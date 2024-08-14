Tacoma Handywoman: Meet your ‘Jill of all trades’

A Tacoma woman is breaking into the male-dominant career of handiwork with the slogan “local Jill of all trades.”

Tacoma Handywoman, Michelle Lindsay, said she has been doing handiwork for about five years, but she has had a knack for helping people since she was young.

“When I was a kid, my dad had a friend who I would do painting for,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said she had been going to school for radiology tech, but decided to pivot to being an entrepreneur.

“I really thought about it, ‘Do I want to go to the same place and see the same people every single day?’ and the answer was no,” Lindsay said. “I just decided to take the leap and start my business.”

Lindsay said she loves to do carpentry but has done a wide variety of work including replacing exterior doors and windows, replacing toilets and sinks, changing out lighting fixtures and outlets, and bathroom renovations. She said she also just earned a General Contractors License to increase her qualifications.

“I’m pretty well-rounded as far as my skills go,” Lindsay said.

Despite being a line of work primarily filled with men, Lindsay said she has stayed booked up using only social media and online promotion. .

“My clients really appreciate the fact that they can hire a female,” Lindsay said “Someone told me when you are going to go into business, find a niche, find a void that needs to be filled.”

Lindsay said she has a personal experience of male contractors showing up unannounced to where she was renting.

“I came downstairs in my pjs and turned right back around when I saw people in the house,” Lindsay said. “I think a lot of women appreciate the ability to have a female come do the work and they feel safer.”

Lindsay said thinking like a woman gives her a leg up on her male competition.

“Women think about things differently than men do so we can approach a problem from a different perspective too,” Lindsay said.

Her approach also sets her apart from her others in the handiwork field, according to her website.

“I believe in clear communication, transparent pricing, and empowering my clients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their homes,” Lindsay states on her website. “I’m here not only to provide a service but to educate and share insights that can help you maintain and improve your space.”

The Tacoma Handywoman can be booked through her website, www.tacomahandywoman.com or over the phone at 253-414-5164.