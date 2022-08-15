Home to MLB’s New York Yankees and MLS’ New York City FC, Yankee Stadium is a 46-537-capacity stadium at 1 East 161st Street, The Bronx, New York. It opened on April 2, 2009, and has since been the venue for several major sports and concert events. Visiting the stadium can be a real treat regardless of the event, but one way to elevate the whole experience is getting Yankee Stadium parking tickets in advance.

How To Buy Yankee Stadium Parking

The baseball stadium has hosted a myriad of events since its opening- college football, international soccer games, ice hockey, boxing, concerts, and shows. It is one of the hottest venues in the city for witnessing all the happening events. So anytime you visit it, you’re bound to see crowds. If you want to ensure that you’re not left out without a parking space, you’d want to secure your Yankee Stadium parking pass online.

Over 9000 parking spots are available in the facilities surrounding the Yankee stadium and several more in other public parking lots some distance away. Yankee Stadium has more than ten parking structures, covered and uncovered, and they are all just a few steps away from it. Arriving early is highly recommended if you wish to get Yankee Stadium parking near the venue.

Some parking lots and garages present near the venue include 161st Street Garage Yankee Stadium, Gerard Avenue Lot, Harlem River Lots, River Avenue Garage, 153rd Street Lot, Ruppert Plaza Garage, and 153th Street Garage. They are located 0.1 to 0.7 miles away from the stadium. You can conveniently get Yankee Stadium garage parking in one of these facilities from where you can get quick access to the venue.

Visitors with disabilities can find many spaces in the stadium designated for ADA parking. It is important to note that accessing ADA Yankee Stadium parking will require a state-issued license plate or placard along with ID proof and the owner present in the vehicle. Handicap tags issued by other states aren’t accepted or valid in NYC. Take a look at the stadium’s guide for visitors with disabilities to learn all about it.

Some very cost-effective options for those looking for cheap Yankee Stadium parking are the lots available about a 3-15 minute walk away from the stadium. Depending on how far you’re willing to walk and how much you want to spend on parking passes, you can opt for 200 E 161st St. – Concourse Plaza, 380 E 162nd St. – Valet Parking, Gateway Center at Bronx Terminal, 156 W 166th St. – Garage Parking, 210 E 163rd St. – Valet Garage, and 86 E. 158th St. – Valet Garage.

You can also look for on-street parking spots, although that may be challenging on game days unless you arrive a couple of hours early. On the contrary, relying on your luck and timing to find a free parking spot might not be the best option. Instead of arriving at the venue hours in advance and having nothing to do until the event starts, you’d rather secure a Yankee Stadium parking ticket online now and remain stress-free. They don’t even cost a lot anyway!

Tailgating at the stadium is allowed in a number of Yankee Stadium parking lots and garages. However, visitors are not permitted to use open fires and consume alcohol on the premises. Many people like to explore local bars around the stadium, like The Dugout, Billy’s Sports Bar & Lounge, and Alta Sports Bar. You can also check out SteakHouse, Hard Rock Café, Stan’s Sports Bar, and Yankee Tavern.

When you browse Yankee Stadium parking online, you’ll find several secondary websites providing passes for different events in the stadium. Make sure to select one that you’re familiar with or research the site you’ve chosen a little if it’s your first time buying parking passes online. Some ticket resellers offer incredible deals on the prices irrespective of the events. Make sure to secure yours soon if you come across such as they’re the ones that sell out first.

Parking at Yankee Stadium can be a pain or an easy experience, depending on how you manage it. If you have a parking pass purchased beforehand and reach the venue early, there’s a good chance you won’t have any difficulty securing a spot you like. Waiting for the event day to come near and searching for tickets at the last minute won’t do any good if it’s a big and popular event, like the MLB games.

You can get public, accessible, VIP and Yankee Stadium club parking passes online at attractive prices depending on where you look. If there is an event coming up soon, start looking for them to get the best deals.

Popular MLB games that attract thousands of people include games between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, and Chicago Cubs. Besides the MLB, NYCFC games also bring massive crowds together when Toronto FC, New England Revolution, and Atlanta United FC visit.

Don’t miss out on your Yankee Stadium parking tickets if you want to enjoy a convenient experience. You’ll be thankful you bought them as the upcoming events are highly anticipated, and several fans have already booked theirs.

Yankee Stadium VIP Parking

Consider reserving a Yankee Stadium VIP parking space for the next time you visit the stadium to enjoy a host of services and amenities. Besides getting a space for your car in one of the lots closest to the venue, you’d enjoy other perks like valet services as you get in and out of the stadium. You can browse these tickets online and learn what they provide to get the most suitable one for the event you want to attend.

How Much Does Yankee Stadium VIP Parking Cost?

Although loaded with benefits, Yankee Stadium VIP parking passes cost only around $32 and above. You’ll get the best deals if you start looking early. Don’t let go once you find the best option, as someone else might get their hands on it. These premium tickets are usually limited in number and high in demand.