CITY OF RUSTON-Ordinance 1597

Public Notice of Adoption

Ordinance 1597

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO REGULATION OF CRITICAL AREAS, UPDATING TITLE 30, “CRITICAL AREAS” CONSISTENT WITH THE STATE GROWTH MANAGEMENT ACT, THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND BEST AVAILABLE SCIENCE, AMENDING CHAPTERS 30.20 “WETLANDS”, 30.30 “CRITICAL AQUIFER RECHARGE”, 30.60 “FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION AREAS”, 30.70 “DEFINITIONS”, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regularly scheduled meeting held on April 21, 2026, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1597. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City website at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-1030017

April 27, 2026