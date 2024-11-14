TBD-2019 2020 FINAL REPORT

2019/2020 Transportation Benefit District Final Report
City of Tacoma, WA
The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in 2019/2020 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).
The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 017, which the TBD Board adopted on November 20, 2018, and amended in July 2020 to reflect decreased revenues. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District
2019-2020 Biennium Final Report
Program Street Rehabilitation
2019-2020 Budget
$ 12,266,783
2019-2020 Expenditures [1] $ 11,442,978
Highlights •415 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment
•105 Blocks of Residential Overlay
•137 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance
Program Non-motorized
2019-2020 Budget $ 1,975,000 $ 2019-2020 Expenditures[1] 1,048,518
Highlights
223 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades
Totals 2019-2020 Budget $ 14,241,783 2019-2020 Expenditures[1]
$ 12,491,496
[1] An overhead rate (22%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.
For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org
