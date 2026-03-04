Crow’s Nest Marina LLC-AUCTION NOTICE

AUCTION NOTICE

AUCTION NOTICE by operator Crow’s Nest Marina LLC, these vessels are deemed conclusively abandoned according to WA State RCW 88.26.020. Auction is by written bid

Thursday, March 26th, 2026 10:00am till 1:00pm to be awarded Monday, March 30th. The office at Crow’s Nest Marina will contact the winner. A condition of sale is that Vessel must leave Marina within 72 Hours. Bid sheets will be available Thursday Morning.

Crow’s Nest Marina – 5410 Marine View Drive Tacoma, WA 98422

The Following Vessels Will be sold to the highest qualified bidder for cash to satisfy the Landlord’s lien for all charges due and owing:

• 40FT Tollycraft 40ft Cruiser. Year: 1971 Reg ID WN Z06218H171. Amount Owing: $21,320.

• 24FT San Juan Sloop. “Sirocco” Year: Unknown. Reg ID WN 7432V. Amount Owing: $8,870

• 51FT Bluewater Cruiser. Year: 1987 Reg ID: WN 863518. Amount Owing $7,966

• 36FT White Sloop. “Cetus”. Year Unknown. No registration numbers. Amount Owing: $8,100

• 30FT Houseboat. Year: Unknown. Reg ID WN 296 AM. Amount Owing: $5,418

• 27 Ft Ranger 27 Sloop “Windborne” WN 2696 RR. Owning: $5,348

• 25FT Catalina 25. “Gracious” Year: Approx 1980. WN 3418LH. Amount Owing. $1,498

March 4, 5, 2026