Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT
Jdgmt/dissol
2-06610 Mark & Rebecca Swalley vs Jared Mausten et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,237
2-06019 GRE Madrona LLC vs Jeremy Kelly et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,303 plus costs and fees
2-05489 Thomas J Tull vs Beth Kirk et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,140 plus costs and fees
2-05957 The Metropolitan Development Council vs Amy Reed et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,897 plus cost and fees
2-06008 GRE Waverly LLC vs Kalia Blockman et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,024 plus costs and fees
2-05378 Pacific Pointe TNC LLC vs Maylee Leaw et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,785 plus costs and fees
2-05328 American Contractors Indemnity Co vs Le Quang, pltf recovers jdgmt of $19,090
Marriages Dissolved
3-03175 Jeremy Currin & Jayla R Ardelean
3-01113 Hector Martinez & Alexus Martinez
3-00691 Agnieszka Weaver & Renato De Oliveira
3-03097 Jason Stielow & Abbey Stielow
Orders
1-00737 State vs Safune Tupi, ord issue bench warrant
1-03437 State vs Sterling I Booker, ord issue bench warrant
1-03098 State vs Laneice Thorn, ord issue bench warrant
1-00593 State vs Kiara T Brandon, ord issue bench warrant
1-00410 State vs Daniel W Dobler, ord issue bench warrant
1-01093 State vs Robert A Mitchell, ord est conditions of release
1-00740 State vs Inola S Robertson, ord est conditions of release
1-02963 State vs Byron J Burris, ord est conditions of release
1-00738 State vs Carlo A Remp, ord est conditions of release
1-00744 State vs Jahdey C Jones, ord est conditions of release
1-03197 State vs Cesar Rodas, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-00250 State vs Richard Q Chei, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-03314 State vs Mark J Dassisi, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-00249 State vs Eric M Pula, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-03173 State vs Eric M Pula, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
2-11659 GRE Deer Creek LLC vs Aaron Sandbeck et al, CR2A agreement
2-12030 Van G Daniel vs Maria Flaming et al, CR2A agreement
2-05486 El PoPo Apartments LLC vsVerda Holder et al, CR2A agreement
2-06318 IH6 Property WA vs Uzonna Okorofor et al, ord of dismissal
2-06716 Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC vs Yasmin Haqq et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution
2-06718 Archdiocesan Housing Authority vs Destiney Dean et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution
2-06713 Ta Pearl Fee Owne LLC vs Andraell Fountain et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution
3-00729 Yana Lazarevich vs Stanislay Larzarevich, restraining ord and hearing notice
3-03594 Benjamin B Kelnhofer vs Amber N Williams, ord of dismissal
3-03280 Alisha Pearson vs Marcos Pearson, ord resetting trial date
Probate
4-00708 Est Tamara I Deshaies, granting letters of admin, ord of solv, Lindsay Duncan apptd pers rep, C Lovejoy atty
4-02541 Grdnshp Sonia E R Mendoza, inventory