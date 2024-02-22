The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency -Public Notice

Public Notice

Public Comment Period: February 22, 2024 – March 22, 2024

Market Place Texaco (also known as “P & J Deli Mart”)

3535 Portland Avenue East, Tacoma, WA 98404

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) invites the public to comment on the cleanup at Market Place Texaco (Site). This notice is a proposal to implement an institutional control in the form of an environmental covenant at the Site.

You may review documents by visiting: https://plia.wa.gov/proposed-delisting-p-j-deli-mart/

Comments can be provided by emailing pliamail@plia.wa.gov.

Please direct any questions or comments to William Fees, Site Manager

IDX-991865

February 22, 2024