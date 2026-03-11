Holy Trinity Church-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Grantor: Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, a Washington non-profit corporation

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Board of Congregational Development of the Pacific Northwest Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, a Washington nonprofit corporation

Current Trustee of the deed of trust: Helsell Fetterman LLP Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust None

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201112120143

Parcel numbers: 2520200680; 2520200500

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Successor Trustee will, on April 10, 2026, at the hour of 10 a.m., at the 2nd floor entry plaza of the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time

of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

LOTS 1,2,43,44,45 AND 46, BLOCK 12, SECOND BISMARCK ADDITION TO TACOMA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 71, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

(“Property”).

The mailing address of the Property is more commonly known as:

6312 E F Street, Tacoma WA 98404 and 446 E 63rd Street South, Tacoma WA 98404

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust recorded on recorded on December 12, 2011, under Pierce County Recording No. 201112120143, from Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, a Washington non-profit corporation, as Grantor, Chicago Title Company, as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Board of Congregational Development of the Pacific Northwest Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, a Washington non-profit corporation, as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Un-Paid Principal as of the date of default $ 172,844.90

Accrued Interest (Default interest continues to accrue at the rate of 18% per annum ($85.24 per diem) until paid in full.)

$ 189,144.18

Late Charge from November 22, 2019 $ 100.00

TOTALS $362,089.08

Listed below are the defaults which do not involve payment of money to the Beneficiaries of the Deed of Trust. Opposite each such listed default is a brief description of the action necessary to cure the default and a description of the documentation necessary to show that the default has been cured.

Default N/A

Description of Action Required to Cure and Documentation Necessary to Show Cure

N/A

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $172,844.90 together with interest as provided in the note, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on April 10, 2026. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the March 30, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 30, 2026 (11 days

before the sale date) the defaults as set forth in paragraph 111 are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the March 30, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrowers, Grantors, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Successor Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address:

Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ

6410 East F Street

Tacoma WA 98405

Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ

6310 East F Street

Tacoma WA 98404

Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ

6312 East F Street

Tacoma WA 98405

Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ

446 E. 63rd Street

Tacoma, WA 98404

by both first class and certified mail on the 4th of November, 2025, proof of which is in the possession

of the Successor Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 4th of

November, 2025, said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph 1 above and the Successor Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Successor Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantors and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantors of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the twentieth (20th) day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the twentieth (20th) day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Dated this day 5th of January, 2026

Successor Trustee:

Helsell Fetterman LLP

Allen R. Sakai

Maria Rios Martinez

800 5th Ave, Suite 3200

Seattle WA 98104

Telephone: (206) 292-1144

Fax: 206-340-0902

IDX-1027442

March 11, 31, 2026