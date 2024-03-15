Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Jdgmt/dissol

2-04336 1311 South Tacoma Way, LLC vs Compass Group USA INC, pltf recovers jdgmt of $215,593

2-11894 AH4R Management-WA LLC vs Saiupolu Moevao et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $21,506 plus costs

2-06598 Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership vs Abraham Lemus et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,729 plus costs

2-06591 GRE Sedona LLC vs Latara Jefferson et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,672 plus costs

2-06535 Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership vs Alicia Coleman et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,059 plus costs

2-06589 Jeffrey & Vanessa Kuhlman vs Temara Legohn et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,975 plus costs and fees

2-10522 Global Federal Credit Union vs Gonzalo Dominguez, pltf recovers jdgmt of $14,813

2-06077 Cherrywood Mobile Manor MHP vs Russell White et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,515

2-10654 Feutz Family Investments vs Soulynx Inc, pltf recovers jdgmt of $31,691

2-05976 Pointview Tower LLC vs Pablo Monroy et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,318 plus costs

2-05988 Pointview Tower LLC vs Tantiana Scott et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,086 plus costs

Marriages Dissolved

3-03434 Tanya D Mullens & Isaiah A Mullens

3-03488 Katheryn J Rosales & Jamie Rosales-Zenil

3-03546 Alondra L Velasco & Yobany R Perez

3-03388 Modeste Sossah & LuLu Shomari

3-02550 Cody Dunivent & Megan Dunivent

3-02602 Shawn O’Leary & Richard O’Leary

3-02790 Anna Y Lee & Natajan Johnson

3-02807 Heather Howell & Richard Howell

3-02828 Jesus G Saltos & Beatriz Lara

3-02848 Debra Bjork & John Bjork

3-02948 Faviola Lemus-Romero & Agustin C Mercado

3-03125 Jacob D Carmichael & Kaycie Jo Weaver

3-03142 Zhara Greenwood & Sean Greenwood

3-04087 Karyl P Lawlor & Nicholas F Lawlor

3-04021 Richard W Laybourn & Karla C Bussey

3-00807 Camille C Penksa & Anthony S Penksa

3-02292 Ricardo Puga & Nicole Westfall-Panchari

3-01237 Jennifer Stoner & Brian Stoner

3-00311 Elijah RB Israel & Melonie T Hooper

3-03985 Urbana D Sanchez & Adrian Izazaga-Martinez

3-02400 Lisa A Howard & Jacob A Howard

3-03694 Marie L Steiner & Jose E Campos

3-03704 Di Huynh My Tran & Huy Ngoc Pham

3-03705 Spencer C McNair & Monique S McNair

3-03675 Ravae D Smith & Calvin B Smith Jr

3-03719 Shawna Correll & Alex Correll

3-03733 Latrasye Watt & Terry A Watt

3-03243 Aaron Humbird & Kelly Humbird

Orders

1-02808 State vs Courtney L Teege, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-00200 State vs Terry L Lewis, ord for dismissal

1-00890 State vs Alea L Laskowski, ord issue bench warrant

1-00696 State vs Kevin B Thissel, ord issue bench warrant

1-00509 State vs Anthony Z Jenkins, ord issue bench warrant

1-00236 State vs Francisco M G Aguilar, ord issue bench warrant

1-01563 State vs John T Drake, ord issue bench warrant

1-03045 State vs Christian A Arvizu, ord issue bench warrant

1-03403 State vs Christian A Arvizu, ord issue bench warrant

1-03526 State vs Leon A Williams, ord issue bench warrant

1-00697 State vs Kassandra L Hand, ord issue bench warrant

1-00525 State vs Aliyah L Trujillo, ord issue bench warrant

1-00616 State vs Edward B Williams, ord issue bench warrant

1-00617 State vs Roy L Baldwin, ord issue bench warrant

1-00629 State vs Lonnie E Fleming, ord issue bench warrant

1-00630 State vs David A Merrill, ord issue bench warrant

1-00634 State vs Ralph R Bravo, ord issue bench warrant

1-00635 State vs Raallan Garred, ord issue bench warrant

1-00638 State vs Dewey E Sigo JR, ord issue bench warrant

1-03177 State vs Dakoda L Tirey, ord issue bench warrant

1-02080 State vs Remington R Stevens, ord issue bench warrant

1-00206 State vs Teron A Moore, ord issue bench warrant

1-02799 State vs Tristan G Dibble, ord issue bench warrant

1-00693 State vs Kenneth M Agosto, ord est conditions of release

1-00692 State vs Donovan A Q Gogue, ord est conditions of release

1-01896 State vs Patrick T A Fook, ord est conditions of release

1-00905 State vs Patrick T A Fook, ord est conditions of release

1-00691 State vs Talia M L Woolery, ord est conditions of release

1-00621 State vs Rory Higham, ord est conditions of release

1-03609 State vs Travis E Callison, ord est conditions of release

1-03546 State vs Felipe Tinco, ord est conditions of release

1-00504 State vs Joseph K Conant, ord est conditions of release

1-01065 State vs Chritifer S Buxton, ord est conditions of release

1-00305 State vs Shaunte Holman, ord est conditions of release

1-00306 State vs Treyana U Heads, ord est conditions of release

1-00963 Shaunte Holman, ord est conditions of release

1-02656 State vs Arron K Linder, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02819 State vs Lareciana M B James, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00698 State vs David B Coots, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03470 State vs Alexis R Dahl, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01984 State vs Brandon F F Mayes, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02992 State vs John C H Hillman, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-05209 Redwood Holdings LLC vs Robert Conner et al , ord of dismissal

2-00674 Pricilla Weaver vs David Weaver, ord of dismissal

2-06590 IH6 Property Washington LP vs Jared Markel et al, ord of dismissal

2-06470 Dimension Townhouses LLC vs Thomas Braselton et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 22 as to writ of restitution

2-06613 Legacy Properties of Tacoma LLC vs Paul Reid et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restituion

2-06592 IH6 Property Washington LP vs Joan Vo et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 18 as to writ of restitution

2-06593 Bella Vista Apartments vs Cheron Howell et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

2-06564 Van Ogle Ford LLC vsWaylon Johnson et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

2-06582 Orchard View Limited Partnership vs Marcaviss Pickins et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 3 as to writ of restitution

2-06577 GRE Sedona LLC vs Okesi Sulusi et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 3 as to writ of restitution

2-06003 CR Vue 25 Communities LLC vs Kevin Creary et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of restitution

2-06576 Willows WPIG LLC vs Henry Bowie et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 3 as to writ of restitution

2-06569 Spanish Hills Apartments vs Devin Scott, defts ord to show cause Apr 4 as to writ of restitution

2-06568 Riverside Park Apartments vs Cody Funk et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 4 as to writ of restitution

2-06571 Drake Family Lp vs Duane Thomas, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

3-03775 State vs Randy Dosch et al, ord to modify child support

3-03992 Peter Kreishman vs Mollie Monahan-Kreishman, ord to correct clerical error

3-01448 Jose A M Reyes vs Jennifer Wang, ord for continuance of trial date

3-04138 Malgorzata Yilmaz vs Tolga Yilmaz, ord on sale of property

3-03598 Forrest Shepard vs Bambi Shepard, peti ord to show cause Mar 26 as to contempt

Probate

4-00607 Est Manford G Anglemyer, will probated, Devin Anglemyer apptd pers rep, ord of solv, granting letters, D Hammermaster atty

4-00630 Est Robert D Souder, will probated, Christopher Souder apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Mifflin atty

4-00665 Est Hhazel Frankforter, will probated, Donna L Tennison apptd pers rep, ord of solv, M Hemphill atty

4-00432 Est Stephen Mayes, ord granting letters of admin, Wendy Adler-Mayes apptd pers rep E Buckley atty

4-00489 Est James Inman, ord granting letters of admin, April Rice apptd pers rep, R Helland atty

4-00645 Est Lalania R Mullins, ord granting letters of admin, Gene Jankowski appt admin of est, M Smith atty

4-00546 Grdnshp Abigal Ambartsumyan, ord on mandatory court review

4-86006 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp William Robbins, ord approving report

4-01122 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Tyler Thompson, ord approving report