Thomasson Family Farm in Enumclaw Voted Washington’s Favorite Pumpkin Patch

As the golden hues of fall descend, a cherished tradition unfolds across America – pumpkin picking! Yet, while countless families flock to their usual spots each year, many remain oblivious to the treasures that lie just a short drive away. For example, in Connecticut, many Nutmeggers may not be aware that Lyman Orchards has been around longer than the United States of America—279 years! And is still owned and operated by descendants of the original Lyman family pioneers. FamilyDestinationsGuide.com therefore surveyed 3,000 families, asking them to rate their favorite pumpkin picking spots so that others can know about them too.

When Washington residents were quizzed on their pumpkin patch preferences, these three locales emerged as the top contenders:

#1 Thomasson Family Farm, Enumclaw.

Get ready for a month of pumpkin-filled fun at Thomasson Family Farm in Enumclaw, where the pumpkin picking season runs from September 20th to October 31st, 2023. The farm opens its gates at 9:30 AM each day and welcomes eager pumpkin enthusiasts until 5:30 PM, except on October 31st, when it bids farewell at 12:00 PM. Admission is required to venture into the pumpkin patch, but if you’re solely after a plump pumpkin, they’re available at the ticket booth too. Prices for admission vary, with weekdays priced at $14.50 + tax & fees (applicable to those aged 3 to 65) and weekends at $19.50 + tax & fees for the same age range. Seniors over 66 and Military personnel (with ID) receive a 20% discount. General admission grants access to a delightful array of activities, from corn mazes and tractor train rides to life-size foosball and apple slingshots (on weekends). The pumpkin patch itself sprawls over a 10-acre field and is even dog-friendly, provided your furry friend is on a leash. Pumpkins are sold by size chart, making your selection process a breeze, and unique gourds and specialty pumpkins are available at separate prices.

#2 Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm, Snohomish.

Experience the joys of autumn at Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish where pumpkin picking season began on September 16, 2023, and lasts until October 31, 2023. The farm welcomes visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, providing the perfect opportunity to select your ideal pumpkin for the season. While there’s no charge to pick pumpkins, you’ll need to secure a farm admission ticket, which can be conveniently purchased online in advance or upon arrival. Admission costs $17.95 per person on Weekdays and $22.95 per person on Weekends, $8.98 on weekdays and $11.48 on weekends for seniors. Beyond the pumpkin patch, the farm offers an array of exciting fall activities, including exploring a corn maze, mingling with friendly animals at the petting zoo, enjoying a scenic hayride, witnessing the awe-inspiring pumpkin cannon in action, trying your hand at gem mining, and browsing the delightful offerings at the country store.

#3 Craven Farm Fall Festival, Snohomish.

Craven Farm’s Fall Festival in Snohomish runs from September 23 to October 29, 2023. The farm welcomes visitors daily from 9.30 am to 6 pm, with extended weekend hours until 8 pm. One of the main attractions is pumpkin picking, where you can choose from a range of sizes. Besides pumpkins, there’s a delightful selection of pumpkin-themed goodies available, including carving kits, pumpkin spice lattes, and mouthwatering pumpkin donuts. But the fun doesn’t stop at pumpkins – Craven Farm Fall Festival offers an array of activities for everyone to enjoy, including getting lost in challenging corn mazes, exhilarating hayrides, and the thrill of apple cannons. Kids will love the animal petting zoo and jumping on giant inflatables, while adults can test their skills with axe throwing or unwind by renting fire pits. Admission to this festive extravaganza is $15 per person on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $20 per person Fridays thru Sundays.

“Each fall, millions of families bond the simple joys of picking pumpkins in crisp air amid vibrant hues. Our goal for running this survey was to help families discover and create new memories at some of America’s most cherished pumpkin patches” says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

– Family Destinations Guide; (See their website and an interactive map to see Top 3 pumpkin patches in every state: https://familydestinationsguide.com/pumpkin-patches-survey/)