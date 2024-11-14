TBD-2019 2020 FINAL REPORT

2019/2020 Transportation Benefit District Final Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in 2019/2020 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 017, which the TBD Board adopted on November 20, 2018, and amended in July 2020 to reflect decreased revenues. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2019-2020 Biennium Final Report

Program Street Rehabilitation

2019-2020 Budget

$ 12,266,783

2019-2020 Expenditures [1] $ 11,442,978

Highlights •415 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment

•105 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•137 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

Program Non-motorized

2019-2020 Budget $ 1,975,000 $ 2019-2020 Expenditures[1] 1,048,518

Highlights

223 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Totals 2019-2020 Budget $ 14,241,783 2019-2020 Expenditures[1]

$ 12,491,496

[1] An overhead rate (22%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

November 14, 2024