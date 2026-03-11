26-4-00176-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 26-4-00176-9

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

Estate of Joseph Bennie Cadero, Deceased

The undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by law, present the claim as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address below and filing a copy with the Court.

Address for Mailing/Service:

7019 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98408

The Personal Representative will monitor all mail sent to this address on behalf of the estate.

Claims must be presented within the later of:

1. Thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this notice; or

2. Four (4) months after the date of death of the decedent.

If a claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.

Date of First Publication:

03/11/2026

V. Houff, Personal Representative

IDX-1027620

March 11, 18, 25, 2026