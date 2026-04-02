TS #: 24-71848-AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS #: 24-71848

Title Order #: 2564778WAD

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: BONNIE BURNS A SINGLE WOMAN

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Eastside Funding LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: Eastside Funding LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 202406170442

Reference number of original notice of sale: 202505130237

Parcel Number(s): 2012350150 / 2013100040

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 5/1/2026, at 10:00 AM at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

PARCEL A: APN 2012350150

THE SOUTH 21 FEET OF LOT 26, ALL OF LOT 27, AND THE NORTH 4 FEET OF LOT 28, BLOCK 1235, BAKER’S SECOND ADDITION TO TACOMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 79, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

PARCEL B: 2013100040

LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 1310, MAP OF NEW TACOMA WASHINGTON TERRITORY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORDED FEBRUARY 3, 1875, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON; AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT ‘A’ ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN BY THIS REFERENCE.

Commonly known as: 1253 S RIDGEWOOD AVE

TACOMA, WA 98405

AND 1334 FAWCETT AVE UNIT A

TACOMA, WA 98402

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/14/2024, recorded 6/17/2024, under Auditor’s File No. 202406170442, records of Pierce County, Washington, from BONNIE BURNS A SINGLE WOMAN, as Grantor(s), to CASCADE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of EASTSIDE FUNDING, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION – COMMERCIAL LOAN MATURED 6/17/2025

Toal Payments Due though

3/19/2026: Principal Payment: $250,809.82

Accrued Interest: $111,975.44

Default Interest $94,588.11

Late Charge Due:

$11,582.79

Unpaid Per Diem Interest:

$954.48

Unapplied Amount

($142.38)

Legal Fees and Costs $950.00

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: 6/14/2024

Note Amount: $547,275.00

Interest Paid To: 9/1/2024

Next Due Date: 10/1/2024

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $250,809.82, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 9/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 5/1/2026. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/20/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/20/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/20/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME / ADDRESS

BONNIE BURNS AKA BONNIE MARYANN BURNS 1218 S RIDGEWOOD AVE

TACOMA, WA 98405-3253

BONNIE BURNS AKA BONNIE MARYANN BURNS 1253 S RIDGEWOOD AVE

TACOMA, WA 98405-3254

BONNIE BURNS AKA BONNIE MARYANN BURNS 1258 S RIDGEWOOD AVE

TACOMA, WA 98405-3253

BONNIE BURNS AKA BONNIE MARYANN BURNS 1334 FAWCETT AVE UNIT A

TACOMA, WA 98042-1905

BONNIE BURNS AKA BONNIE MARYANN BURNS 1334 FAWCETT AVE UNIT A/B

TACOMA, WA 98042

BONNIE BURNS AKA BONNIE MARYANN BURNS 1334 FAWCETT AVE

TACOMA, WA 98042-1905

BONNIE BURNS C/O JASON E. ANDERSON, EMERALD CITY LAW FIRM PC 20935 6TH AVE S

DES MOINES, WA 98198

BONNIE BURNS C/O MICHAEL G. MALAIER,

BK CASE 24-42659 5219 N SHIRLEY ST STE 101

RUSTON, WA 98407

by both first class and certified mail on 3/14/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 3/14/2025, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE – Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 https://nwjustice.org/home

Línea directa estatal sobre ejecuciones hipotecarias para obtener asistencia y derivación a asesores de vivienda recomendados por la Comisión de Financiamiento de Vivienda del estado de Washington (Housing Finance Commission): Teléfono: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) Sitio web: https://www.homeownership-wa.org/ Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (Department of Housing and Urban Development): Teléfono: 1-800-569-4287 Sitio web: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US Línea directa estatal de asistencia legal civil para obtener asistencia y derivaciones a otros asesores de vivienda y abogados: Teléfono: 1-800-606-4819 Sitio web: https://nwjustice.org/home

XI. The obligation secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed herein was not incurred primarily for personal, family or household purposes. Pursuant to RCW 61.24.100, the subject foreclosure does not preclude any judicial or non-judicial foreclosure of any other deeds of trust, mortgage, security agreements or other security interests granted to secure this obligation. The Beneficiary hereby reserves its right to foreclosure any or all additional security.

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit North Star Trustee, LLC from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to North Star Trustee, LLC or North Star Trustee, LLC’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale.

DATED: 03/09/2026 North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

Kellie Barnes, Trustee Sale Officer

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043

Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Trustee Fax No: (206) 374-2252

Trustee Email: info@northstartrustee.com Beneficiary / Servicer Phone:

425 230-0000

STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Kellie Barnes is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that she signed this instrument, on oath stated that she was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Trustee Sale Officer of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

Dated: 03/09/2026 Theresa Stearns NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Mountlake Terrace, WA

My commission expires 7/11/2029

EPP 47150 Pub Dates 04/02 & 04/23/2026

TS#: 24-71848 Exhibit “A” Legal Description

PARCEL A: APN 2012350150

THE SOUTH 21 FEET OF LOT 26, ALL OF LOT 27, AND THE NORTH 4 FEET OF LOT 28, BLOCK 1235, BAKER’S SECOND ADDITION TO TACOMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 79, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

PARCEL B: 2013100040

LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 1310, MAP OF NEW TACOMA WASHINGTON TERRITORY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORDED FEBRUARY 3, 1875, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Together with all the tenements, hereditaments, and appurtenances now or hereafter belonging or in any way appertaining, and together with the following, (all of which shall be deemed included in the “Property”):

(a) All land lying in streets and roads adjoining the Property, and all access rights and easements pertaining to the Property.

(b) All the lands, tenements, privileges, reversions, remainders, irrigation and water rights and stock, oil and gas rights, royalties, minerals and mineral rights, hereditaments and appurtenances belonging or in any way pertaining to the Property.

(c) All buildings, structures, improvements, fixtures and property now or hereafter attached to or used in the operation of the Property

(d) All rents, issues and profits of the Property, all existing and future leases of the Property (including extensions, renewals and subleases), all agreements for use and occupancy of the Property (all such leases and agreements whether written or oral, are hereafter referred to as the “Leases”), and all guaranties of lessees’ performance under the Leases, together with the immediate and continuing right to collect and receive all of the rents, income, receipts, revenues, issues, profits and other income of any nature now or hereafter due (including any income of any nature coming due during any redemption period) under the Leases or from or arising out of the Property including minimum rents, additional rents, percentage rents, parking or common area maintenance contributions, tax and insurance contributions, deficiency rents, liquidated damages following default in any Lease, all proceeds payable under any policy of insurance covering loss of rents resulting from untenantability caused by destruction or damage to the Property, all proceeds payable as a result of a lessee’s exercise of an option to purchase the Property, all proceeds derived from the termination or rejection of any Lease in a bankruptcy or other insolvency proceeding, and all proceeds from any right and claims of any kind which Grantor may have against any lessee under the Leases or any occupants of the Property (all of the above are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Rents”). This subsection is subject to the right, power and authority given to the Beneficiary in the Loan Documents (as defined herein) to collect and apply the Rents.

(e) All compensation, awards, damages, rights of action and proceeds (including insurance proceeds and any interest on any of the foregoing) arising out of or relating to a taking or damaging of the Property by reason of any public or private improvement, condemnation proceeding (including change of grade), fire, earthquake or other casualty, injury or decrease in the value of the Property; all returned premiums or other payments on any insurance policies pertaining to the Property and any refunds or rebates of taxes or assessments on the Property.

(f) All permits, permit applications, plans, specifications, contracts, agreements and purchase orders pertaining or incidental to the design, construction, maintenance or management of any improvements on the Property, Grantor’s rights under any payment, performance, or other bond in connection with construction of improvements on the Property, and all construction materials, supplies, and equipment delivered to the Property or intended to be used in connection with the construction of improvements on the Property wherever actually located.

IDX-1028219

April 2, 23, 2026