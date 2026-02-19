No. 26-4-00106-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of: ITZEL PEREZ, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and fi ling the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of fi rst publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Offi ce of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501. Date of First Publication in Tacoma Daily Index: February 19, 2026

Personal Representative : Colomba Tsang Address: 29706 33rd Ave South Auburn, WA 98001 Attorney for the Estate Manpreet Kaur WSBA #52952 Procopio 525 B Street,

Suite 2200 San Diego, WA 92101 (619) 906-5653 Court of Probate Proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court Cause Number: 26-4-00106-8

IDX-1026700

February 19, 26, March 5, 2026