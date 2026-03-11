26-4-00124-32

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SPOKANE COUNTY

Estate of Linda Oh

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of the Estate of Linda Oh. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing by first class mail to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and fling the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. The bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: 03/11/26

Personal Representative:

Sandra Oh

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Michael D. Whipple, WSBA # 42695

Address for Mailing or Service:

The Whipple Law Group, PLLC

422 E. 2nd Avenue

Spokane, WA 99202

Ph: (509) 869-3223

Fax: (509) 847-0165

IDX-1027799

March 11, 18, 25, 2026