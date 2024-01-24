SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-10444 Renew Tacoma Housing LLLP vs Soily Michael, pltf recovers jdgmt of $12,365

2-11465 Blue Emerald Real Estate vs Inanna Haffner et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,214 plus costs

2-08151 Discover Bank vs Robert V Reed, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,626

Marriages Dissolved

3-00708 Catherine K Akala & Charlton M Sakari

3-01898 Patrick S Collins Jr & Trisha M Anderson

3-02039 Edward Hinds & Thida Yeav

3-02343 Zachary C Molhoek & Jessica N Molhoek

3-02542 De’ondre E Douglas & Alina A Douglas

3-02589 Brandon Roney & Kayla Montz

3-02624 Julia Y Alvan & Jorge Estrada

3-02682 Tanner Davis & Hannah Cook

3-02986 Ivy R Salomon & Allison M Salomon

3-02704 Leslie S Ochoa & Yorely S Ochoa

3-02827 Squem Laun & Chhenglom Vong

3-02978 Jasmine R Roberts & Thomas Bepple Jr

3-01512 Arianny M Alfonso & Alexander C Tablazon

3-03195 Bradley Proffit & Madeline Proffit

3-03187 Lacee Wilson & Tyler Wilson

3-03184 Reece Waries & Kirra Simmons

3-03177 Jennifer DeWild & Christopher DeWild

3-02995 Scott M Smith & Elizabeth B Smith

3-03154 Megan M Fivecoat & Casey R Fivecoat

3-03155 Randall H Niven & Sheila B Niven

3-03174 Victor AC Searato & Alexander L Hopper

3-03400 Danielle M Parker & Dakota D L Parker

Orders

1-00189 State vs Laurence L Rawdon, ord issue bench warrant

1-02586 State vs Alexis M Alexander, ord issue bench warrant

1-02357 State vs Freddie L Houston III, ord est conditions of release

1-01432 State vs Eddie J Poellnitz III, ord est conditions of release

1-00199 State vs Luke A Wilson, ord est conditions of release

1-00194 State vs Ryan P Dowell, ord est conditions of release

1-00191 State vs Examus S Billups, ord est conditions of release

1-00202 State vs Timothy A Mathis, ord est conditions of release

1-00203 State vs Colton R Hunter, ord est conditions of release

1-00192 State vs Tayler D Davis, ord est conditions of release

1-03174 State vs Sandy E Duffield, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00096 State vs Jason P Schatz, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00118 State vs Jason P Schatz,, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00550 State vs Tayler D Davis, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00339 State vs Eddie J Poellnitz III, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01432 State vs Eddie J Poellnitz, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03126 State vs Jordan B Hamilton, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01241 State vs Timothy T Williams, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-11587 Waterfall Apartments Inc vs Barbaro G Ona et al, CR2A stipulation agreement

2-05364 FAwcett OZ Sub LLC vs Bunly Tep et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 28 as to writ of restitution

2-10654 Feutz Family Investments LLC vs Soulynx Inc, defts ord to show cause Feb 2 as to writ of restitution

2-05423 North Pearl Street ,Limited Partnership vs Kerri Bjerke et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 6 as to writ of restitution

3-03516 Austin D Gorman vs Danielle J Gorman, peti ord to show cause Feb 8 as to contempt

3-03540 State vs Sean W Cole et al, or to modify child support

Probate

4-00111 Est Norma Y Quick, will probated, Nancy Kirkpatrick apptd pers rep, ord of solv, D C Hammermaster atty

4-00097 Est Virginia L Hall, will probated, Kathleen L Hondle apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J A Jones atty

4-00099 Est Hector A P MArtinez, will probated, Alondra C P Sanchez apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J A Jones atty

4-00131 Est Margarette K Degarmo, will probated, Ronald L Coen apptd pers rep, ord of solv, KR Portteus atty

4-00083 Est Allen D Bracy, inventory

4-01347 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Nathaniel P Dennis, inventory

4-01515 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Jack Hays, ord approving report

4-00063 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Cameron R Bosarko, ord approving report

4-01789 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Catherine Stanfield, ord approving report

4-01697 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Morris R Worsham, ord discharging attorney