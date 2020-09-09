Tacoma Power-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Power / Natural Resources

REQUEST FOR BIDS PG20-0236F

Laboratory Testing and Analytical Services

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Project Scope: Testing and analysis is necessary in order to stay in compliance with state, local and federal rules and regulations relating to hazardous material identification.

Estimate: $240,000 – $460,000

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org

September 9, 2020