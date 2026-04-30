Case No. 25-2-08809-5- SUMMONS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 30, 2026
Case No. 25-2-08809-5
SUMMONS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC ,
Plaintiff,
v.
ANDREW FOSTER; WASHINGTON
STATE HOUSING FINANCE
COMMISSION; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON,
DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH
SERVICES; ASSOCIATION OF
BROOKSIDE; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS
OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY
RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN
THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY
KNOWN AS 19738 99TH ST COURT E,
BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391,
Defendants.
TO DEFENDANTS ANDREW FOSTER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 19738 99TH ST COURT E, BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days of the first date of publication and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC , and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Michael J. Page, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for judicial foreclosure and alleges that the record owner of the property, ANDREW FOSTER.
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
Michael J. Page, WBSA #61474
(858) 750-7600
1915 Ne Stucki Ave, Suite 400,
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Of Attorneys for Plaintiff
IDX-1029869
April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 2026