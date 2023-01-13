Top Cannabis Beverages in Recreational States: 2023 Update

The cannabis industry has exploded in the past few months, thanks to a growing acceptance of marijuana for both medical and recreational use, especially in “legal” states. Weed-infused gummies, funny brownies, and old-fashioned joints continue to delight users of all levels, but there’s a new product on the store shelves that is quickly becoming a beloved favorite: drinkables! THC-infused beverages are taking the market by storm, thanks to their broad selection of flavors and strengths. Best of all, the effects kick in much faster than traditional edibles and are much easier to consume as opposed to cough-inducing inhalables (vapes and other smoking methods). In case you’re not familiar with THC-enhanced beverages, we’ve compiled a list of our top favorite drinkables and are delighted to share them with you today! Regardless if you’re looking to pregame before a social event or are simply looking to treat yourself to a different type of cold one at the end of a long day, we’re confident you’ll love these THC beverages as much as we did!

Why THC Beverages Are Superior To Regular Alcoholic Beverages

Before you start scouring your neighborhood for any of these brand names, there’s a few things you should know about them. THC beverages contain THC, meaning that only legal adults should consume them. The legal age can vary by state, so you’ll want to check your local state laws if you’re under 21. THC beverages are frequently compared to traditional alcoholic drinks due to their intoxicating effects. Yet THC beverages are a better alternative to alcohol because of how they make you feel. Alcohol is a depressant, whereas THC traditionally has uplifting euphoric effects. THC beverages also require a much lower consumption rate than alcohol. You might need 3-4 stiff drinks or a case of beers to feel tipsy, but THC-infused beverages come in varying strengths and may require as little as one shot (2 tablespoons) or half the bottle. THC beverages are often crafted with organic plant materials and natural ingredients, while alcohol has a variety of sources that aren’t always ideal. Lastly, THC beverages are digested differently. Traditional alcoholic beverages must be processed by the liver, whereas THC is processed primarily by your stomach and small intestine.

Legal Sodas

Legal Beverages by Mirth Provisions offers a delicious assortment of seven tonic flavors, with top favorites listed as Rainier Cherry, Lemon Ginger, and Pomegranate. Their use of all-natural ingredients (THC included!) earned them a beloved following and caught the interest from Washington’s cannabis legalization team. A hint of bubbles paired with smooth fruit flavor and fast-acting THC made them one of the top brands in our list.

The Good

The effects are smooth and gradual, allowing the consumer to sink into a blissful state of euphoric relaxation rather than a Boom! You’re High! sensation. The effects can last for several hours, so just remember that a little bit goes a long way.

Legal’s flavors are delicious and refreshing, particularly their Lemon Ginger. For an even richer flavor, consider chilling before you consume or splash over fresh ice for an icy finish.

The Bad

Some of their strengths these flavors come in can be intimidating for new users, especially when trying to decide how much to consume in a single sitting.

Some of their flavors come off as a bit sour and may be unpleasant upon first sip. Keep in mind that these flavors are all natural and not the sugary artificial fruit flavors you may be expecting or are used to.

Mainly only available to Washington and Oregon consumers.

Effects felt during testing: The effects were quick to begin, taking about half an hour to feel a light buzz. A deeper sense of relaxation and euphoria intensified after about 45 minutes, and the full high settled in after about an hour. A mild couch lock ensued and time seemed to slow down. An increased sense of humor made watching TV even more enjoyable and it was quite easy to fall asleep.

Good for: Pre-gaming for social gatherings, can be consumed during the day or at night, and is comparable to a traditional alcoholic cocktail.

Ray’s Lemonade

If you’re a fan of tart yet sweet lemonade, Ray’s Lemonade is a brand you should definitely be on the lookout for! Available in shots or 12.5oz bottles, their variety of flavors and fruit pairings are sure to delight your taste buds with each swig. Some of their most popular flavors include Strawberry Lemonade, Iced Tea, and Citrus Kush Lemonade.

The Good

The effects were slow to start (about 45 minutes) but kicked in rapidly once the high began. You may feel fine one minute and extremely high the next.

Ray’s Lemonade comes with a serving size cap that helps the consumer how much to consume in a single sitting. Just remember to shake before serving to get all the goodness in that first sip.

Light carbonation that tickles the tongue and nose.

The Bad

There was a very light flavor of weed that grew into a more pronounced bitterness at the end of the glass.

A mild coating was left on the tongue and teeth, but was quickly eradicated with a quick sip of water.

Effects felt during testing: Warm drowsiness that was accompanied with a light dry mouth. Very heavy couch lock along with weighted eyelids. Noticed that everything felt funnier than it should have been and enjoyed a rich sense of relaxation and euphoria.

Good for: Relaxing after a long day, preferable night use but can be consumed during the day at the consumer’s discretion, very similar to popular lemonades in stores but with a comfortable infusion of THC.

CANN

CANN offers a combination of CBD and THC that is wonderfully refreshing. Their savory flavors include mouthwatering names like grapefruit rosemary, lemongrass, and blood orange cardamom. Their limited edition Cranberry Sage promises to be a hit during the winter holidays, so be sure to stock up while supplies last.

CANN uses a proprietary mix of five all-natural ingredients and is available in various quantities, including a 100-party pack! The THC beverages contain only 35 calories and come in low proportions of both THC and CBD, making this ideal for new or inexperienced cannabis consumers.

The Good

The product is presented in attractive design and is simple to open and use. This is especially useful for new or inexperienced users

Excellent flavor pairings that instantly piqued my interest. The THC-infused beverages contain an optimal amount of both CBD and THC.

The effects begin quickly and deepen into a rich euphoria that is wonderfully relaxing with no overwhelming sensations.

The Bad

Certain flavors are only available during holidays, but all the more reason to stock up on your favorite flavors!

There was a bit of an aftertaste that tasted like cannabis; definitely consider rinsing your mouth out with water after the final swig.

Effects felt: If time is of the essence, the effects of these THC drinkables are fast acting. The energized and uplifted euphoria promoted a sense of tolerance for mundane tasks or undesirable activities.

Good for: Social events, daytime consumption, fighting procrastination. Great for beginners or inexperienced consumers.

Keef

Keef Cola strives to make THC drinkables that are “Exclusive to Everyone!” Their delicious lineup of eight nostalgic soda flavors includes Original Cola, Purple Passion, and Orange Kush. Each fizzy bubbly delight features an infusion of 10mg THC, some with an additional 10mg of CBD. If sodas aren’t really your thing, they also offer an intriguing lineup of sparkling waters, energy drinks, and mocktails. As with most THC beverages, you’ll need to locate a store near you, which Keef makes easy by plugging your zip code into the site for a list of nearby locations.

The Good

While most brands typically only list one type of THC drinkable, Keef offers a variety of beverages to meet your needs: sodas, sparkling waters, energy drinks, mocktails and more.

Nostalgic flavors that feature classic designs with easy-to-open tabs.

Wide range of THC and CBD infusions that can delight both the novice and the experienced cannabis consumer.

The smooth and crisp flavor is comparable to the beloved soda flavors of your childhood.

The Bad

Took much longer than expected to feel the effects than other THC drinkables on this list.

Due to the different strengths listed, it can be a bit overwhelming for new users to know which one to try

Not a lot of customer reviews available.

The $6 price point is a bit steep for a single can of soda. While different from traditional non-THC canned sodas, the high price tag may not be for everyone.

Effects felt: The effects were gradual and eventual, making it easy to sink into a light euphoria that can last for up to two hours. Great for feeling a light buzz that isn’t overwhelming or debilitating.

Good for: Social events that need a light pick-me-up, Daytime use, ideal for novices or those looking to try a THC beverage for the first time. Bonus tip: try making an ice cream float instead of just chilled or on ice!

Blaze Sodas

Keep your high ablaze with the delicious and refreshing flavors from Blaze Sodas! These eight unique flavors feature rare delights like Wild Cherry, Orange Cream Pie, and Wild Mountain Honey. The light carbonation and realistic flavors effectively masks any bitter flavor, perfect for enjoying with a meal or a la carte. Feel free to check out all other offerings from the Evergreen Herbal lineup to make the most out of your drinkable THC experience!

The Good

Flavorful and nostalgic sodas that feature hard-to-find flavors

Very light carbonation as well as very minimal cannabis flavor.

Fast acting effects that last for several hours without leaving consumers feeling overwhelmed.

The Bad

Bottles are deceptively smaller, due to an inverted bottom of the bottle.

Must be careful to choose preferred strength, as there are several options that may look identical on the bottle

Price per milligram is somewhat expensive, especially considering the bottle is not true to size.

Effects felt: Experienced a warm drowsiness around half an hour that deepened into a smooth yet drowsy high. Noticed increased cravings for snacks as well as a light reddening of the eyes. High lasted for several hours but never felt overwhelmed or uneasy.

Good for: Unwinding after a long day. Due to the drowsiness of the high, it may be best to avoid social interactions or hectic outings. Great for dinner pairings, ice cream floats, or chilled/on ice

Cycling Frog

Forget everything you thought you knew about fresh fruit and seltzer; the triple whammy from Cycling Frog is definitely a THC beverage you’ll want to check out! The brand features three exotic flavors: Black Currant, Ruby Grapefruit, and Wild Cherry. The flavor of these seltzers is quite mild and naturally flavored, with no additional sweeteners or colorings. Since the THC is hemp-derived, you won’t have to hunt for a dispensary to enjoy them! Each can contains a smooth infusion of 5mg THC + 10mg CBD.

The Good

Naturally flavored and lightly carbonated beverages that can be purchased online and in-store.

Beautiful design of both product packaging and actual can.

Pleasant scent and intriguing natural beverage coloring

Affordable pricing for a six-pack. ($20 = about $3 per can.)

Plethora of 5-star customer reviews on the company site.

The Bad

Not ideal for drinking quickly. Best to enjoy with a meal or sipping on ice.

Unique unsweetened fruit juice flavor may take some getting used to.

Not an intense high; effective in taking the edge off.

Full can is a recommended serving size but takes long for the effects to kick in

Effects felt: Noticed a warm euphoria along with a boost in creativity. Effects were not overwhelming or intense, but experienced a moderate dry mouth in addition to a rich relaxation.

Good for: Refreshing flavor ideal for outdoor activities (beach, pool days, suntanning). Recommended for daytime use, as the effects are moderate and smooth. Can be enjoyed with a meal but definitely recommend chilling beforehand/poured over ice.

Who Should Consume THC Drinks and Why?

THC drinkables are definitely an emerging segment of the cannabis industry. Many people are unfamiliar with the effects and benefits of THC beverages and have understandable skepticism when seeing these drinks for the first time. Yet these beverages have been praised for their non-alcoholic properties as well as fast-acting effects. THC beverages are also low-dose, meaning you won’t need to drink several at a time to feel the euphoric effects.

If you’re looking to cut down on your alcohol intake or can’t enjoy traditional alcoholic beverages, we encourage you to check out any of our six favorite THC beverages. Many users who consume THC may not have the time to wait for edibles to kick in, nor do they care to inhale vapor or smoke into their lungs by means of vape cartridges and flowers.

Lastly, THC beverages are often crafted with natural/organic ingredients and come in significantly lower calorie amounts compared to traditional IPAs and craft beers. Many THC beverages off infusions of CBD to help offset the intoxicating effects of THC, making it a great way to enter the world of THC without feeling overwhelmed. The refreshing flavors paired with the wide variety of brands and types of beverages make these THC drinkables an excellent choice for cannabis consumers looking for something new.

How we picked and tested the best THC drinks

Our selection of THC drinks were based on a variety of factors: price, flavor, effects, and recommended ways to enjoy them. Each of our choices are personal favorites which we can honestly recommend to our readers. Regardless of which delicious THC drinkable you choose, you’re sure to enjoy a rich euphoria in a matter of minutes! But let’s take a deeper look into why these specific brands made the cut.

Recommendability

It would be tempting to recommend brands based on compensation/bribery for popularity or monetary gain. Yet the purpose of this article was to recommend brands based on how much we enjoyed them. We strive to a higher level to recommend things that we can recommend to close friends or loved ones and have simply published that list for our readers to explore.

Flavor

Much of what we as individuals like is based on flavor. Our preference for certain flavors makes it slightly difficult to remain objective, but this entire list is sure to satisfy palettes of all levels. If you prefer a sweet and sugary soda, chances are you won’t like some of the more naturally flavored beverages on this list. Some of these beverages may have a light aftertaste that’s best washed down with a swig of water, served chilled (to minimize aftertaste), or on the rocks to lessen the harshness of the aftertaste.

Effectiveness

One of the greatest advantages of THC drinkables is the fast absorption rate that is made possible by the scientific advances in nanotechnology. Keep in mind that effectiveness is difficult to gauge across the board for the sole reason that THC affects each user differently. What may be an overwhelming high for some may be a very light haze for others. If you feel that the high was lacking, consider upping your dosage or decreasing your overall THC consumption for a few days and see if the effects are more to your liking. You may not feel an overwhelming high, but it’s almost a guarantee that you’ll feel something.

Price

All of the THC drinks in our list fall somewhere between affordable and slightly higher on the pricing scale. If you’re having trouble justifying the amount of money you spend on a single THC can/bottle, try to calculate how much you’d be spending on a regularly priced alcoholic beverage. Since you’ll most likely need to consume multiple quantities of traditional alcohol to feel tipsy, you may find yourself actually saving money as you typically only need to consume small amounts of THC drinkables to feel the effects.

Dosages

When it comes to dosages, THC drinkables typically require very low amounts. A single can, half a bottle, or a few tablespoons are all that is needed to feel the effects. If you’re new to the world of drinkable THC, try to start off with 5-10mg and slowly work your way up from there. All the beverages on this list contain at least 5 mg, but you’ll need to check the label before blindly drinking an entire bottle or can.

What’s The Average Cost of THC Beverages?

Just as traditional sodas and alcoholic beverages vary wildly in price, so do THC drinks. A good rule of thumb is around $5-$10 on each drink. Yet just because a drink is affordable does not mean it is effective (and vice versa). Some brands offer bundle deals or multiple quantities sold in packs, to which you’ll spend around $15-$30 per pack.

How much THC or CBD is in each beverage?

The amount of THC that’s in each beverage may vary depending on where the THC was derived. Marijuana-derived THC can be substantially stronger than hemp-derived THC, meaning you need to be careful with your dosages. For example, Cycling Frog uses 5mg of hemp-derived THC and 10mg of hemp-derived CBD. The ensuing high is mild and comfortable, making it the preferred choice for users who are new to the THC drinkable industry. The higher the amount of THC found in each beverage will equate to a strong high. The Ray’s Lemonade beverages also offer both low doses and high doses, ranging from a mere 25mg per bottle to a whopping 100 mg per bottle. Always start off with low dosages and keep notes of how you feel after drinking just 5mg. You can always increase the amount consumed in the next session, but once you’ve consumed a large amount, you may be at the mercy of an uncomfortably intense high that lasts for several hours.

Final Thoughts On Finding the Best THC Beverages

The world of cannabis is changing rapidly to accommodate the variety of edibles, inhalables, and now drinkables. Many companies will be quick to boast about the incredible flavor, intense effects, affordability, and much more. Yet how do you really know which one to go with? Aside from grabbing cans and bottles randomly from store shelves and online websites, your only source of information would be unbiased reviews and recommendations mentioned in lists, just like this one!

Ideally, a THC beverage should be crafted with natural/organic ingredients, should have customer reviews that confirm the company’s claims, should remain in the $5-$10 price range, and should contain between 5-10 mg of THC per serving. The flavor should be acceptable to your palette, should leave you feeling euphoric and calm, and should be something you look forward to purchasing again. The market for THC drinkables is constantly changing as new brands are created, and we look forward to presenting you with more of our favorites in the very near future. We hope you’ve enjoyed this list of our top six favorite THC drinks and look forward to hearing your feedback if and when you purchase them for yourself!