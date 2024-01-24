SUPERIOR COURT
Judgments
2-10444 Renew Tacoma Housing LLLP vs Soily Michael, pltf recovers jdgmt of $12,365
2-11465 Blue Emerald Real Estate vs Inanna Haffner et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,214 plus costs
2-08151 Discover Bank vs Robert V Reed, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,626
Marriages Dissolved
3-00708 Catherine K Akala & Charlton M Sakari
3-01898 Patrick S Collins Jr & Trisha M Anderson
3-02039 Edward Hinds & Thida Yeav
3-02343 Zachary C Molhoek & Jessica N Molhoek
3-02542 De’ondre E Douglas & Alina A Douglas
3-02589 Brandon Roney & Kayla Montz
3-02624 Julia Y Alvan & Jorge Estrada
3-02682 Tanner Davis & Hannah Cook
3-02986 Ivy R Salomon & Allison M Salomon
3-02704 Leslie S Ochoa & Yorely S Ochoa
3-02827 Squem Laun & Chhenglom Vong
3-02978 Jasmine R Roberts & Thomas Bepple Jr
3-01512 Arianny M Alfonso & Alexander C Tablazon
3-03195 Bradley Proffit & Madeline Proffit
3-03187 Lacee Wilson & Tyler Wilson
3-03184 Reece Waries & Kirra Simmons
3-03177 Jennifer DeWild & Christopher DeWild
3-02995 Scott M Smith & Elizabeth B Smith
3-03154 Megan M Fivecoat & Casey R Fivecoat
3-03155 Randall H Niven & Sheila B Niven
3-03174 Victor AC Searato & Alexander L Hopper
3-03400 Danielle M Parker & Dakota D L Parker
Orders
1-00189 State vs Laurence L Rawdon, ord issue bench warrant
1-02586 State vs Alexis M Alexander, ord issue bench warrant
1-02357 State vs Freddie L Houston III, ord est conditions of release
1-01432 State vs Eddie J Poellnitz III, ord est conditions of release
1-00199 State vs Luke A Wilson, ord est conditions of release
1-00194 State vs Ryan P Dowell, ord est conditions of release
1-00191 State vs Examus S Billups, ord est conditions of release
1-00202 State vs Timothy A Mathis, ord est conditions of release
1-00203 State vs Colton R Hunter, ord est conditions of release
1-00192 State vs Tayler D Davis, ord est conditions of release
1-03174 State vs Sandy E Duffield, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-00096 State vs Jason P Schatz, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-00118 State vs Jason P Schatz,, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-00550 State vs Tayler D Davis, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-00339 State vs Eddie J Poellnitz III, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-01432 State vs Eddie J Poellnitz, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-03126 State vs Jordan B Hamilton, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
1-01241 State vs Timothy T Williams, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed
2-11587 Waterfall Apartments Inc vs Barbaro G Ona et al, CR2A stipulation agreement
2-05364 FAwcett OZ Sub LLC vs Bunly Tep et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 28 as to writ of restitution
2-10654 Feutz Family Investments LLC vs Soulynx Inc, defts ord to show cause Feb 2 as to writ of restitution
2-05423 North Pearl Street ,Limited Partnership vs Kerri Bjerke et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 6 as to writ of restitution
3-03516 Austin D Gorman vs Danielle J Gorman, peti ord to show cause Feb 8 as to contempt
3-03540 State vs Sean W Cole et al, or to modify child support
Probate
4-00111 Est Norma Y Quick, will probated, Nancy Kirkpatrick apptd pers rep, ord of solv, D C Hammermaster atty
4-00097 Est Virginia L Hall, will probated, Kathleen L Hondle apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J A Jones atty
4-00099 Est Hector A P MArtinez, will probated, Alondra C P Sanchez apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J A Jones atty
4-00131 Est Margarette K Degarmo, will probated, Ronald L Coen apptd pers rep, ord of solv, KR Portteus atty
4-00083 Est Allen D Bracy, inventory
4-01347 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Nathaniel P Dennis, inventory
4-01515 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Jack Hays, ord approving report
4-00063 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Cameron R Bosarko, ord approving report
4-01789 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Catherine Stanfield, ord approving report
4-01697 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Morris R Worsham, ord discharging attorney