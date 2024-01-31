Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-11351 Better Properties Sterling vs Marcus Moliga et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $13,553

2-05560 South Hill by Vintage vs Sarah Nash, pltf recovers jdgmt of $24,371 plus costs

2-05573 Progressive Direct Insurance vs Youssef Mesid, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,909

2-05559 South Hill by Vintage vs Terry Milovale, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,347 plus costs

2-05495 Hidden Firs Apartments vs Daniel White, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,723 plus costs

2-05493 Serrano Gardens Apartments vs William Chute et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,972 plus costs

2-05540 Targa Real Estate vs Elias Njiru et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,312 plus costs

2-10808 Cube-H Investments vs Robert Kiyono et a, pltf recovers jdgmt of $14,860 plus costs and fees

2-11650 GRE Sedona vs Gafamavae Nofoa et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,083 plus costs and fees

2-11644 Bradley Park Apartments vs Zhovone Montes et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,660 plus costs and fees

2-11760 Affinity Real Estate vs Anna Morgan et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,250 plus costs and fees

2-11839 Lasa vs Etta Smith et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,945

2-11860 Fife Investors 1 vs Joseph Anaba et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,262 plus costs

Marriages Dissolved

3-03270 Kayla L Schnieder & James A Schnieder

3-03577 Adam S Past & Deborah L Past

3-02466 Daniel Morningred & Heidi Morningred

3-01755 Alivia Cooper & Elihah Cooper

3-01855 Catherine K Winkle & Paul M Winkle

3-02257 Mariana Reyes & Jose G Perez

3-02341 Danyana M Rosas & Dayrien H Dunlap

3-02535 Lanay Dunbar & Charlie Broughton

3-02564 Curt S Muhammad & Emmanuella E Braide

3-02719 David Sanders & Amanda Ammens

3-02761 James L Waldeck IV & Kalie N Waldeck

3-03257 Ryan A Grimm & Chloe E Christiansen

3-03239 Jin K Lee & Jiseon Kim

3-03233 Maren J Gatchell & Ebrima Tunkara

3-03230 Cassandra DuBois & Wayne DuBois

3-03221 Julie K Caster & Brian J Caster

3-03218 Desteni Norfleet & Jamildred C Pearson

3-02762 Brittany L Rushing & Kyle M Rushing

3-03211 Alexander V Grachev & Yulia O Dudyak

3-03315 Scott Haskins & Molly Haskins

3-03292 Jennifer Henderson & Jesse Henderson

3-03028 Meghan C Tucker & David A Winslow Jr

3-03259 Josiah E Ellis & Erick F Flores

3-03119 Bierra K Azevedo & Ryan Utaats

Orders

1-00125 State vs Patrick GW New, ord denying motion

1-00768 State vs Yevgeny Gil Ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-02398 State vs Ronnie Kendrick III, ord issue bench warrant

1-03620 State vs Aaron J Brenner, ord issue bench warrant

1-00428 State vs Jabari M James, ord issue bench warrant

1-00104 State vs Robert Masterson, ord issue bench warrant

1-03328 State vs Kevin B McMahon, ord issue bench warrant

1-00103 State vs Patricia M rich, ord issue bench warrant

1-01130 State vs Michael T Williams, ord issue bench warrant

1-00102 State vs Nakeisha C Watts, ord issue bench warrant

1-00983 State vs Taylor J Keefe, ord issue bench warrant

1-02130 State vs Patricia R Campos, ord issue bench warrant

1-00026 State vs Particia R Campos, ord issue bench warrant

1-03451 State vs Sarah E Rogers, ord issue bench warrant

1-00206 State vs Teron A Moore, ord issue bench warrant

1-00612 State vs Reshawn B Hayes, ord issue bench warrant

1-02396 State vs Christopher J Hendry, ord issue bench warrant

1-00624 State vs Thomas Felkins, ord est conditions of release

1-00229 State vs Jerry P Silva, ord est conditions of release

1-00234 State vs Jamie K Petlig, ord est conditions of release

1-01859 State vs Devin P Betz, ord est conditions of release

1-00858 State vs Kenneth R Turner, ord est conditions of release

1-03654 State vs Shawn D Breshears, ord est conditions of release

1-00249 State vs Eric M Pula, ord est conditions of release

1-03263 State vs Jesse J Kildare, ord est conditions of release

1-00016 State vs Blair M Bartley, ord est conditions of release

1-00084 State vs Tyrie D Brown, ord est conditions of release

1-02923 State vs Justin Mills, ord est conditions of release

1-00086 State vs David J Meyers, ord est conditions of release

1-03638 State vs Ron A Tuaau, ord est conditions of release

1-02667 State vs Ron A Tuaa, ord est conditions of release

1-00232 State vs Robert M McGee Jr, ord est conditions of release

1-01217 State vs Thomas Felkins, ord est conditions of release

1-00031 State vs Jock W Ellis Jr, ord est conditions of release

1-00235 State vs Airron J Ayson, ord est conditions of release

1-03246 State vs Lionel Castro, ord est conditions of release

1-00123 State vs Nashawn Cotman, ord est conditions of release

1-02422 State vs Michael Bigalk, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00435 State vs Mia K Tolman, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02501 State vs Brittany N Hines, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02836 State vs Calvin J Winns, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00794 State vs Calvin J Winns, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02393 State vs Dominique W White, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03173 State vs Eric M Pula, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03564 State vs Trevor B Foster, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00966 State vs Philip F Leacy, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00701 State vs Devin W San Agustin, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-05543 68th Street TNC LLC vs Cristina Bymersclur et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05081 Thai Quan et al vs Rynesha McCann et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05082 Thai Quan et al vs Gregory Shay et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05541 Olympic Management Co vs Daija Robinson et al , defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05567 Fairways TIC I LLC vs Sarahlynn Glenn et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-05569 Parkwood WPIG LLC vs Jaimie De Guzman et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 21 as to writ of restitution

2-05551 Pathlight Property Management vs Gregory D Washington et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-05571 CR Woodmark Communities LLC vs Carrie Campbell et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-05575 Pathlight Property Management vs Brian Kaino et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22, as to writ of rstitution

2-05575 Pathlight Property Management vs Gary Duston et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-11450 St James TNC LLC vs Elliana Jellesed, defts ord to show cause Feb 21 as to writ of restitution

2-11424 St James TNC LLC vs Christopher Schmidt et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 21 as to writ of restitution

2-05528 Ryan Macham vs Robert Thornton et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 16 as to writ of restitution

2-05556 South Hill By Vintage LLC vs Lekisha Swinton, defts ord to show cause Feb 21 as to writ of restitution

2-05587 Pathlight Property Management vs Haley Myler et al, CR2A agreement

3-01784 Clifford Hebert vs Sarah Rhodes, peti ord to show cause Feb 21 as to contempt

3-03469 State vs Megan Dortch et al, ord to modify child support

Probate

4-00211 Est Steven C Sayres, will probated, Jasmine Sayres apptd pers rep, ord of solv, H Roland atty

4-00183 Est Elizabeth Ann Zeh, will probated, Dawn E Nanfito apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Arbenz atty

4-00165 Est Marsha Vallier, will probated, David Koste apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Pentimonti atty

4-00199 Est Peter O Ezeokeke, will probated, Chi-Emeka P Ezeokeke apptd pers rep, ord of solv, H Walley atty

4-00195 Est Michael C Buehler, ord granting letters of admin, C Martson atty

4-00214 Est Laverne A Foster, ord granting letters of admin, R Ricketts atty

4-00212 Est Patricia K Predmore, ord granting letter of admin, A M Mifflin atty

4-01712 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Wray Succop, inventory

4-00725 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Matthew Kemp, inventory

4-02625 Est Laurie L Pettit, estate inventory