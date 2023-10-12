Washington State Department of Ecology-Public Notice

Public Notice

WA Underground Inc., Tom Varelmann, PO Box 7788 Bonney Lake, WA 98391-0975, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, The Bradford, is located at 1324 Union Ave in Steilacoom in Pierce county.

This project involves 3.86 acres of soil disturbance for Residential, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Puget Sound.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of

Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-985564

October 12, 19, 2023