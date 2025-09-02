TMobile-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

T-Mobile is proposing additions to the support equipment associated with an existing telecommunications facility collocated on a self-support lattice tower located on the rooftop of a building located at an address 2316 S. State Street, Tacoma, Pierce County, WA 98405 ( Latitude 47° 14’ 19.8” N, Longitude 122° 27’ 58.9” W. A backup generator mounted on a concrete pad will be placed in the alleyway adjacent to the building. Eocene Environmental Group is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the facility should contact Eocene Attn: Telecommunications Department, 8951 Windsor Parkway, Johnston, IA 50131 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. T-Mobile NW #878-AM).

IDX-1018844

September 2, 2025