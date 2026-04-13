CITY OF GIG HARBOR- RE-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

RE-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

April 13, 2026

4011 Burnham Drive Short-term Rental

Permit Number(s): PL-STR-26-0001

Name of Applicant: Noemi Vega Project Location: 4011 Burnham Drive / Parcel Number – 4097000101. The site is located on the northeast side of Burnham Drive, at the corner of Burnham Drive and Franklin Avenue.

Description of Proposed Project: The proposal is for a Short-term rental in an existing single-family residence located in the R-1 zone. The proposal is for rental of a 500 sq. ft. studio suite, a maximum occupancy of 2 guests and 2 dedicated off-street parking spots.

Project Permits Included with Application: Short-term Rental

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No hearing required for Type II Permits Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than April 27, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than the end of business on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Assistant Planner, Diane McBane at (253)851-6170 or DMcBane@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1028907

April 13, 2026