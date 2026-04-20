NO. 26-4-00897-6 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 20, 2026
NO. 26-4-00897-6
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY RE THE IN ESTATE OF:
ANN S. ANTOS,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative (PR) of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the PR or the attorney of record at the address stated below, and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: April 14, 2026.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 20, 2026.
Personal Representative: Thomas Antos
Address: c/o of Law Office of Jacob L. Potak, P.S.
5801 Soundview Dr., Suite 258
Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Attorney for Estate: Jacob L. Potak
Address: 5801 Soundview Drive, Suite 258
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Telephone: (253)858-1160
Presented By: /s/ THOMAS ANTOS, Personal Representative
Presented By:
LAW OFFICE OF JACOB L. POTAK, P.S.
/s/JACOB L. POTAK,
WSBA#24691
Attorney for Personal Representative IDX1029550
April 20, 27, May 4, 2026