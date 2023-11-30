Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System -NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING

NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 1 :30 p.m.

The special meeting will be conducted in an in-person component. To attend in-person, the special meeting will be held on the 3rd Floor, Conference Room LT-1 of the Tacoma Public Utilities-Administration Building North, located at 3628 South 35th Street. The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss the following items: • Call to Order

• Roll Call

• Resident Comments

• ConsentAgenda

• Retirement Director – Finalist Interviews

• Adjournment

Except for occasional closed executive sessions permitted by law, the meetings are open to the public. Agendas and mlnutes of the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement Board of Administration can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/retirement. Notices can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/notices. IDX-988038

November 30, 2023