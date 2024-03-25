Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Jdgmt/dissol

2-05641 Silverwood Alliance Apts vs Maelynn Cruz et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,641

2-06757 BR BST WA 1 PKG 1 LLC vs Andrea Terpening et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,992 plus costs and fees

2-06754 Progressive Direct Insurance Co vs Joe Semeli, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,777

Marriages Dissolved

3-04009 Jeffrey P Keller & Maria C Keller

3-03632 Jeremy B Minerich & Betheny E Minerich

3-04161 Karen A Lebeau & Peter N Munyao

3-03687 Vanessa M Roll & Stephen A Roll

3-00421 Laticha D Barton vs Isaac W Hooper

3-01228 Heidi Handshumaker & Shawn M Marco

3-01221 Joshua Contreras & Adriane Conteras

3-03000 Carrie L Johnson & Stephen F Johnson

3-03591 Adam Moreno & Cindy Moreno

3-01270 Danica D Swearingen & Daniel E Swaeringen

3-03737 Shaina E Zervas & Derron J Zervas

3-03745 Paris Corrical & Brandon Burgess

3-03747 Olivia Arnoud & Justin Arnoud

3-03752 Kyle R DeFreitas & Allyiana NB Mota

3-03755 Florence O Mamoh & Anthony O Mamoh

3-03757 Sierra Randall & Logan Hough

3-03760 Elaina Block & Joseph Block

3-03785 Carl Dickens & Kimberly Dickens

3-03790 Lara A Cherry & Alvin Cherry

3-03798 Zachary Q Irving & Nicole L Brandenburg

3-03810 Andrew J Vigil & Macy L Vigil

3-03825 Lorine G Hegel & Terry E Hegel

3-03826 Dalia Tejada & Jun L Galicia

3-03014 Kailyn V Hall & Joshua N Perkins

Orders

1-02146 State vs Jessica L Morgan, ord setting restituion and disbursement

1-02222 State vs Alexis R Thomas, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-01698 State vs Johnathan D Ruffin, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-00701 State vs Andrew J Morrone, ord issue bench warrant

1-00560 State vs Leroy P Nancarrow, ord issue bench warrant

1-00558 State vs Elisa L M Barber, ord issue bench warrant

1-00500 State vs Colin M Baxter, ord issue bench warrant

1-00702 State vs Charles L Cornell, ord issue bench warrant

1-02975 State vs Librado Q Cruz, ord issue bench warrant

1-02593 State vs Byron K Boyd, ord issue bench warrant

1-00752 State vs Keion A E Hunt, ord est conditions of release

1-00549 State vs Shajuanda S Tate, ord est conditions of release

1-00748 State vs Dino George, ord est conditions of release

1-03201 State vs Katie A Badger, ord est conditions of release

1-00750 State vs Van Simmons, ord est conditions of release

1-00751 State vs Shane M McKellar, ord est conditions of release

1-01378 State vs Garrett C Atherton, ord est conditions of release

1-00698 State vs David B Coots, ord est conditions of release

1-00753 State vs William P Soden, ord est conditions of release

1-02930 State vs Arium B Pulich, ord est conditions of release

1-02580 State vs Janette M C Martin, ord est conditions of release

1-03090 State vs David U Davasligil, ord est conditions of release

1-00548 State vs Miguel A Argueta, ord est conditions of release

1-03439 State vs Juan MV Sandoval, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01398 State vs Michael T B Orris, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01378 State vs Garrett C Atherton, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00629 State vs Lonnie E Fleming, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02564 State vs Anthony D Williams, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03240 State vs Kelsey L A Hamilton, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00104 State vs Airum B Pulich, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00290 State vs Arium B Pulich, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02930 State vs Arium B Pulich, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00101 State vs Arium B Pulich, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-06760 Renew Tacoma Housing vs Janice Robinson et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 10 as to writ of restitution

2-06753 Spinnaker Property Management vs Jadelynn Lucas et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 10 as to writ of restitution

2-06748 MHC Holdings LLC vs Lindi Chavez et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 22 as to writ of restituton

2-06751 Sage-Lakewood LLC vs Malekk Shabazz et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 10 as to writ of restitution

2-06739 Spanish Hills Apartments vs Kayla Boyle et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06740 Spanish Hills Apartments vs Robert E Wingwood, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06741 Spanish Hills Apartments vs Brell N Mboyo, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

3-03565 Kwabenia A Pauley-Postell vs Nikita M Generette, ord on noncompliance hearing

3-02963 Jena McNeley vs Glenn Hayes III, ord & jdgmt on motion to enforce

3-03814 Sara L Mullen vs Brian C Mullen, ord on objection to subpoena

3-00652 Chancy M Lockman vs Christopher A Lockman, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00018 Shanwe Palmeor vs Melanie Weston, resp ord to show cause Apr 4 as to contempt

3-01441 Josh Kirkbride vs Courtney Chapman, resp ord to show cause May 15 as to contempt

3-00095 Erin J G Bowen vs Kenneth L Bowen, peti ord to show cause Apr 1 as to contempt

3-01002 Alena Miles vs Michael Miles petiord to show cause Apr 15 as to contempt

4-00693 Est Marianne Smith, will probated, Britton Anderson apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00663 Est Larence E Brazier, Darlene Brown apptd pers rep, ord of solv, granting letter, G Wehley atty

4-00658 Est Elizabeth R Adams, will probated, Edward Veal apptd pers rep, ord of solv, S T Wininger atty

4-00688 Est Otilia M Darrow, will probated, Cynthia M Bevill apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J Loran atty

4-00707 Est David A Gidlof, will probated, Austin D Gidlof apprtd pers rep, ord of solv, S Kraft atty

4-00728 Est Tara Anderson, ord of solv, granting letters of admin, James Anderson apptd pers rep, E Luton atty

4-00222 In re trust Lauren G Havel, ord approving report

4-00895 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Joanna Gehrig, ord approving report