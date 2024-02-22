Superior Court report for Feb. 20, 2024

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New criminal cases

24-1-00466-3, 02/20/2024, Failure to Remain At Injury Accident

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ndura, Danstan Waruinge

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00467-1, 02/20/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gray, Jeremy Loyd

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00468-0, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kendall, Frank Thomas

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00469-8, 02/20/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Romero Mesplie, Adriana A

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00470-1, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Burmeister, Kevin Anthony

Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00471-0, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Broadus, Marcello Nicolas

Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler

24-1-00472-8, 02/20/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Runsfiercely, Kwala-Ah

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00473-6, 02/20/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Guerrero Trejo, Jose Manuel

Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00474-4, 02/20/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pok, Antara

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00475-2, 02/20/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Stangel, Devin Michael

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00476-1, 02/20/2024, Attempted Robbery In The First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Slough, Dylan Ray

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00477-9, 02/20/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Rodriguez-Hinojosa, Abraham

24-1-00478-7, 02/20/2024, Vehicular Assault-, Rm/Dui/Dso

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cox, Ryan Gregory

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00479-5, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Crawford, William Johnathan

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00480-9, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kramer, Joseph Daniel

Prosecutor: Goodman, Maureen C.

New civil cases

24-2-00597-3, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Giannetti, John Paul

Respondent: Sorg, Donna P

24-2-00598-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bryant, Julie Kathryn

Respondent: Bryant, Nicholas Keith

24-2-00599-0, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Smith, Jerrett D

Petitioner: Smith, Osheonna J

Respondent: Williams, Mil-Lindsey R

24-2-00600-7, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Holguin, Jessica

Respondent: Holguin, Gabriel

24-2-00601-5, 02/20/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order

Petitioner: Arnold, Taylor

Respondent: Crawford, Cory Dale

24-2-00602-3, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Twiggs, Timothy Dean

Respondent: Bartley, Blair Marie

24-2-00603-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Utley, Nadia Noemi

Respondent: Perkins, Lindsey

24-2-00604-0, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Byrum, Jessica Ann

Respondent: Daub, Brian Matthew

24-2-00605-8, 02/20/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Brandt-Jamerson, Rischanna Loren

Respondent: Thierry, Jhamaul Wezley Alexander

24-2-00606-6, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bronner, Karin

Respondent: Bronner, Seddrick

24-2-00607-4, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hennessey, Brayden Timothy

Respondent: Larson, Harley Lydia

24-2-00608-2, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Applegate, Richard Fredrick

Respondent: Decker, Summerlove Marie

24-2-00609-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Arviso, Jessica Marie

Respondent: Sablan, Terrence Jordan

24-2-00610-4, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Guidry, Saconia Latrease

Respondent: Jackson, Alicisia

24-2-00611-2, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Guidry, Saconia Latrease

Respondent: Mckinney, Andrea Nana Sophia

24-2-00612-1, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Daniels, Auzhanae

Respondent: Daniels, Aaron Malik

24-2-00613-9, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dehart, Laura Anne

Respondent: Dehart, Travis Edward

24-2-00614-7, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hine, Lori Beth

Respondent: Ness, Jason G

24-2-00615-5, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bothwell, Christopher M

Respondent: Sells, Angela N

24-2-00616-3, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bautista Gonzalez Juan

Respondent: Cruz Santiago, Rocio

24-2-00617-1, 02/20/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Lynch, Eva Edith

Petitioner: Smith, William Thomas

Respondent: Lynch, Daniel Adam

24-2-00618-0, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Meyer, Sylmadel Marie

Respondent: Meyer, Timothy Patrick

24-2-00619-8, 02/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Clancy, Ava

24-2-00620-1, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Clerget, Karen

Respondent: Booth, Christopher

24-2-00621-0, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dickson Shane

Respondent: Dickson Sean

24-2-00622-8, 02/21/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Clerget, Lori

Respondent: Booth, Christopher, Involved Party, Clerget, Karen

24-2-00623-6, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Clancy, Ava

Respondent: Aanstad, Cody

24-2-00624-4, 02/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Clerget, Joseph

Respondent: Booth, Christopher

24-2-06056-7, 02/16/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Mangosing, Christine

Defendant: Ortiz, Norma Alicia

Defendant: Hartford Insurance Co The Northwest

24-2-06067-2, 02/20/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

Defendant: 1st Fire Solutions, LLC

Defendant: Berger, Richard

Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-06068-1, 02/20/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Theuret, Adam

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06070-2, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Weaver, Delandus

Defendant: Sharp, Kim

Defendant: Sharp, John Doe

Attorney: Altman, S Michael

24-2-06071-1, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Perez Hernandez, Arturo

Defendant: Nielsen, Shannon

Defendant: Nielsen, Jane Doe

Attorney: Wickens, P. Sean

24-2-06072-9, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Better Properties Sterling

Defendant: Gossett, Brett D.

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06073-7, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Terra Heights Apts, LLC; Wu Terra Heights, LLC By And Through Fpi Mana

Defendant: Porter, Kenincio

Defendant: Sala, Tuere

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Hamell, a Joseph

24-2-06074-5, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Holt, Brock

Defendant: The Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-06075-3, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Comprehensive Mental Health Center of Tacoma-, Pierce County D/B/A Compr

Defendant: Scott Evatt

Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph

24-2-06076-1, 02/20/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Advantis Credit Union

Defendant: Tiffani Dawn Hamilton

Attorney: Monson, D Miles

24-2-06077-0, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Cherrywood Mobile Manor LLC

Defendant: White, Russell Et. Al.

Attorney: Kaplan, Marlene

24-2-06078-8, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hunt Skansie Land LLC,

Defendant: Et. Al., Pinchback Juliusha

Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06079-6, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: James Apartments Lakewood Owner LLC,

Defendant: Et. Al., Walker Lawanda

Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06080-0, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: K&C Wood Lcc & Elevate Belle Gardens LLC,

Defendant: Et. Al., April Rule

Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06081-8, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Ellis, Jenni

Defendant: Balkie, Dylan

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06082-6, 02/20/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Trio Residences Condominium Association

Defendant: Taylor, Pam

Defendant: Taylor, Jane Or John Doe

Attorney: Hill, Rose Jennifer

24-2-06083-4, 02/20/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Fredrickson, Randy

Defendant: Anderson, Tracy

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06084-2, 02/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Hernandez, Jose Eligio

Defendant: Kohl Klum, Amanda

Attorney: Peterson, Beth Kimberly

24-2-06086-9, 02/20/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: 8740 Hosmer LLC

Defendant: Hosmer Ipm LLC

Defendant: Vestcore Tacoma LLC

Defendant: Integrated Property Management LLC

Defendant: Apogee Capital Holdings LLC

Defendant: Hornung, Frank

Defendant: Voorhees, River

Defendant: Voorhees, Louis

Defendant: Westlake Associates Inc

Attorney: Gagliardi, Victoria Paige

24-2-06087-7, 02/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Lp, Cube – H Investments

Defendant: Et. Al., Ryan Matrice

Attorney: Reynolds, Leigh Deena

24-2-06088-5, 02/20/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Whatcom Educational Credit Union

Defendant: Paola Gomez Mena

Defendant: J Doe Gomez Mena

Attorney: Cammock, Elarth Craig

New domestic cases

24-3-00532-2, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Stewart, Megan

Respondent: Powell, Dimitri

24-3-00533-1, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Montoya De Vargas, Marie Adelynn

Respondent: Vargas Garcia, Federico

24-3-00536-5, 02/16/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Chargualaf, Kyle Riley

Respondent: Hodgkiss, Dustin Leroy

Minor: Chargualaf, Kaiana Lee

24-3-00538-1, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Eaklor, Joshua Gene

Respondent: Lussier, Abrielle Marie

24-3-00541-1, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Yenn, Justin Patrick

Respondent: Stobie, Alexandra June

24-3-00543-8, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Kennedy, Ebony Lavonne

Respondent: Clark, Justus Marsalis

24-3-00547-1, 02/16/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Nelson, Adam Wayn

Respondent: Hagen, Angela Marie

24-3-00548-9, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Muoho, Peter James

Respondent: Wanjala, Martha

24-3-00549-7, 02/16/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Orukari, Anume

Respondent: Padilla, Luis Jose

24-3-00551-9, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Stellmon, Shannon Denise

Respondent: Stellmon, Gregory Marc

Attorney: Palmer, May Sophia

24-3-00552-7, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Caraballo, Noha Nohemi

Respondent: Caraballo Hernandez, Anthony

24-3-00553-5, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Eastman, Charles Anthony

Respondent: Eastman, Ellena Rose

24-3-00554-3, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Carte, David Loren

Respondent: Carte, Sandra Kay

Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia

24-3-00555-1, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Roche, Dylan Christian

Respondent: Parshall, Calla Anne

24-3-00556-0, 02/20/2024, Annulment-Invalidity

Petitioner: Flores, Jennyca

Respondent: Flores, Mark Andrew

Attorney: Walker, Allen E.

24-3-00558-6, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Thomas, Donna Lou

Respondent: Thomas, Gerry Wayne

Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia

24-3-00562-4, 02/20/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Menge, Sean Robert

Respondent: Rance, Whitney Linn

Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

24-3-00564-1, 02/20/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Raby, Bryan

Respondent: Flemming, Nka Settelmeyer, Erin

Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00570-5, 02/21/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Guillen, Alberto

Respondent: Norris, Jessica

Minor: Guillen, Hope, E

Attorney: Salazar, Patrick Michael

24-3-00571-3, 02/21/2024, Defacto Parentage

Petitioner: Shaull, Lisa Kay

Petitioner: Shaull, Thomas Scott

Respondent: Montes, Jessica Elizabeth

Respondent: Irwin, Roger Lee

Minor: Irwin, Elias Lee

Attorney: Kahue, Mary Katherine

New probate cases

24-4-00437-1, 02/16/2024, Will Only

Testator: Lehmann, Lous

24-4-00438-9, 02/16/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Brown, Deborah K

Respondent: Williams, Timothy M

Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Hancock, Nicole

24-4-00442-7, 02/16/2024, Will Only

Testator: Spink, Crystal

24-4-00445-1, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Darnell, Marilyn K

Deceased: Beavers, Gaile G

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00446-0, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Crook, Richard Allen

Deceased: Crook, Richard George

Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey

24-4-00447-8, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Oso, Joh

Deceased: Davidson, Jennifer Lynn

Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria

24-4-00448-6, 02/20/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Mahowald, Peter

Respondent: Mahowald, Isaac

24-4-00449-4, 02/20/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Hawkins, Herman

Deceased: Fallstone, Kristine F, Involved Party, Freeborn, Robert Scott

Attorney: Nowakowski, James Austin

24-4-00450-8, 02/20/2024, Will Only

Testator: Selle, Archie R

24-4-00451-6, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Berkey, Sandra Anne

Deceased: Harala, Deanna Lee

Attorney: Payne, Brooks Gaylen

24-4-00452-4, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Castro, Irene

Deceased: Castro Jr, Saturnino

Attorney: Bates, James

24-4-00453-2, 02/20/2024, Minor Conservatorship

Petitioner: Bakker, Sarah Camille

Minor: Bakker, Charlie Earline

Parent: Peters, Ryan Paul

Attorney: Miller-Glass, Elizabeth Chelsea

24-4-00454-1, 02/20/2024, Minor Conservatorship

Petitioner: Bakker, Sarah Camille

Minor: Bakker, Holland

Attorney: Miller-Glass, Elizabeth Chelsea

24-4-00455-9, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Backer, Frederick R

Deceased: Backer, James J

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse

24-4-00456-7, 02/20/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Martindale, Eileen

Deceased: Fan, Sharon Chai Lai

Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie