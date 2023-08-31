CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28900 AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A CABLE TELEVISION FRANCHISE AGREEMENT TO COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT, LLC TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN A CABLE SYSTEM IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON AND PROVIDING FOR REGULATION AND USE OF THE CABLE SYSTEM AND THE PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY;

WHEREAS, in response to the expiration of the previous Cable TV franchise agreement (Ordinance No. 27845) with Comcast, City staff have reviewed the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for a new Cable TV franchise agreement;

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 28900:

The City Council of Tacoma Washington (“City”) adopted an Ordinance granting a Cable Television Franchise Agreement to Comcast Communications Management, LLC (“Comcast”). The Ordinance grants a 10-year, non-exclusive cable franchise to Comcast to operate, construct and maintain a cable system within the City and contains specific requirements for Comcast to do so.

The Ordinance includes the following: 1) imposes on Comcast a franchise fee of 5% of Comcast’s annual gross revenues; 2) establishes a franchise term of 10 years; 3) provides a list of sites entitled to receive complimentary cable service; 4) requires Comcast to dedicate channel capacity for education and government programming; 5) maintains the current 1% of Comcast’s annual gross revenues, as a capital support fee for education and government programming as permitted under applicable law; 6) mandates customer service standards regarding Comcast’s provision of cable services; and 7) requires a performance bond to enforce Comcast’s compliance with the Ordinance.

