CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinances

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 24, 2026, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29084 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.08B of the Municipal Code, relating to Use of Sanitary Sewer, by adding a new Section 12.08B.225, entitled “System Development Charges”, and repealing Section 12.08B.230, entitled “Connection Charge-in-Lieu-of-Assessment”, to establish wastewater system development charges, effective July 1, 2026.

Ordinance 29085 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.08D of the Municipal Code, relating to Stormwater Management, by adding a new Section 12.08D.280, entitled “System Development Charges”, to establish stormwater system development charges, effective July 1, 2026.

Ordinance 29090 An ordinance vacating a seven-foot-wide strip of North 44th Street, between Waterview Street and the alley, to cure an existing building encroachment and facilitate future development.

Ordinance 29091 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Water – Regulations and Rates, by amending Section 12.10.310, entitled “System development charge”, for charge adjustments and annual increases, effective February 1, 2026.

Ordinance 29092 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6A of the Municipal Code, relating to the Tax Code, to update utility tax rates from 7.5 percent to 6 percent by amending various sections effective March 1, 2026; and by amending Section 6A.90.040 effective July 1, 2026

February 26, 2026