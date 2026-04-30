No. 26-4-00437-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR KITSAP COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

JULIUS J. RODRIGUEZ,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 30, 2026

s.\Mauricette Mbambo Lekea Rodriguez Mauricette Mbambo Lekea Rodriguez, Administrator

s.\Eric Landeen Eric Landeen, WSBA #53824; Attorney for Mauricette Mbambo

Lekea Rodriguez

Address for Mailing or Service: Eric Landeen

9395 NE Shore, PO Box 163,

Indianola, WA 98342

Tel: 360-265-3554 Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Kitsap County Superior Court

No. 26-4-00437-18

IDX-1030211

April 30, May 7, 14, 2026