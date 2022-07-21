The Amazing Benefits of Knee Support Braces

If you struggle with joint pain, particularly in your knees, a brace may help. Wearing a knee brace can help lessen the pain so you can move more- which may have therapeutic effects, too. There are many holistic health advantages to providing your knees with proper support.

So, what are the benefits of wearing knee support braces? Here is what you need to know:

Pain Relief

Perhaps the first reason that compels people to pursue wearing knee braces is to treat chronic pain. Knee braces are effective at reducing the swelling, inflammation, and discomfort that many feel in their knee joints. This is a viable treatment option for those suffering with Arthritis, Osteoarthritis or Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Additionally, a knee brace helps to hold the knee in a therapeutic position that facilitates healing. Knee braces can augment current pain treatment therapies, including medication. Talk to your doctor or practitioner to learn more.

Weight Support

If you have issues with your knees, it can be challenging to put weight on it- and the knee could give out on you, causing a nasty fall. Since your knees are responsible for bearing your entire body weight, support and provide stability with a good quality knee brace.

If you live with arthritis, a knee brace can shift your weight so there is less pressure and strain put on the joints of the knee. This enables you to move easier, with more confidence, and with less worry that you could fall.

Range of Motion

Knee support braces facilitate a great range of motion for those with knees impacted by medical issues or injuries. Certain diagnoses, like diabetes, high blood pressure, swelling, infections, arthritis, and even just the aging process can significantly impede range of motion and restrict the movement of your knees.

Since a brace constricts and keeps the knee steady, you will be less likely to strain and further injure the joint. Furthermore, it can expedite healing and recovery after an injury or procedure. Talk to your providers to find out if this makes sense for your current condition.

Ease of Use

There is nothing complicated or difficult about putting on and wearing a knee support brace. They work well for patients of all ages- young and old, alike. Some choose braces to wear over their clothing while others choose to wear them underneath garments. There is usually some sort of adjustable closure, like Velcro, that makes it versatile and flexible to wear and size.

Additionally, contemporary knee braces and sleeves are easy to care for, often machine washable. Read the label to make sure, but know that most do fine in a washing machine with a mild detergent and air-drying.

Knee Stability

As previously mentioned, a knee brace offers the wearer stability. This is important to prevent re-injuring the same knee again. The brace holds the knee intact, in a position deemed to be therapeutic for the knee joint. This also provides targeted pressure and warmth to the knee, which can also help it recover and relax.

Over time, this knee stability may contribute greatly to your overall rehabilitation and prognosis.

Exercise Support

So, speaking of knee stability, a knee brace can also offer fitness and exercise support during workouts or physical activity. Consider how the brace holds the knee in place; this could be helpful when you engage in exercise regimens or even physical therapy.

If you are recovering from a medical condition or injury, physicians often recommend light movement, like walking, to rehabilitate the knees. A knee brace can help accommodate these pursuits, while leaving you less vulnerable to further injury or discomfort.

Blood Flow

What is it that makes a knee support brace so effective at reducing inflammation and alleviating pain? It has to do with how a knee brace encourages blood flow, especially around injured or compromised joints.

A knee braces helps send proper blood flow to injured areas for faster healing and recovery. By oxygenating the muscles properly, you will feel better, move easier, and recovery quicker. It is that simple!

Knee Brace Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What should you look for in a quality knee brace?

Look for quality braces and sleeves that are made from breathable materials in the USA. A sleeve style slides on like socks, while strap style braces are a bit bulkier. Wraparound braces are easy to slide on, but make sure they fit properly, same with open patellar braces which must fit correctly so that the knee sits in the featured dip or hole.

How do you wear a knee support brace?

The way that you wear a knee support brace depends on the type that you buy. A knee sleeve is pulled up- much like you would pull up a pair of socks- over the knee. You may need to move and adjust it to be in proper position.

As for a knee support brace, these typically have adjustable straps with Velcro to fit securely. These are best applied in a standing position, but if you are sitting, you can always make adjustments later when standing up.

Take care of knee braces and sleeves according to the manufacturer’s recommendations on the label. Some can be washed like regular laundry and air dried, while others may simply require wiping down with a damp cloth.

How do you properly fit a knee brace?

For a knee brace to support the need properly and offer therapeutic relief, it must fit right. Use a flexible measuring tape to find out the circumference of your knee and leg, to find the correct size. This is not as easy as it sounds and an extra pair of hands is quite helpful- try to recruit someone to help you out since you need to stand straight when measuring, not sit down. You should be able to find knee support braces to fit any size leg and knee online- check it out for yourself.

Don’t suffer with knee discomfort or pain- wear a brace. These are affordable, and you will find a wide range of options, price points, and braces online. Talk to your trainer, physician, or practitioner to learn more about supporting knee braces and how they can benefit you in your health and wellness goals.