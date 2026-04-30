Case No. 25-2-08809-5

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC ,

Plaintiff,

v.

ANDREW FOSTER; WASHINGTON

STATE HOUSING FINANCE

COMMISSION; UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON,

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH

SERVICES; ASSOCIATION OF

BROOKSIDE; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY

RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN

THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY

KNOWN AS 19738 99TH ST COURT E,

BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391,

Defendants.

TO DEFENDANTS ANDREW FOSTER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 19738 99TH ST COURT E, BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days of the first date of publication and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC , and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Michael J. Page, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for judicial foreclosure and alleges that the record owner of the property, ANDREW FOSTER.

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

Michael J. Page, WBSA #61474

(858) 750-7600

1915 Ne Stucki Ave, Suite 400,

Hillsboro, OR 97006

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1029869

April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 2026