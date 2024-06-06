Tyee Marina LLC-Auction Notice

AUCTION NOTICE

AUCTION NOTICE by operator Tyee Marina LLC,

these vessels are deemed conclusively abandoned according to WA State RCW 88.26.020. Auction is by written bid Saturday 6/22/2024 starting at 9:00am till 12:00pm noon, to be awarded Monday 6/24/2024. The office at Tyee Marina will contact the winner. Bid sheets will be available Saturday morning.

Tyee Marina LLC 5618 Marine View Drive Tacoma, WA 98422

The following vessels will be sold to the highest qualified bidder for cash to satisfy the Landlords lien for all charges due and owing:

•1985 Carver CDR 28’ Power boat, HIN: CDRJ9001F485,

Reg ID: WN7048NU, owing $3040

• 1980 Newport 28’ Sailboat,

HIN: CPY28384M80H,

Reg ID: WN302BT, owing $2920

• 1979 CBC Crysler 26’ Sailboat, HIN: CBC60071M79H,

Reg ID: WN6233KH, owing $2850

• 1977 Ranger 22’ Sailboat, HIN: RAY237130677, Reg ID: WN1695RS, owing $2547

• 1978 Catalina 30’ Sailboat, HIN: WNZ61945L878, Reg ID: WN9353KU, owing $3290

• 1977 San Juan 30’ Sailboat,

HIN: CLK00069M77K, Reg ID: owing $3679

•1976 Santana 30’ Sailboat,

HIN: WDSA00670976,

Reg ID: WN3850SF, owing $3196

•1977 Tradewinds 26’ Sailboat, HIN: WNZ42681H777,

Reg ID: WN4581RA, owing $3110

June 19, 20, 21

June 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, 21, 2024