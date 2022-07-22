Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 Reviewed

The Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is a smart device that helps you fall asleep faster.

By using the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 nightly, you can stay asleep longer, wake up feeling more refreshed, and get a better overall night of sleep.

Does the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 live up to the hype? How does the device work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 today in our review.

What is the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2?

The Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is the second generation of a portable speaker to help you fall asleep. It’s designed to help you fall asleep faster and get a more restful sleep as you sleep.

Priced at $99 per unit, your Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 comes with bonus digital downloads and a sleep mask. You pay a one-time fee today, then get lifetime access to the portable speaker and several included songs.

The makers of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 market the device to anyone who has trouble sleeping. Some people struggle to fall asleep every night, leaving them feeling groggy the next day. Others feel lost or have trouble thinking clearly.

How Does the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 Work?

The Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 works by playing certain sounds at specific frequencies.

After much experimentation, the creator of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 found the ideal frequencies for helping someone fall asleep.

In fact, the creator of the smart device based these frequencies on a Biblical secret. Here’s how he explains it:

“The very same frequencies David may have used to calm Saul when he was out of sorts… These frequencies (measured in hertz, remember) were: 396 Hz, 417 Hz, 444 Hz, 528 Hz, 639 Hz, 741 Hz, & 852 Hz”

After discovering these frequencies, the creator of the device knew he could change the world. Here’s what happened when he started playing those specific frequencies to people:

“When people heard it, they went NUTS. I got lots of feedback – all excellent…not one bit negative.”

You can discover a sample of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 sounds on YouTube here. That video cycles through multiple frequencies, giving you an idea of what to expect.

As the creator of the device explains, the sounds are like “lullabies for grownups.” They’re songs that most people will never heard the end of – because you’ll already be asleep by the time the song ends.

Today, anyone can enjoy these same frequencies by buying the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 online today.

Benefits of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2

The main goal of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is to help you fall asleep and enjoy a more restful sleep. However, the website is filled with stories of people enjoying other benefits by using the smart device nightly.

Here are some of the benefits featured on the official website:

Fall asleep faster

Stay asleep longer

Enjoy a more restful sleep

Potential ability to lower blood pressure

Find peaceful relaxation in yourself, your children, and your pets

Potential for spontaneous healing

Potential for the disappearance of post-traumatic stress and other cognitive symptoms of abuse

Potential for the disappearance of chronic pain and gut disorders

The creator of the device is careful to explain he “can’t verify” all of these benefits. However, he has received reports of miraculous healing effects from people who used the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2.

Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 Features & Benefits

The second generation portable speaker comes with the following benefits:

Rugged, new brushed aluminum case

Larger, higher density speaker for amazing sound quality

Updated, easier to use controls that light up, making it easier to use the speaker at night

Instant access to digital downloads of all 6 songs of the Wholetones Life, Love & Lullabies collection

3 hours of sleep-inducing music

Because the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is a smart speaker, you don’t need to use your own phone or tablet to play the music; instead, you can use the smart speaker in any room to play music before you fall asleep each night.

Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 website is filled with reviews from customers who are happy with the smart device and how it worked. Many customers claim to have changed their lives for the better using the Wholetones 2Sleep system.

Here are some of the reviews from real users, according to the official website:

One user claims her Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 device is helping with her recovery after major surgery; she is sleeping much better thanks to the device after coming home from the hospital

Another user claims she no longer makes trips to the bathroom at night after using the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2

Multiple users claim they have not slept well for years, yet they slept great using the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2

Some customers claim to fall asleep in minutes – or even seconds – when using the device, even after struggling to fall asleep for years

Some customers claim to have solved health problems using the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2; one customer claims she no longer experiences headaches, for example, after using the smart speaker

Other customers claim to have been able to stop using medication after using the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2; one customer claims she took sleep medication for 15 years but still struggled to sleep for more than 6 hours; after using the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2, she sleeps peacefully and stopped taking her medication 8 months ago

Overall, customers agree that the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 works as advertised to help you fall asleep, stay asleep longer, and enjoy a more restful sleep. People claim to have used the device to target all types of sleep disorders.

Scientific Evidence for the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2

The maker of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 conducted a clinical trial at the Center for Health and Human Performance at Jacksonville University. It was a single-blind, randomized, controlled, crossover trial designed to test the efficacy of the Wholetones 2Sleep music system on adults with insomnia.

Here’s what happened in that clinical trial:

100% of participants reported improvements in at least one sleep quality item while listening to the Wholetones 2Sleep music (compared to the control that did not listen to music)

79% of study participants were in a better mood after listening to Wholetones

69% of study participants had improved integrated sleep recovery, which means they experienced a more restful and efficient sleep

Participants experienced vastly improved sleep patterns, leading to a more restful and efficient sleep

Researchers concluded that the Wholetones 2Sleep system was clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed

Overall, the study showed that the Wholetones 2Sleep system works as advertised to help people fall asleep and enjoy a more restful sleep. Although it’s not guaranteed to fix every sleep problem in every person, you could enjoy significant benefits by implementing the smart device into your nightly routine.

Using specific frequencies to help you fall asleep is nothing new. According to the Sleep Foundation, binaural beatscan help you fall asleep. Binaural beats are an auditory phenomenon created by your brain in response to hearing specific tones in each year. One study found binaural beats can reduce feelings of anxiety and improve your ability to fall asleep.

How do these frequencies work? Studies show your brain has a strange response when it hears slightly different frequencies in each ear. When each ear hears a tone at a slightly different frequency, your brain tries to compensate by creating the perception of a third sound. This is the binaural beat. Over time, these binaural beats synchronize with your brain waves because they’re created by your brain, which could lead to relaxation and calmness.

Overall, early research suggests binaural beats and specific frequencies can help you fall asleep more easily and stay asleep for longer. And, the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 system is backed by a legitimate peer-reviewed study – something many other sleep aid systems do not have.

What’s Included with the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2?

When you buy the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 today, you get a bundle of bonus products along with your purchase.

Here’s what is included with each Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 purchase:

Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 Portable Speaker: The core of the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 program is the portable speaker. This speaker comes pre-loaded with Wholetones Life, Love & Lullabies. Instead of playing the sounds on your phone or laptop while you fall asleep, you can use the smart speaker. The smart speaker fills the room with healing frequency lullabies for grown-ups, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. The smart speaker is portable and lightweight, making it easy to take anywhere. It’s also rechargeable.

Instant Access to Digital Copy of Life, Love & Lullabies: You get instant, digital access to Life, Love & Lullabies, helping you enjoy a better sleep before your smart speaker arrives. You get a link, and you can listen to 3 hours of peaceful, soothing music right away.

Sleep Mask: As part of a 2022 promotion, all purchases come with a bonus sleep mask. You can wear a sleep mask to cover your eyes, helping you block out the light and enjoy a longer and more restful sleep.

Moneyback Guarantee: All purchases are backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 90 days, minus shipping and handling, if you’re unsatisfied with your order for any reason.

Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 Pricing

The Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is priced at $99.

It’s a one-time fee. You receive instant access to the digital versions of the adult lullabies, and your Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 portable speaker arrives in the mail a few days later.

About Wholetones

The Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 was created by Michael S. Tyrrel. Michael is a musician, a worship leader, and an author.

He created the Wholetones 2Sleep system after identifying specific frequencies from the Bible linked to relaxation. After experimenting and perfecting those frequencies, he decided to share his sleep and relaxation system with the world.

Michael was motivated to create the Wholetones 2Sleep system after meeting a piano player named David in Jerusalem. David was playing Christian worship songs in an orthodox Jewish coffee house. David shared a 3,000 year old healing frequency secret with Michael, and the rest is history.

You can contact the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 team via the following:

Email: support@wholetones.com

support@wholetones.com Phone: 1-888-866-3740

Mailing Address: 7040 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, #25-143, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Final Word

The Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is the second generation portable speaker from the Wholetones team. The speaker plays healing, relaxing, and sleep-inducing music from the Wholetones 2Sleep system.

By playing the smart speaker daily, you can purportedly fall asleep faster, enjoy a more restful sleep, and stay asleep for longer, among other benefits.

To learn more about the Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 and how it works, or to buy the speaker today, visit the official website at Wholetones.com.