City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES25-0252N

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS

ES25-0252N

CTP Biofilter Media Replacement

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email server, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Include the specification number in the subject line of your email. Your submittal must be sent as an attachment, links to your electronic submittal will not be accepted. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Include the specification number on the outside of the envelope. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive. Any prospective Bidder desiring an explanation or interpretation of the Bid documents, shall request the explanation or interpretation in writing to Stan Rowden by email at SRowden@tacoma.gov by close of business 6 business days preceding the bid opening to allow a written reply to reach all prospective Bidders before the submission of their Bids.

Submittal Delivery: Submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@tacoma.gov

Maximum email size, including attachments: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Note: Email may pass through multiple servers before arriving at its destination. Please allow sufficient time for email delivery of submittals. Timely electronic delivery is at the risk of the supplier.

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities A

dministration Building North,

Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday–Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related

updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant,

Building O at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 23rd, 2026. A visit to the Grit Biofilter will follow. Access the site via Gate 3 entrance located at 2201 E Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98421. For safety, all attendees who wish to take a site visit are required to bring proper PPE including boots, hardhat, and vest.

Project Scope: The work generally consists of removing and disposing of the existing hog fuel biofilter media, supplying and installing a new engineered media per the Specification, cleaning and making minor repairs to the air distribution system, performing performance testing of the new media, and re-balancing the foul air blower. The biofilter is located at the Central Treatment Plant and cleans the odorous air from the Plant’s grit removal facility.

Estimate: $185,000; plus applicable taxes

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with Washington State law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Stan Rowden by email to SRowden@tacoma.gov.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-1028134

March 18, 2026