Using Certo To Pass A Drug Test: Certo Detox Hack Explained

When it comes to passing a drug test, you will hear about fake urine and detox drinks. You will also hear about home remedies like the Certo/Sure Jell Hack.

But what exactly is it? Basically, it’s Certo (or Sure Jell) fruit pectin mixed with Gatorade that’s used to flush out the drug toxins. In this complete review I’m going to tell you everything you need to know, including asking the key question: does Certo work for urine drug test success?

Plus, I’ll also tell you about two ways that you can pass a urine drug test with high confidence.

Here’s What Happens At A Urine Drug Test

When you hand over your sample, it has to jump through the following hoops to pass:

The temperature is checked. It has to be between 90°F and 100°F to be accepted. Next, your sample will go through some validity checks. This is a multiple dipstick test against several panels. It looks for things like the presence of nitrates (a common adulterant), as well as whether it contains the right amounts of creatinine, and falls within the correct specific gravity and pH range. If it passes the first two checks, it then undergoes an immunoassay analysis. It’s tested against panels brackets – usually a five-panel test) to see if any of the panels react to the presence of drugs.

As you can see, in order to be valid, your sample has to have the following properties:

Mustn’t be adulterated

Cannot be diluted (by drinking excess liquid)

Has to look and smell right

Must fall within the correct ph and specific gravity range

Must have the right proportions of creatinine, uric acid, urea, and other common chemicals in it

What Exactly Is The Certo Detox Hack (Also Called The Sure Jell Drug Test Hack)?

Certo is a fruit pectin gel product that you mix with water. Another brand is Sure Jell, which is why it’s interchangeably called the Sure Jell drug test hack.

In truth, any brand of fruit pectin will do, even a cheap supermarket product rather than a brand.

The point of using it is to draw more metabolites into the bowel. Now, this will only work with cannabis metabolites, so if you’re trying to get rid of any other type of drug, then the Certo method is pointless to try.

Pectin is a fiber that is rich and hits the body in one hit. It creates bile, and it draws more cannabis metabolites into the bowel (most cannabis metabolites exit through the bowel, contrary to all other types of drugs).

So the idea is that the fruit pectin pulls more drug metabolites out of the body than can be achieved naturally, or by flushing the body with a non-fibrous liquid.

The thing is though, it’s useless for other types of drugs, and it won’t get rid of all the cannabis metabolites in your body. So if it doesn’t, how do you mask the rest?

Instructions: How To Use Certo To Pass A Drug Test

The problem with the Certo method is that there are so many variations of it available online. Every single video, every single website, will tell you something different.

As far as I’m concerned, this is the “classic” method that is the most often stated and used:

Abstain from drugs for as many days as possible before your test. Do a natural detox as well, making sure you drink plenty of water, exercise, and eat small and lean meals. The night before your test, you’ll mix one packet (a box of Certo or Sure Jell usually contains two packets) of the fruit pectin with a bottle of Gatorade. Gatorade is sports drink that contains a lot of electrolytes, which helps to keep your urine balance naturally. Once mixed, drink this mixture for a few minutes. Then drink a little more water, and urinate a few times before you go to bed. The next day, three hours before your test, you’re going to mix up the second packet of fruit pectin with a second bottle of Gatorade. Repeat the process of drinking it over a few minutes and then urinate as frequently as you can over the next hour. After you finish the second lot of Certo and Gatorade, you will take one multivitamin tablet, one vitamin B2 tablet, and 5 g of creatinine monohydrate mixed with 8 fluid ounces of water. You’ll then get your drug test as quickly as you can after urinating a few times, and hope that you have managed to push all of the drug toxins out of your body, and overprocessed toxins moving through the kidneys for long enough that the fresh urine entering your bladder will be toxin free.

Is There Any Evidence That Certo & Gatorade Can Remove Drugs From The Body?

On the plus side, there definitely is evidence that fruit pectin can help to remove more drugs from the body.

Cannabis metabolites are shaped differently and cling onto fat cells in the body. Injecting large amounts of fruit pectin, a fiber, into the body, means that mobile is produced, and the fiber, bile, and cannabis metabolites all get drawn into the bowels more readily.

But it doesn’t get rid of all the cannabis metabolites. You’re still going to have some that will exit through the bladder.

The Certo method doesn’t do anything about this other than flushing you out with a lot of liquid a couple of hours before your test, and hoping that somehow the creatine, multivitamin, and the vitamin B2 staining your urine yellow, will somehow fool the drug test.

Unfortunately, all that is unlikely to happen. The chances of drawing all the cannabis metabolites out, and fooling a drug test lab are pretty remote.

Add to that, you have the fact that this method is utterly useless for any other type of drug and cannabis due to the shape of its metabolites and their characteristic of mostly exiting the body through the bowels rather than the bladder.

You might get lucky. But in reality, you stand very little chance of getting rid of all the cannabis metabolites, and even if you did, you still have the problem of having a sample that won’t have the characteristics of unadulterated human urine.

Why Is The Certo/Sure Jell Detox Hack Still Recommended On Websites & Videos?

A lot of the information you see on websites, and a lot of the videos you watch, are either old or using outdated information. Remember, almost none of those people have actually passed a drug test with the Certo/Sure Jell hack. All they are doing is telling you about it, not recommending it.

So you have to understand it’s just another “home remedy” to pass a drug test, and the truth is that Certo doesn’t work for urine test success.

Best Way To Pass A Drug Test: Synthetic Urine

The absolute best way to pass a drug test, that’s standard an unsupervised, is to use good quality synthetic urine.

Sub Solution and Quick Luck are the brands I would recommend. They have the following characteristics:

Perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity

Look and smell like real urine

Froth like real human urine (they contain albumin)

Contain your urea, uric acid, creatinine

Contains a total of 15 chemicals found in human urine

On top of all that, they both come with heat activator powder. This is brilliant stuff because you don’t need to transport the sample within the correct temperature range.

When you arrive at the venue, just before you go in, tap in about one third of the powder and shake it until it’s dissolved. Then carefully watch the temperature strip to see if there’s a reading at between 90°F and 100°F.

Tap in a little more if necessary, and get it as close to 100°F possible without going above that. Then, tuck it discreetly into your crotch area and go in and submit your sample.

Sub Solution costs $85, while Quick Luck costs $100. Both are made by Clear Choice, the only difference is that Quick Luck is premixed where as Sub Solution is a powder that needs mixing with filtered water before use. For more info on how to use synthetic urine, check the best drug testing guide on Outlook India.

Best Alternative: High-Quality Detox Drink

If you can’t get your hands on good quality fake urine, it’s a supervised drug test, or you don’t have the guts to sneak a fake sample in, then your only real alternative is a high-quality detox drink.

Clear Choice also makes a fantastic detox drink called Rescue Cleanse. With a long track record, it’s really the only drink I would recommend, and I passed a drug test using it two years ago.

The liquid floods your body and pushes out toxins, creating a gap in the toxin flow for a few hours during which fresh urine entering the bladder will not contain toxins.

On top of that, Rescue Cleanse contains many of the things found in human urine. When it floods your body, a lot of it are passed through as waste in the correct balance, meaning your urine looks, and tests, as if it has not been adulterated.

