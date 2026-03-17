PIERCE TRANSIT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2479

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2479

For

STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS AND SOCIAL MEDIA SUPPORT CONSULTANT SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing consultant services for the Strategic Communications and Social Media Support project.

This contract prioritizes strategic communications support related to Agency economic and community impact, long-term service planning and system development, financial sustainability and long-term system viability, operational efficiencies and performance, safety initiatives and overall system performance and service values. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. April 1, 2026, and must be emailed to email address: Communicat.E2479_Strategic_

Communications_and_SocMed__RFP_Propos@docs-us3.e-builder.net

It is the responsibility of the proposer to verify Pierce Transit’s receipt of the proposal.

IDX-1028033

March 17, 2026