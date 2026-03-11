PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #E2455

For

Intrusion and Fire Alarm Monitoring and Maintenance Services

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from qualified and interested service providers for Intrusion and Fire Alarm Monitoring and Maintenance Services in Lakewood and Tacoma. Services will require 24/7 monitoring of multiple alarm systems at various facilities, real time reports, system confidence testing, maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, panel set up, conversions, troubleshooting and programming. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. April 2nd, 2026, and must be submitted electronically to Physical_Security_Department.E2455_RFB_Proposals@docs-us3.e-builder.net . It is the responsibility of the proposer to verify Pierce Transit’s receipt of the proposal. IDX-1027700

March 11, 2026