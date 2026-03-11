26-4-00176-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 11, 2026
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Case No.: 26-4-00176-9
Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce
Estate of Joseph Bennie Cadero, Deceased
The undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by law, present the claim as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address below and filing a copy with the Court.
Address for Mailing/Service:
7019 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98408
The Personal Representative will monitor all mail sent to this address on behalf of the estate.
Claims must be presented within the later of:
1. Thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this notice; or
2. Four (4) months after the date of death of the decedent.
If a claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.
Date of First Publication:
03/11/2026
V. Houff, Personal Representative
IDX-1027620
March 11, 18, 25, 2026