TBD-2017 ANNUAL REPORT

2017 Transportation Benefit

District Annual Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2017 utilizing funds provided through the TBD.

The following table summarizes the amended budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 015, which was adopted by the TBD Board on November 22, 2016. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2017 Biennium Annual Report

Program Street Rehabilitation

2017-2018 Budget $ 14,540,790

2017 Budget

$7,270,395

2017 Expenditures [1] $ 5,644,857

Highlights

•230 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment

•5 Lane Miles of Arterial Surface Treatment

•56,014 Square Feet of Arterial Pavement Repair (equates to 3,501 Potholes Repaired)

•88 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•188 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

•184 Signs Replaced

Program Non-motorized

2017-2018 Budget $ 1,245,000

2017 Budget

$622,500

2017 Expenditures [1] $ 664,188

Highlights

•178 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades •100+ Linear Feet of Sidewalk Replaced

•Individual Sidewalk Repairs at Various Locations

Program Traffic Signal

2017-2018 Budget $ 60,000

2017 Budget

$30,000

2017 Expenditures [1] $ 0

Highlights

To be completed in 2018

Totals 2017-2018 Budget

$ 15,845,790

2017 Budget

$7,922,895

2017 Expenditures [1]

$ 6,309,046

[1] An overhead rate (13.5%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-1005189

November 14, 2024