The Ferris Report Reviews (Dan Ferris 2023 Cash Frenzy) Stansberry Research

What is The Ferris Report?

The Ferris Report is the newest financial subscription service from Stansberry Research, a financial publishing company based in Baltimore, Maryland.

To promote the new subscription service, Stansberry Research has launched a presentation warning investors to “sell your stocks and move your money by January 31st.” Investors who don’t follow this advice “may never recover.”

By subscribing to The Ferris Report daily, you get a bundle of bonus reports discussing the upcoming economic crash, explaining how you can take advantage of the crash, and the specific moves you should make to protect yourself and gain wealth over the coming months.

The Ferris Report is led by Dan Ferris, who is also known for publishing Stansberry Research investment advisories like Extreme Value and Investor Hour.

As part of a 2023 promotion, new subscribers receive a bundle of bonus reports and a 75% discount on their first year's subscription to The Ferris Report

Who is Dan Ferris?

Dan Ferris is an investment analyst and researcher working for Stansberry Research. In fact, he’s the longest tenured analyst on the Stansberry Research team.

Described as a “legendary investor who predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers,” Dan Ferris is now warning subscribers of another upcoming recession.

According to Dan’s research, you should sell your stocks by January 31 to avoid one of the worst crashes in history.

In addition to leading The Ferris Report, Dan Ferris is the editor of Extreme Value by Stansberry Research. It’s a monthly investment advisory focusing on safe and profitable stocks.

Dan has been a member of the Stansberry Research team since 2000, and he’s been the editor of Extreme Value since 2002. Over the years, he has built a reputation for finding safe, cheap, and profitable stocks. Today, his loyal followers continue to enjoy one of the best track records in the stock picking industry.

Some of Dan’s impressive picks over the years have included double and triple-digit winners like Berkshire Hathaway (125%), KHD Humboldt Wedag (249%), and Prestige Brand Holdings (406%), among others.

And, according to Stansberry Research, Dan was “among the few analysts to accurately describe the breadth and depth of the coming financial crisis in April 2008.” Dan also warned investors to sell their small-cap mining stocks in May 2011 before they entered a multi-year bear market.

Over the years, Dan has appeared on Money with Melissa Francis, The Willis Report on Fox Business News, The Street with Paul Bagnell on Business News Network, and other major media. He’s also the host of the Stansberry Investor Hour podcast.

Why Should You Sell Your Stocks by January 31?

Dan famously predicted the width and breadth of the last major recession in 2008. Now, he’s issuing a similar warning for 2023 and beyond:

“Sell your stocks and move your money by January 31st, or you may never recover”, warns Dan Ferris in a presentation introducing The Ferris Report.

Some experts claim stocks will recover soon. However, Dan claims these experts are “dead wrong” and that following their advice “could cost you dearly.” These are the same experts who failed to predict the DOTCOM crash, the housing bust, the panic of 2008, and the 2020 crash.

Some of the reasons Dan recommends selling your stock portfolio by January 31 include:

Stocks are still overpriced, and they’re nearly 2x as expensive as they were before the crash of 2008

Housing is still more unaffordable than it has been at any other time since 2006

Some used cars are still selling for more than new vehicles off the lot

Tesla, which manufactured fewer than one million vehicles last year, has a larger market cap than Toyota, Ford, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Honda, among other major auto manufacturers – despite these companies making 25 times more vehicles last year

“Risk-free” markets like government bonds around the world are collapsing

Despite these warning signals, investors at all levels continue to “buy the dip,” foolishly assuming assets that go down in price must also go up at some point

For all of these reasons and more, Dan believes investors should avoid entering the market before January 31:

“I’m here to tell you that [buying stocks before January 31] is a BIG mistake. So, whether you’ve sold your stocks and are wondering if it’s time to buy back in…Or if you’ve held onto your portfolio and are waiting to recoup your losses…I’m telling you that – either way – you are waiting for a day that may NEVER come.”

As proof, Dan cites numerous studies showing markets may be nearing a historic crash – including evidence of other “dead zones” through history.

Stocks May Be Entering a Multi-Decade “Dead Zone”

Dan believes America’s stock markets may be entering a “dead zone,” where they deliver below-average returns over a multi-decade period.

The 2010s delivered huge returns to investors. Investors who bought stocks early in the decade should have had much larger portfolios by the end of the decade. Today, many investors continue to buy into markets assuming the same will occur over the coming decades.

Instead, Dan believes we’re entering a dead zone. Just because the stock market is down does not guarantee it will bounce back up.

As proof, Dan cites famous cases like the Japanese stock market, which peaked in the early 1990s and has not recovered after 33 years. Investors who bought into the Japanese stock market at its peak have lost money over the past 33 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average went through a dead zone of its own. Between 1929 and 1959, the Dow Jones experienced a significant dead zone. It took around 30 years for the index to get back to even. Then, the Dow Jones went through a similar 29-year dead zone between 1965 and 1994, taking 29 years to recover. There was also a 10 year dead zone after the Panic of 1907, which took the market 10 years to recover.

Other countries have experienced similar dead zones. Taiwan experienced a 30 year dead zone, for example, while Spain’s market peaked in the mid-2000s and has not recovered after 15+ years. Markets in China, Hong Kong, and Germany have experienced similar dead zones.

Dan also warns of dead zones in specific markets. Biotech entered a 13 year dead zone in the early 2000s, for example, where investors who bought at the peak took 13 years to make a profit. Tech entered a 17 year dead zone between the DOTCOM bubble bursting and 2017.

Dan is teaching investors about dead zones to warn them of the next stock market crash – and explain how to profit during the next crash:

“So, if you’ve been thinking of buying the dip…Or if you’ve been telling yourself, “I’ll sell as soon as my account gets back to break-even…” THIS is your warning call…It is time to move your money into investments that could go up even if the rest of the market ultimately declines another 50% or more.”

How to Profit During Stock Market Dead Zones

Dan recommends selling your stock portfolio before January 31 to avoid a market collapse.

However, Dan doesn’t recommend leaving the stock market entirely; instead, he recommends switching into certain stocks he likes. Even as markets collapse, some stocks will rise:

“…even in multi-decade “dead-zones” like we are entering right now… There are proven investments that could make you a fortune as stocks head lower and sideways for years.”

In fact, Dan claims gains of 500% to 1000% or more are possible during market downturns – but it takes a dramatic shift in how you think about investing.

In fact, Dan claims gains of 500% to 1000% or more are possible during market downturns – but it takes a dramatic shift in how you think about investing.

Other Factors Behind the Upcoming Stock Market Collapse

Dan Ferris has identified several other factors contributing to the upcoming stock market collapse, including:

More Bad Debt: In 2008, interest rates were considered high (at 6%). This gave the Federal Reserve room to lower interest rates to stimulate the economy. As the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates, it kicked off the biggest borrowing binge in financial history and started a debt-fueled bull run on the market. Over the next 15 years, investors earned huge returns because of this cheap borrowing. However, all of this cheap borrowing has created bad debt. That bad debt will catch up to us – especially as we’re entering a period with higher interest rates.

Other Countries & Markets Have Experienced Similar Dead Zones: Markets don’t always recover. Sometimes, people invest in markets and don’t gain money – even over a multi-decade period. Certain countries – like Japan and Spain – have still not recovered from their peak market highs decades ago. Certain markets – including biotech and tech – struggled for years to break past their peak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, has gone through multiple dead zones – including one as long as 29 years between 1965 and 1994. Dan believes we’re entering a similar dead zone today.

Blue Chips Won’t Save You: Many investors flock to boring, safe, blue chip investments in times of crisis. They exit small-cap markets and buy large-cap stocks. However, Dan warns even blue chips won’t save you during this next market collapse. When the US stock market bubble burst in 1966, some of the safest companies in America collapsed. IBM fell 57%, for example, while Coca Cola dropped 70%.

Markets Aren’t Guaranteed to Go Up and You Can’t Always “Buy the Dip”: Many investors have been entering the market in recent years because they believe stocks always go up long term. By buying stocks during the temporary downturn, they’re “buying the dip.” However, Dan believes this is a mistaken concept because markets aren’t guaranteed to go up, and the “dip” could last 20 to 40 years.

Steps to Take to Protect Your Portfolio

Overall, the point of Dan Ferris’s new presentation is to teach you specific steps to make to protect your portfolio today.

Those steps include:

Step 1) Sell Certain Stocks Immediately

Using his 20+ years of experience working as an analyst for Stansberry Research, Dan has created a report called “Avoid At All Costs: These Stocks Will Never Trade This High Again In Your Lifetime.”

The report lists 12 of the most dangerous companies in America today – including companies you likely own. You’ll also discover the investment sectors to avoid, the best markets for specific timelines, and more. By selling these stocks today, you can avoid the worst effects of a historic upcoming collapse.

Step 2) Protect & Multiply Wealth by Moving Money to Specific Investments

Next, Dan recommends buying specific stocks. Dan claims these stocks could rise 500% to 1,000% during the upcoming recession.

Even as the rest of the markets collapse, you could earn huge returns by following Dan’s recommendations today.

Dan claims one specific type of stock “could’ve made 4x your money” after one recent stock market crash, for example, and other smart investments have delivered similarly impressive returns.

By subscribing to The Ferris Report today, you get a bonus report called “The Best of the Best: The Only Stocks That Can Safely 8X Your Money During America’s ‘Dead Zone’,”, which explains everything you need to know about Dan’s recommended stocks and their predicted returns on investment.

Step 3) Get Money Outside the US Dollar

The US Dollar has been one of the world’s best-performing currencies in recent years. However, Dan recommends getting money outside the US Dollar.

Why does Dan recommend avoiding the US Dollar? Dan believes the central bank – the Federal Reserve – has spent money recklessly, creating rampant inflation unlike anything we’ve seen since the 1970s.

Instead of holding US Dollars, Dan recommends buying gold and silver, which could deliver “potential 1,000% gains,” according to Dan’s research. As the US Dollar becomes less valuable every year, investors will turn to safe havens like gold and silver. Dan believes your investment into gold and silver “could realistically make gains of 1,000% or more over a period of several years,” which is why he recommends buying gold and silver using US Dollars today.

Dan provides full details about his gold and silver investment recommendation in a bonus report called “Trade Your Dollars For Potential 1,000% Gains Thanks to Gold and Silver.”

Step 4) Buy Specific Stocks to Potentially Earn 7x Returns in 10 Years

Dan also recommends buying additional safe haven stocks to avoid the worst impacts of the coming recession. According to Dan’s research, these stocks are a “recession haven that could 7x your money in 10 years.”

When you subscribe to The Ferris Report today, you get a bonus report called “The Recession Haven That could 7X Your Money in 10 Years.” That report explains the specific stocks to buy to potentially earn huge returns over the next decade – even as the general markets enter a dead zone.

Dan’s recommended stocks are “some of the most financially stable companies in the world,” claiming they’ll feel the effects of the next recession much less than competitors. Investors can put their money into these companies today “and probably never look at them again for the next five years.”

What’s Included with The Ferris Report?

By subscribing to The Ferris Report today, you get a bundle of bonus reports, guides, and other perks included with your subscription.

Here’s what is included with all charter memberships to The Ferris Report when you subscribe today:

Monthly Issues of The Ferris Report (75% Discount): Charter members of The Ferris Report receive a 75% discount on their first year of membership. Each month, Dan Ferris emails subscribers with his latest investment recommendations, market analysis, and stock ideas. As Stansberry Research’s longest tenured analyst, Dan has a proven track record for picking stocks, predicting market collapses, and ensuring steady portfolio growth.

Free Special Bonus Report #1: Avoid at All Costs: These Stocks Will Never Trade This High Again in Your Lifetime: Many people buy stocks because they believe markets will always go up in the long term. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. In this report, you can discover 12 of the most dangerous companies to own in America today. These companies are particularly susceptible to the next market crash, and they could leave investors holding the bag as markets fall.

Free Special Bonus Report #2: The Best of the Best: The ONLY Stocks That Can Safely 8X Your Money During America’s “Dead-Zone”: Dan believes investors could earn 8x returns on investment by buying specific stocks before the next collapse. In this report, you can discover stocks that could soar 500% to 800% in the coming years as the market collapses. As you sell the stocks you learned in the first bonus report, you can buy the stocks you learned in the second bonus report.

Free Special Bonus Report #3: Trade Your Dollars for Potential 1,000% Gains Thanks to Gold and Silver: Dan recommends diversifying your holdings beyond the US Dollar. He believes investors who buy gold and silver today could earn returns of 1,000% or higher in the next few years. During the last major period of inflation in the 1970s, silver rose 2,400% and gold rose 2,300%.

Free Special Bonus Report #4: The Recession Haven That Could 7X Your Money in 10 Years: Dan has identified a certain type of stocks he believes are a recession haven. These stocks returned double-digit gains even as markets were collapsing. In this report, Dan highlights the specific stocks he recommends buying today to protect your retirement holdings and potentially earn 7x returns.

Free Special Bonus Report #5: The World’s Two Most Valuable Assets in a Time of Crisis: In this report, you can discover two of the best assets to hold during times of crisis. The first asset has delivered 1,700% returns over the long term, while the second has safely delivered income of 12 to 14% per year for the last 30 years “without fail,” according to Dan. Dan recommends buying these assets today to avoid the worst effects of the recession.

Member Exclusive #1: One Full Year of Dan’s Warning & Predictions: Dan predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the 80% bitcoin drop in 2018, the peak of the Nasdaq in 2021, and other major market movements. By subscribing to The Ferris Report today, you get one full year of Dan’s warnings and predictions, helping you navigate turbulent markets.

Member Exclusive #2: Special Updates & Alerts: If Dan spots an investment opportunity between monthly issues of The Ferris Report, he’ll send an alert to subscribers. Dan and his team will email subscribers about major developments or new recommendations.

Member Exclusive #3: Dan’s Complete Archive of Issues & Special Reports: Subscribers receive access to all special reports and bonus guides produced by Dan over the coming months. In addition to the package of bonus guides bundled with The Ferris Report today, you can access all future guides.

Free Subscription to The Stansberry Digest: Stansberry Research publishes a free newsletter called The Stansberry Digest. Your subscription to The Ferris Report includes a free subscription to this newsletter.

Free Weekly Investing News: Dan Ferris leads the weekly Stansberry Investor Hour podcast. Your subscription to The Ferris Report includes access to the weekly podcast. Recent guests have included Dr. Ron Paul, Glenn Beck, Jim Rogers, T. Boone Pickens, and other major names.

Access to The Ferris Report Model Portfolio: Want to make similar returns to Dan Ferris? Want to keep track of Dan’s investment recommendations and market entry/exit times in one place? All subscriptions to The Ferris Report include complete access to The Ferris Report’s model portfolio.

