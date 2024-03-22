Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Jdgmt/dissol

2-06610 Mark & Rebecca Swalley vs Jared Mausten et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,237

2-06019 GRE Madrona LLC vs Jeremy Kelly et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,303 plus costs and fees

2-05489 Thomas J Tull vs Beth Kirk et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,140 plus costs and fees

2-05957 The Metropolitan Development Council vs Amy Reed et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,897 plus cost and fees

2-06008 GRE Waverly LLC vs Kalia Blockman et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,024 plus costs and fees

2-05378 Pacific Pointe TNC LLC vs Maylee Leaw et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,785 plus costs and fees

2-05328 American Contractors Indemnity Co vs Le Quang, pltf recovers jdgmt of $19,090

Marriages Dissolved

3-03175 Jeremy Currin & Jayla R Ardelean

3-01113 Hector Martinez & Alexus Martinez

3-00691 Agnieszka Weaver & Renato De Oliveira

3-03097 Jason Stielow & Abbey Stielow

Orders

1-00737 State vs Safune Tupi, ord issue bench warrant

1-03437 State vs Sterling I Booker, ord issue bench warrant

1-03098 State vs Laneice Thorn, ord issue bench warrant

1-00593 State vs Kiara T Brandon, ord issue bench warrant

1-00410 State vs Daniel W Dobler, ord issue bench warrant

1-01093 State vs Robert A Mitchell, ord est conditions of release

1-00740 State vs Inola S Robertson, ord est conditions of release

1-02963 State vs Byron J Burris, ord est conditions of release

1-00738 State vs Carlo A Remp, ord est conditions of release

1-00744 State vs Jahdey C Jones, ord est conditions of release

1-03197 State vs Cesar Rodas, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00250 State vs Richard Q Chei, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03314 State vs Mark J Dassisi, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00249 State vs Eric M Pula, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03173 State vs Eric M Pula, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-11659 GRE Deer Creek LLC vs Aaron Sandbeck et al, CR2A agreement

2-12030 Van G Daniel vs Maria Flaming et al, CR2A agreement

2-05486 El PoPo Apartments LLC vsVerda Holder et al, CR2A agreement

2-06318 IH6 Property WA vs Uzonna Okorofor et al, ord of dismissal

2-06716 Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC vs Yasmin Haqq et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06718 Archdiocesan Housing Authority vs Destiney Dean et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06713 Ta Pearl Fee Owne LLC vs Andraell Fountain et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

3-00729 Yana Lazarevich vs Stanislay Larzarevich, restraining ord and hearing notice

3-03594 Benjamin B Kelnhofer vs Amber N Williams, ord of dismissal

3-03280 Alisha Pearson vs Marcos Pearson, ord resetting trial date

Probate

4-00708 Est Tamara I Deshaies, granting letters of admin, ord of solv, Lindsay Duncan apptd pers rep, C Lovejoy atty

4-02541 Grdnshp Sonia E R Mendoza, inventory