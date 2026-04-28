No. 24-4-00093-6

NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

Superior Court of Washington

County of PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

STEPHEN G. WHITE,

Deceased

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

PETER HAROLDSON, as Administrator with Will Annexed of the above estate has filed with the clerk of the above court the final report and petition for distribution of the estate, requesting the court to settle the final account, decree the payment of administrative expenses, decree the payment of creditors, distribute the property of the estate to the heirs or persons entitled thereto and discharge the administrator.

The final account and petition for distribution will be heard in Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, 98402 Civil Division “D” (or as otherwise assigned) at 1:30pm on May 19, 2026 at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final account.

Dated this April 22, 2026

/s/ Peter D. Haroldson

Peter D. Haroldson,

WSBA #35592

Attorney for Administrator

Torres & Haroldson, PLLC

PO BOX 530

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425-458-3170

IDX-

April 28, 2026