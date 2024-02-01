Superior Court rulings

Judgments

2-05585 Copper Valley Apartments vs Anjaha Cummings et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,814

2-04950 John Lewis vs Puyallup Valley Enhanced Residntial Care, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,500,000

2-04759 Schuur Bros Construction vs Michael Leskajan, pltf recovers jdgmt of $65,5951

2-10249 Prestige Financial Services vs Shirhonda McKee, pltf recovers jdgmt of $17,795

2-06404 Real Carriage Door Company vs Don T Rees, pltf recovers jdgmt of $349,622

2-06425 The General Insurance Company vs Rachel Tchinski, pltf recovers jdgmt of $10,330 plus costs

2-11801 Orchard View Partnership vs Francisco Gonzalez et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,978 plus costs and fees

2-05165 Rembrandt Realty Rtust vs Tracy Hjalseth et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,360 plus costs abd fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-03148 Clinton Coffman & Christina Coffman

3-00825 Chelsea Holt & Gregory Warren

3-01240 Peter A Gomes & Michelle Gomes

3-03934 Kenneth Tomsyck & Carmello Tomsyck

3-00006 Anthony Williams II & Charlyn D Williams

3-00235 Jessica Venson & Okyeame Venson

3-01458 Kayla Hansen & Wayne Wilkins

3-00436 Brandie J Hassing & Jared D Hassing

3-00533 Jasmine Hogan & Victor Hogan

3-02702 Tyler A Robinson & Savannah B Cousins

3-02265 Lorna M Nunn & James Nunn

3-02683 Allison Langs-Barlow & Meade P Barlow

3-03212 Rachel Kramer & Tomislav Radonvic

3-01323 Kristen J Howell & Miguel Gonzalez

3-03604 Sara N Curry & Robert B Curry

3-03307 Steven R Anderson & Steffanie A Anderson

3-00753 Cynthia Kinne & Ralph Kinne

Orders

1-00032 Dwayne Tift, ord issue bench warrant

1-00749 Trevonn Rollins, ord issue bench warrant

1-03657 Trevonn Rollins, ord issue bench warrant

1-02541 Autumn M Hawkins, ord issue bench warrant

1-00269 State vs Darnell E Griffin, ord est conditions of release

1-00240 State vs Daynard Isaac, ord est conditions of release

1-00276 State vs Derek E Niumatalolo, ord est conditions of release

1-00277 State vs Donovan J Connelly, ord est conditions of release

1-03130 State vs Andre E Reeves, ord est conditions of release

1-00705 State vs Alexander D Olson, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03196 State vs Kayden A Keolker, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01660 State vs Emily E Nelson, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02244 State vs Emily E Nelson, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01987 State vs Yahir H Fresnares, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02894 State vs Yahir H Fresnares, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00782 State vs Kerri J Andersen, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00044 State vs Derek E Niumatalolo, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00977 State vs Derek E Niumatalolo, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00347 State vs Aurmelle D DAnisel, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03697 State vs Tyree P Jones, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03349 State vs Aurmelle D Danisel, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-0550 Pierce County Housing Auth vs Nici=ole Sather et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05605 Vista Property Management vs Isabella Oxbrough et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 27 as to writ of restitution

2-05609 Koz ON MLK Way vs Anthony Ballenger et al , defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-05465 Jerry Mahan et al vs Ryan Coller et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05549 Pierce County Housing Auth vs Jaquita Archer et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

3-01279 Meredith Guesman vs Kalvin Kronmeyer, resp ord to show cause Feb 15 as to contempt

3-014554 Haylee Miller vs Jason Miller, restraining ord and hearing notice

Probate

4-00076 Est Minerva D Burks, will probated, Michele McNeil apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00222 Est Robert H Tipton Jr, will probated, Anthony Tipton apptd pers rep, ord of solv, B Kampbell atty

4-00213 Est Michael F Bradford, will probated, Dorothy Hansen apptd pers rep, ord of solv, S Jones atty

4-00086 Est Charles Upshaw, will probated, Margaret Upshaw apptd pers rep, ord of solv, C Hostnik atty

4-00155 Est Chester Blow Jr, will probated, Julia Graham apptd pers rep, ord of solv, E Landeen atty

4-00204 Est Janice Van Hoose, will probated, Klaus Snyder apptd pers rep, ord of solv, k Snyder atty

4-00198 Est Patricia V Hodgson, will probated, Douglas Hodgson apptd pers rep, ord of solv,T Wambold atty

4-00060 Est Beverly J Bleasdale, granting letters of admin,

4-00220 Est Darrel D Hunt, granting letters of admin, T Honeycutt atty

4-00226 Est Brian G Culver, granting letters of admin, Jason Culver apptd pers rep, J Steele atty

4-00234 Est Michael D Thames, granting letters of admin, Joan Thames apptd admin of est, A Lauritzen atty

4-01212 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Billy Rumpza, ord approving report

4-01685 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Gabrilelle Gould, ord approving report

4-00904 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Inna Ivanova, ord approving report

4-01501 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Jeremy Wiwatowski, ord approving report

4-00581 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Lillian Randon, ord approving report

4-01796 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Katherine Alison, ord approving report

4-01486 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Gerald Noffsinger, ord approving report

4-00882 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Frances Moore, ord approving report

4-00891 Grdnshp Ericka Wessel, ord approving report