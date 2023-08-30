WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LAND EXCHANGE NO. 86-104196

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Parkland/Spanaway Meeting Room

13718 Pacific Ave S. Tacoma, WA, 98444

This hearing is to provide information and receive testimony on the proposed Land Bank Exchange 2023 exchange. A summary of testimony will be presented to the Board of Natural Resources at a regularly scheduled meeting, when and if the proposal is determined to have significant benefits. All written testimony must be received by October 04th, 2023, and be addressed to the State of Washington, Department of Natural Resources, Strategic Planning Office, ATTN: Matthew Matulovich, Exchange, PO Box 47014, Olympia, WA 98504-7014, or emailed to exchanges@dnr.wa.gov. For more information call Matthew Matulovich at 564-669-0897 or go to DNR’s website at : https://www.dnr.wa.gov/managed-lands/land-transactions/land-bank-exchange-2023.

This proposal is between the Department of Natural Resources Land Bank & Department of Natural Resources Land Trusts (Common School; Escheat; Charitable, Educational, Penal, and Reformatory Institutions (CEPRI)). The exchange would consolidate state trust lands, increase land management efficiency, and provide long-term trust revenue that helps build public schools, universities and other public institutions. The proposed exchange affects portions of the following described lands. For maps see the website listed above or call to request one by mail. State Trusts to Land Bank

Sec 22-T20N-R3E, W.M.

Sec 6-T18N-R4E, W.M.

Sec 16-T17N-R2E, W.M.

Sec 6-T17N-R5E, W.M.

Comprising 70.38 acres, more or less

Land Bank to State Trusts

Sec 11-T31N-R5E, W.M.

Comprising 1.51 acres, more or less

IDX-982685

August 30, 2023