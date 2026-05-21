NO. 26-4-00362-34

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF THURSTON

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MILTON ELISHA SMITH,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 21, 2026

Publication: Tacoma Daily Index

Court of Probate Proceedings: Thurston County Superior Court,

Washington

Administrator: Cynthia J. Smith

Attorney for Administrator: Jack W. Hanemann, WSBA #6609

Address for Mailing or Service: Jack W. Hanemann, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

2120 State Ave. N.E., Suite 101

Olympia, WA 98506

IDX-1031184

May 21, 28, June 4, 2026