U-Haul Co. Inland NW-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

U-Haul Co. Inland NW (Attn: Jason Brolliar), 2727 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85004, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Hill, is located at 16801 Meridian E in Puyallup in Pierce County.

This project involves 12.5 acres of soil disturbance for site clearing and grading, construction of three commercial buildings, construction of impervious surfaces for parking, loading, and site operations, and improvements to site access and utilities required to support the development.

Existing on-site drainage is to the southwest and is achieved by both sheet runoff and percolation through surficial soils. Stormwater drainage collection and retention systems are currently not in place on the existing project site. Stormwater runoff during construction will drain to the southwest to an existing on-site depression where it will infiltrate.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1018892

September 2, 9, 2025