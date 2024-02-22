Superior Court report for Feb. 20, 2024

Superior Court
New criminal cases
24-1-00466-3, 02/20/2024, Failure to Remain At Injury Accident
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ndura, Danstan Waruinge
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00467-1, 02/20/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gray, Jeremy Loyd
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00468-0, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kendall, Frank Thomas
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00469-8, 02/20/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Romero Mesplie, Adriana A
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00470-1, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Burmeister, Kevin Anthony
Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton
24-1-00471-0, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Broadus, Marcello Nicolas
Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler
24-1-00472-8, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Runsfiercely, Kwala-Ah
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00473-6, 02/20/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Guerrero Trejo, Jose Manuel
Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00474-4, 02/20/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pok, Antara
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00475-2, 02/20/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Stangel, Devin Michael
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00476-1, 02/20/2024, Attempted Robbery In The First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Slough, Dylan Ray
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00477-9, 02/20/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Rodriguez-Hinojosa, Abraham
24-1-00478-7, 02/20/2024, Vehicular Assault-, Rm/Dui/Dso
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cox, Ryan Gregory
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00479-5, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Crawford, William Johnathan
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00480-9, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kramer, Joseph Daniel
Prosecutor: Goodman, Maureen C.
New civil cases
24-2-00597-3, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Giannetti, John Paul
Respondent: Sorg, Donna P
24-2-00598-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bryant, Julie Kathryn
Respondent: Bryant, Nicholas Keith
24-2-00599-0, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Smith, Jerrett D
Petitioner: Smith, Osheonna J
Respondent: Williams, Mil-Lindsey R
24-2-00600-7, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Holguin, Jessica
Respondent: Holguin, Gabriel
24-2-00601-5, 02/20/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order
Petitioner: Arnold, Taylor
Respondent: Crawford, Cory Dale
24-2-00602-3, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Twiggs, Timothy Dean
Respondent: Bartley, Blair Marie
24-2-00603-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Utley, Nadia Noemi
Respondent: Perkins, Lindsey
24-2-00604-0, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Byrum, Jessica Ann
Respondent: Daub, Brian Matthew
24-2-00605-8, 02/20/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Brandt-Jamerson, Rischanna Loren
Respondent: Thierry, Jhamaul Wezley Alexander
24-2-00606-6, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bronner, Karin
Respondent: Bronner, Seddrick
24-2-00607-4, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hennessey, Brayden Timothy
Respondent: Larson, Harley Lydia
24-2-00608-2, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Applegate, Richard Fredrick
Respondent: Decker, Summerlove Marie
24-2-00609-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Arviso, Jessica Marie
Respondent: Sablan, Terrence Jordan
24-2-00610-4, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Guidry, Saconia Latrease
Respondent: Jackson, Alicisia
24-2-00611-2, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Guidry, Saconia Latrease
Respondent: Mckinney, Andrea Nana Sophia
24-2-00612-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Daniels, Auzhanae
Respondent: Daniels, Aaron Malik
24-2-00613-9, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dehart, Laura Anne
Respondent: Dehart, Travis Edward
24-2-00614-7, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hine, Lori Beth
Respondent: Ness, Jason G
24-2-00615-5, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bothwell, Christopher M
Respondent: Sells, Angela N
24-2-00616-3, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bautista Gonzalez Juan
Respondent: Cruz Santiago, Rocio
24-2-00617-1, 02/20/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Lynch, Eva Edith
Petitioner: Smith, William Thomas
Respondent: Lynch, Daniel Adam
24-2-00618-0, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Meyer, Sylmadel Marie
Respondent: Meyer, Timothy Patrick
24-2-00619-8, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Clancy, Ava
24-2-00620-1, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Clerget, Karen
Respondent: Booth, Christopher
24-2-00621-0, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dickson Shane
Respondent: Dickson Sean
24-2-00622-8, 02/21/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Clerget, Lori
Respondent: Booth, Christopher, Involved Party, Clerget, Karen
24-2-00623-6, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Clancy, Ava
Respondent: Aanstad, Cody
24-2-00624-4, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Clerget, Joseph
Respondent: Booth, Christopher
24-2-06056-7, 02/16/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Mangosing, Christine
Defendant: Ortiz, Norma Alicia
Defendant: Hartford Insurance Co The Northwest
24-2-06067-2, 02/20/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Ferguson Enterprises, LLC
Defendant: 1st Fire Solutions, LLC
Defendant: Berger, Richard
Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin
24-2-06068-1, 02/20/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Theuret, Adam
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06070-2, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Weaver, Delandus
Defendant: Sharp, Kim
Defendant: Sharp, John Doe
Attorney: Altman, S Michael
24-2-06071-1, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Perez Hernandez, Arturo
Defendant: Nielsen, Shannon
Defendant: Nielsen, Jane Doe
Attorney: Wickens, P. Sean
24-2-06072-9, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Better Properties Sterling
Defendant: Gossett, Brett D.
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-06073-7, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Terra Heights Apts, LLC; Wu Terra Heights, LLC By And Through Fpi Mana
Defendant: Porter, Kenincio
Defendant: Sala, Tuere
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Hamell, a Joseph
24-2-06074-5, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Holt, Brock
Defendant: The Travelers Indemnity Company of America
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-06075-3, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Comprehensive Mental Health Center of Tacoma-, Pierce County D/B/A Compr
Defendant: Scott Evatt
Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph
24-2-06076-1, 02/20/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Advantis Credit Union
Defendant: Tiffani Dawn Hamilton
Attorney: Monson, D Miles
24-2-06077-0, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Cherrywood Mobile Manor LLC
Defendant: White, Russell Et. Al.
Attorney: Kaplan, Marlene
24-2-06078-8, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hunt Skansie Land LLC,
Defendant: Et. Al., Pinchback Juliusha
Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-06079-6, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: James Apartments Lakewood Owner LLC,
Defendant: Et. Al., Walker Lawanda
Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-06080-0, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: K&C Wood Lcc & Elevate Belle Gardens LLC,
Defendant: Et. Al., April Rule
Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-06081-8, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Ellis, Jenni
Defendant: Balkie, Dylan
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06082-6, 02/20/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Trio Residences Condominium Association
Defendant: Taylor, Pam
Defendant: Taylor, Jane Or John Doe
Attorney: Hill, Rose Jennifer
24-2-06083-4, 02/20/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Fredrickson, Randy
Defendant: Anderson, Tracy
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06084-2, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Hernandez, Jose Eligio
Defendant: Kohl Klum, Amanda
Attorney: Peterson, Beth Kimberly
24-2-06086-9, 02/20/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: 8740 Hosmer LLC
Defendant: Hosmer Ipm LLC
Defendant: Vestcore Tacoma LLC
Defendant: Integrated Property Management LLC
Defendant: Apogee Capital Holdings LLC
Defendant: Hornung, Frank
Defendant: Voorhees, River
Defendant: Voorhees, Louis
Defendant: Westlake Associates Inc
Attorney: Gagliardi, Victoria Paige
24-2-06087-7, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Lp, Cube – H Investments
Defendant: Et. Al., Ryan Matrice
Attorney: Reynolds, Leigh Deena
24-2-06088-5, 02/20/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Whatcom Educational Credit Union
Defendant: Paola Gomez Mena
Defendant: J Doe Gomez Mena
Attorney: Cammock, Elarth Craig
New domestic cases
24-3-00532-2, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Stewart, Megan
Respondent: Powell, Dimitri
24-3-00533-1, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Montoya De Vargas, Marie Adelynn
Respondent: Vargas Garcia, Federico
24-3-00536-5, 02/16/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Chargualaf, Kyle Riley
Respondent: Hodgkiss, Dustin Leroy
Minor: Chargualaf, Kaiana Lee
24-3-00538-1, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Eaklor, Joshua Gene
Respondent: Lussier, Abrielle Marie
24-3-00541-1, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Yenn, Justin Patrick
Respondent: Stobie, Alexandra June
24-3-00543-8, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Kennedy, Ebony Lavonne
Respondent: Clark, Justus Marsalis
24-3-00547-1, 02/16/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Nelson, Adam Wayn
Respondent: Hagen, Angela Marie
24-3-00548-9, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Muoho, Peter James
Respondent: Wanjala, Martha
24-3-00549-7, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Orukari, Anume
Respondent: Padilla, Luis Jose
24-3-00551-9, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Stellmon, Shannon Denise
Respondent: Stellmon, Gregory Marc
Attorney: Palmer, May Sophia
24-3-00552-7, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Caraballo, Noha Nohemi
Respondent: Caraballo Hernandez, Anthony
24-3-00553-5, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Eastman, Charles Anthony
Respondent: Eastman, Ellena Rose
24-3-00554-3, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Carte, David Loren
Respondent: Carte, Sandra Kay
Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia
24-3-00555-1, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Roche, Dylan Christian
Respondent: Parshall, Calla Anne
24-3-00556-0, 02/20/2024, Annulment-Invalidity
Petitioner: Flores, Jennyca
Respondent: Flores, Mark Andrew
Attorney: Walker, Allen E.
24-3-00558-6, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Thomas, Donna Lou
Respondent: Thomas, Gerry Wayne
Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia
24-3-00562-4, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Menge, Sean Robert
Respondent: Rance, Whitney Linn
Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin
24-3-00564-1, 02/20/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Raby, Bryan
Respondent: Flemming, Nka Settelmeyer, Erin
Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth
24-3-00570-5, 02/21/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Guillen, Alberto
Respondent: Norris, Jessica
Minor: Guillen, Hope, E
Attorney: Salazar, Patrick Michael
24-3-00571-3, 02/21/2024, Defacto Parentage
Petitioner: Shaull, Lisa Kay
Petitioner: Shaull, Thomas Scott
Respondent: Montes, Jessica Elizabeth
Respondent: Irwin, Roger Lee
Minor: Irwin, Elias Lee
Attorney: Kahue, Mary Katherine
New probate cases
24-4-00437-1, 02/16/2024, Will Only
Testator: Lehmann, Lous
24-4-00438-9, 02/16/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Brown, Deborah K
Respondent: Williams, Timothy M
Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Hancock, Nicole
24-4-00442-7, 02/16/2024, Will Only
Testator: Spink, Crystal
24-4-00445-1, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Darnell, Marilyn K
Deceased: Beavers, Gaile G
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00446-0, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Crook, Richard Allen
Deceased: Crook, Richard George
Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey
24-4-00447-8, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Oso, Joh
Deceased: Davidson, Jennifer Lynn
Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria
24-4-00448-6, 02/20/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Mahowald, Peter
Respondent: Mahowald, Isaac
24-4-00449-4, 02/20/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: Hawkins, Herman
Deceased: Fallstone, Kristine F, Involved Party, Freeborn, Robert Scott
Attorney: Nowakowski, James Austin
24-4-00450-8, 02/20/2024, Will Only
Testator: Selle, Archie R
24-4-00451-6, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Berkey, Sandra Anne
Deceased: Harala, Deanna Lee
Attorney: Payne, Brooks Gaylen
24-4-00452-4, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Castro, Irene
Deceased: Castro Jr, Saturnino
Attorney: Bates, James
24-4-00453-2, 02/20/2024, Minor Conservatorship
Petitioner: Bakker, Sarah Camille
Minor: Bakker, Charlie Earline
Parent: Peters, Ryan Paul
Attorney: Miller-Glass, Elizabeth Chelsea
24-4-00454-1, 02/20/2024, Minor Conservatorship
Petitioner: Bakker, Sarah Camille
Minor: Bakker, Holland
Attorney: Miller-Glass, Elizabeth Chelsea
24-4-00455-9, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Backer, Frederick R
Deceased: Backer, James J
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse
24-4-00456-7, 02/20/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Martindale, Eileen
Deceased: Fan, Sharon Chai Lai
Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie