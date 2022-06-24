Vari-Slim Reviewed

Vari-Slim is a weight loss supplement sold exclusively online through GetVariSlim.com.

By taking one capsule of Vari-Slim daily, you can purportedly lose “globs” of fat in a short period of time. Each capsule contains a type of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract.

Does Vari-Slim live up to the hype? How does Vari-Slim work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about this weight loss supplement and how it works.

What is Vari-Slim?

Vari-Slim is a weight loss formula that aims to dissolve stubborn fat using natural ingredients.

According to one study on the active ingredient in Vari-Slim, participants lost 22lbs in 90 days, on average, without dieting or exercising. Participants did not diet or exercise, yet they lost significant weight in just three months – just by adding a single ingredient to their routine.

Vari-Slim contains just one active ingredient: Nitro-V varin-rich hemp extract. It’s a type of hemp extract rich with specific cannabinoids linked to weight loss, metabolism, and appetite reduction.

Hemp is legal across the United States because hemp contains less than 0.3% THC by weight. By taking one softgel capsule of Vari-Slim daily, you’re giving yourself all of the benefits of the hemp extract with none of the downsides.

Vari-Slim doesn’t get you high, and you don’t need to smoke it to enjoy its active effects. Instead, you just take one softgel capsule daily to lose weight.

Vari-Slim is made by a CBD company named Silver Sparrow CBD. The company makes a range of CBD tinctures.

Each bottle of Vari-Slim is priced at $69 and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Vari-Slim Features & Benefits

Here are some of the features and benefits of Vari-Slim, according to the official website:

Lose an average of 22lbs over 90 days

Boost metabolism to make weight loss easier

Control appetite and curb cravings

Lose weight without doing “even one minute” of exercise

Drop stubborn fat in weeks with zero effort

Enjoy natural, non-psychoactive ingredients legal in all 50 states

These benefits are backed by a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. In that study, researchers found the active ingredients in Vari-Slim led to significantly more weight loss than a placebo.

How Does Vari-Slim Work?

Vari-Slim claims to target key receptors in your body that control your metabolism and your appetite.

By targeting these receptors, Vari-Slim purportedly forces your body to “burn up all your stored fat unbelievably fast.”

And, while burning away your fat, Vari-Slim curbs your cravings and eliminates your appetite, making it easier to stick to your diet.

Of course, the makers of Vari-Slim claim you don’t need to adjust your diet, stop eating pizza or burgers, or exercise at all when taking Vari-Slim; instead, the formula works regardless of what you eat or how hard you work:

“[Lose weight] …without having to give up your favorite foods or without spending one minute on exercise.”

Your metabolism dictates how many calories your body burns at rest. The higher or faster your metabolism is, the more calories you burn naturally.

People with high levels of muscle have faster metabolisms than people with high levels of fat. Muscle burns more calories than fat. Additionally, people who exercise frequently tend to have faster metabolisms: your body needs to burn calories to fuel your body, giving you the energy you need to keep up with your active exercise routine.

By targeting your metabolism and appetite, Vari-Slim can help you achieve your weight loss goals quickly and easily. In fact, reviewers on the official website claim to have lost nearly 50lbs when using Vari-Slim.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to testimonials shared on the official website, participants have lost significant weight in a short period by taking Vari-Slim.

Here are some of the weight loss stories shared by Vari-Slim users on GetVariSlim.com:

One woman claims she lost 22lbs and changed nothing in her diet

Another woman was skeptical about Vari-Slim, but claims it actually worked: she lost weight, kept it off, and now she feels healthier

One man claims he lost significant weight using Vari-Slim; he used to wear much larger pants before using the supplement, and now he’s happy with his new body

Another woman “would not have been caught dead in a swimsuit” before taking Vari-Slim, but now she can’t wait for beach day

One reviewer claims she lost 47lbs while taking Vari-Slim, and she now fits into the same clothes she wore in high school; she also claims to look and feel younger, experience no food cravings, and have “unbelievable” energy levels

One reviewer liked Vari-Slim for helping her lose her pandemic weight; she eliminated her sugar cravings and lost significant weight thanks to Vari-Slim

One reviewer claims he has “never lost weight so easily” and that his blood work is “perfect” after using Vari-Slim

Overall, Vari-Slim reviewers claim to have lost significant weight in a short period of time using the formula, and many report feeling healthier and younger since taking the supplement.

Vari-Slim Ingredients

Vari-Slim contains one active ingredient: a special type of hemp extract that is rich with cannabinoids.

Hemp, by law, must contain less than 0.3% THC by weight. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that gets you high. Hemp is legal nationwide because it doesn’t get you high; instead, hemp and CBD give you the benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects.

Each softgel of Vari-Slim contains 62.5mg of Nitro-V varin-rich hemp extract, giving you 50mg of hemp cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are the natural chemicals within the cannabis plant. Scientists have identified hundreds of cannabinoids. CBD and CBG are two of the best-known cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. However, researchers discover new cannabinoids regularly, and those cannabinoids could be linked to various effects.

Most people have heard about cannabinoids like CBD and THC. However, Vari-Slim contains two lesser-known “varin” cannabinoids, including CBDV and THCV.

The active ingredient in Vari-Slim is:

Nitro-V Varin-Rich Hemp Extact (62.5mg): You get 62.5mg of Nitro-V varin-rich hemp extract in each serving of Vari-Slim, giving you 50mg of hemp cannabinoids.

Nitro-V is a proprietary formula from ECS Brands. It’s a clinically-proven, organic hemp extract containing rare varin cannabinoids, including CBDV and THCV.

According to the manufacturer, Nitro-V is clinically proven to support appetite reduction, weight loss, and blood sugar control.

Other inactive ingredients in Vari-Slim include golden hemp seed oil and gelatin. These ingredients are used as a base for the formula and to create the softgel capsule, helping your body absorb the active ingredients without losing them to stomach acid.

Scientific Evidence for Vari-Slim

According to the makers of Vari-Slim, a Mayo Clinic study found 100% of participants lost weight when taking the specific strain of cannabis found in Vari-Slim. Over the 90 day study, every single participant in the study lost weight, and the average weight loss was 22lbs. Plus, participants purportedly lost weight without dieting or exercising at all.

Here’s how that study worked:

Participants took the active ingredient in Vari-Slim for 90 days

100% of participants lost weight when taking Vari-Slim

Participants did not diet or exercise whatsoever

The average person lost 22lbs

Participants’ average body mass index (BMI) dropped by 3 points

25 out of the 125 participants took a placebo treatment; in the placebo group, 64% of participants either gained weight or stayed the same weight and experienced no change in BMI on average

You can learn more about the study here. The study involved 125 participants in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting. It was supported by a National Institute of Health (NIH)_ small business grant.

Although the makers of Vari-Slim claim the average person lost 22lbs in this study, that’s not true: the study showed some subjects shed “as many as 22 pounds over a 90-day period.” The average weight loss was not 22lbs.

Vari-Slim is also incorrect in claiming that participants did not diet or exercise; participants did diet and exercise, although they did not change their diet and exercise routines.

Nevertheless, Vari-Slim contains the same dosage used in this study, including 50mg of Nitro-V hemp cannabinoids with a golden hemp seed oil base.

In the study, researchers found Nitro-V worked by delivering high levels of non-psychoactive cannabinoids like tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), which they call the “skinny cannabinoid,” along with cannabidivarin (CBDV). Researchers also found THCV and CBDV have pain relief and anti-seizure properties “that are even stronger than CBD.”

Researchers also observed other health benefits after 90 days of taking Vari-Slim, including:

Participants experienced a 42% decrease in inflammation, while participants in the placebo group experienced a 4% increase in inflammation

Some participants experienced an 8 point drop in BMI (3 point drop on average), while participants in the placebo group had no change

The more Nitro-V participants took, the more weight they lost; people in the 50mg group lost up to 18lbs over 90 days, while people in the 100mg group lost up to 2lbs over the same time period

The minimum weight loss was 5lbs in the Nitro-V group

Participants reduced their abdominal girth by 2.4”, on average, across 100 subjects, with some participants reducing their abdominal girth by 7” (the placebo group increased their abdominal girth on average)

Researchers also observed multiple improvements in inflammation biomarkers based on IL1-, IL-6, TNF, and CRP readings, with participants in the active group significantly lowering inflammation compared to those in the placebo group

Prior to the launch of Nitro-V, CBDV was studied mostly for its effects on brain activity. In this 2017 study, for example, researchers found CBDV helped children with autism more than a placebo. Another 2019 study found CBDV targets subcortical excitatory glutamate systems both in autistic and neurotypical adults, suggesting it can affect brain excitation in various ways.

Most weight loss pills sold online today are backed by junk science. Vari-Slim, however, uses a science-backed formula that led to significant weight loss in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting. In that study, 100% of participants lost weight without changing their diet and exercise routines, and some lose over 22lbs.

Vari-Slim Pricing

Vari-Slim is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $39 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered online today:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + $10 Shipping

$69 + $10 Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177 + $10 Shipping

$177 + $10 Shipping 6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $234 + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 softgel capsules (30 servings) of Vari-Slim. The manufacturer recommends taking one softgel capsule daily to lose weight.

Vari-Slim Refund Policy

If you buy the 1 or 3 bottle package, then Vari-Slim has a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If you buy the 6 bottle package, then Vari-Slim has a 365 day moneyback guarantee.

This is a no questions asked moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase with no questions asked.

If you did not lose significant weight using Vari-Slim, or if you’re unhappy with the formula for any reason, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Vari-Slim

Vari-Slim is made by a company named Silver Sparrow CBD. The company offers a range of CBD products, including CBD nano tinctures for sleep and stress.

You can contact Silver Sparrow, LLC via the following:

Email Form: https://silversparrow.com/pages/contact-us

https://silversparrow.com/pages/contact-us Phone: 888-402-2903

888-402-2903 Email: support@silversparrow.com

ECS Brands, which made the Nitro-V extract used in Vari-Slim, is a supplier of premium hemp ingredients grown and extracted in the United States. The company has made several notable hemp brands, including Hemp Fuel, Care by Derma, and Scooba Snacks.

Final Word

Vari-Slim is a diet pill that uses a single active ingredient to help you lose weight: hemp extract.

The hemp extract in Vari-Slim is rich with cannabinoids like CBDV and THCV, two varin cannabinoids linked to weight loss. In one study, participants lost as much as 22lbs without adjusting their diet or exercise habits.

To learn more about Vari-Slim or to buy the formula today, visit the official website at GetVariSlim.com.