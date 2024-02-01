SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00281-4, 01/30/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gerideau, Cortez Joseph
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00282-2, 01/30/2024, Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged In Sexua
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Yingling, Christian Joseph
24-1-00283-1, 01/30/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Isaac, Daynard
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00284-9, 01/30/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Evans, Trevonquane Zahattibrava
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00285-7, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Smith, Angetina Evon
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00286-5, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ward, Jessie Ra, Codefendant: Halliday, Leah Lynn, 24-1-00287-3
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00287-3, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Halliday, Leah Lynn, Codefendant: Ward, Jessie Ra, 24-1-00286-5
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00288-1, 01/30/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pennington, Zakkary Konrad
24-1-00289-0, 01/30/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pok, Anatara
24-1-00290-3, 01/30/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pok, Anatara
New Civil Cases
24-2-00359-8, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Young, Kiara
Respondent: Castle, Manuel Deshawn
24-2-00360-1, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Castle, Manuel D
Respondent: Young, Kiara Michelle
24-2-00361-0, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ireland, Michael Ray
Respondent: Raum, Joanna
24-2-00362-8, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Batres, Magali Alejandra
Respondent: Garcia Arguello, Carlos Alberto
24-2-00363-6, 01/30/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Rodriguez, Angeliza Josefina
Respondent: Simmons, Anthony Lewis-Jarvis
24-2-00364-4, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Meyer, Crystalann
Respondent: Lee Luna, Jorge
24-2-00365-2, 01/30/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Stevens, Kylee Jeanne
Respondent: Pina, Michael
24-2-00366-1, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mostrom Laflamme, Tamiko Renee
Respondent: Torres, Rafael Rodriguez
24-2-00367-9, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lindsey, Andrew Jonathan
Respondent: Garcia, Leonard
24-2-00368-7, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ragland, Malinda Katherine Mae
Respondent: Alvis, Justin Eli
24-2-00369-5, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Berntsen, Kalaya Jaye
Respondent: Berntsen, Kala Micheal
24-2-00370-9, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Floreno, Talia E.
Respondent: Nguyen, Terry Ton
24-2-00371-7, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Canty, Shannon Marie
Respondent: Wright, Joshua Warren
24-2-00372-5, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Scott, Bryan
Respondent: Reeves, Keith
24-2-00373-3, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Vellmure, Alexandria
Respondent: Neal, Christopher
24-2-00374-1, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Eddo, Joshua James
Respondent: Arellano, Elizabeth Ann
24-2-00375-0, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Martin, Mariah Rose
Respondent: Cummings, Nathan Deshawn
24-2-00376-8, 01/31/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Terwilleger, Caressa
Respondent: Terwilleger, Andre
24-2-05617-9, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Mishra, Chandrama
Defendant: Louden, William
24-2-05619-5, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Patino, Paul
Plaintiff: Patino, Kim
Defendant: Lott, Nichole
Defendant: Rodriguez, Levi
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05620-9, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Neeb Enterprises Ltd
Defendant: Reyes, Jose Lemus
Defendant: Reyes, Lorena Zuniga
Defendant: Lemus, Atziri
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05621-7, 01/30/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Sprague, Jackie
Defendant: Davis, John C
Defendant: Davis, Yvonne
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05622-5, 01/30/2024, Injunction
Plaintiff: Hrenko, Ashley
Defendant: Hrenko, Kenneth
Defendant: Hrenko, Dianne
Attorney: Bolan, Nicole
24-2-05623-3, 01/30/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Walker, Antoinette
Defendant: Olga, Shawn Patrick
Defendant: Olge, J Doe
Attorney: Carr, D. Harold
Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha
24-2-05624-1, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: The Sherwin Williams Company
Defendant: Abode Investment Group LLC
Defendant: Hamer, Brian Scott
Defendant: Ohio Casualty Insurance Company
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05625-0, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: The Sherwin Williams Company
Defendant: Jhs Insulation & Construction LLC
Defendant: Smith, Jesse Hayes
Defendant: The North River Insurance Company
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05626-8, 01/30/2024, Injunction
Plaintiff: Department of Labor And Industries of The State of Washington
Defendant: Geo Secure Services LLC
Attorney: Sandstrom, R. Anastasia
24-2-05627-6, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC DBA Woodmark Apartments
Defendant: Hych, Mitchell
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05628-4, 01/30/2024, Property Damage
Plaintiff: Julie a Acheson
Defendant: Jeffery R Shields
Defendant: Arnold J Thomas And Son, Inc
24-2-05629-2, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Silverwood Alliance Apartments LLC
Defendant: Declouette, Gerranisha
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05630-6, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company
Defendant: Bowers Plumbing LLC
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05631-4, 01/30/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Verity Credit Union
Defendant: Null, Thomas
Defendant: Null, Jane Or John Doe
Attorney: Cardoza, Ruben Dylan
24-2-05632-2, 01/30/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Verity Credit Union
Defendant: Wimer, Lynall
Defendant: Wimer, Mitzi
Attorney: Cardoza, Ruben Dylan
24-2-05633-1, 01/30/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: H.d.
Defendant: State of Washington, Department of Children, Youth, And Families
Attorney: Fuller, Thomas Evan
24-2-05634-9, 01/30/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Murphie, Katherine M.
Defendant: P.m. Testing Laboratory Inc.
Defendant: Walden, Gerald B.
Defendant: Walden, Christine R.
Attorney: Dial, Armstrong Neil
24-2-05635-7, 01/30/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Pierce County
Defendant: 16121 119th Avenue E Puyallup Wa 98374-9714
Attorney: O’connor, T Cort
24-2-05636-5, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company
Defendant: M&H Painting LLC
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05637-3, 01/30/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Blankenship, Vicky Sue
Defendant: Mccleary, Jennifer
Defendant: Mccleary, John Doe
Attorney: Zimmerman, Brandon Guy
24-2-05638-1, 01/30/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Guzman, Jorge
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05639-0, 01/30/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Gochanour, Thomas
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05640-3, 01/30/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: The Bluffs Condominium Association
Defendant: Fanshier, Erin
Defendant: Fanshier, John/Jane Doe
Defendant: Banker, Patsy
Defendant: Banker, John/Jane Doe
Defendant: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Attorney: Chicoine, Ryan Christopher
24-2-05641-1, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Silverwood Alliance Apartments LLC
Defendant: Cruz, Maelynn
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05642-0, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Smith, Jocelynne
Defendant: Rogers, Justin
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05643-8, 01/30/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Ettenhofer, Joseph
Defendant: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton
24-2-05644-6, 01/30/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: S.w.
Defendant: State of Washington, Dcyf
Attorney: Fuller, Thomas Evan
24-2-05645-4, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Jc Higgins & Associates
Defendant: Smith, Kourtney
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05646-2, 01/30/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Minor: Xu, Anthony
Minor: Xu, Mingrui
Attorney: Roess, Christopher
24-2-05647-1, 01/30/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Proctor, Cameron Brandon
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher
24-2-05648-9, 01/30/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Travelers Personal Insurance Company
Minor: Ramsey, Kynsley
Attorney: Myhra, C. Kasey
24-2-05649-7, 01/30/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Puget Sound Plants Inc.
Defendant: Cz Prolandscaping LLC
Defendant: American Contractors Indemnity Company
Attorney: Mccafferty, J. Matthew
24-2-05650-1, 01/30/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Wetzel, Dave
Defendant: Dm Home Solutions, LLC
Attorney: Gunderson, Brianne Skyler
24-2-05651-9, 01/30/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Harvey, Laura Ann
Defendant: Sean Michael Harvey
Defendant: Harvey, Warrenette Rose
Defendant: Harvey, John Michael
Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey
24-2-05652-7, 01/31/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Stageberg, Joseph R. And Stageberg, Kari L.
Minor: Stageberg, Lincoln J. And Stageberg, Sawyer B.
Attorney: Buskirk, A. Bruce
24-2-05653-5, 01/31/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Reyes Morales, Reyneth
Defendant: Fox, Theresa M
Defendant: Fox, J. Doe
Attorney: Allen, S Robert
24-2-05654-3, 01/31/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: The Bluffs Condominium Association
Defendant: Rice, Harold Douglas
Defendant: Rice, John/Jane Doe
Defendant: Movement Mortgage LLC
Attorney: Chicoine, Ryan Christopher
24-2-05655-1, 01/31/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Suji Senthil And Kumar Senthil D.b.a. Sujisenthil Rentals LLC,
Defendant: Hope Stevens, Andrew Stevens, Elizabeth Smith Stevens, Shawna Stevens,
Attorney: Young, Ann Lin
New Domestic cases
24-3-00305-2, 01/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: Pierce, David A
Respondent: Pierce, Ottilie
24-3-00307-9, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Appia, Stefania Michelle
Respondent: Gray, William Adam
24-3-00309-5, 01/30/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Dunn, Shawna Lee
Respondent: Carter, Jarrod Allen
Minor: Carter, Jasper Kai
24-3-00310-9, 01/30/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Melton, Lillian Hanna
Respondent: Melton, Dave Andrew
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00311-7, 01/30/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Alonso, Suleima Vargas
Respondent: Chavez, Jose Antonio Villalobos
Minor: Vargas, Yorley Villalobos
Attorney: Schwartz, Elizabeth Brittan
24-3-00312-5, 01/30/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Cornelison, Erik
Respondent: Dehnert, Marcy
Minor: Cornelison, Dezi Lynnae
Minor: Cornelison, Averi Kay
Attorney: Bradshaw, Eugene Chad
24-3-00313-3, 01/30/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Stanfill, Alisha Breonne
Respondent: Stanfill, Nolan Scott
24-3-00314-1, 01/30/2024, Legal Separation No Children
Petitioner: Delmage, Alia
Respondent: Lane, Robert Casey Jr
24-3-00315-0, 01/30/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Brinkman, Taylor Rae
Respondent: Brinkman, Alec Thomas
24-3-00316-8, 01/31/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Swain, Isiah William
Respondent: Harris, Nicole Leanne
Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin
24-3-00317-6, 01/31/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Barnes, Alvin
Respondent: Barnes, Terri Bernette
Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin
New Probate Cases
24-4-00236-0, 01/29/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Flores, Reina
Petitioner: Flores, Cesia Cordero
Respondent: Cordero, Marlon Oswaldo, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Shea, Terrye
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-4-00239-4, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hamilton, Masako
Deceased: Hamilton, Richard L
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00240-8, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mosich, Mark
Deceased: Mosich, Jesse
Attorney: Bates, James
24-4-00241-6, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Gargurevich, Lewis
Deceased: Gargurevich, Wanda
Attorney: Wichmann, Thomas Brian
24-4-00242-4, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mccarty, Eileen Kramer
Deceased: Mccarty, Mark Thomas
Attorney: Braswell, C. David
24-4-00243-2, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Turnbull, Michael T
Deceased: North, Janice M
Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael
24-4-00244-1, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Jones, Joe N
Deceased: King, Faye J
Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael
24-4-00245-9, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hendrix, Mack P
Deceased: Hendrix, Laurie Jane
Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
24-4-00246-7, 01/30/2024, Minor Settle With Guardianship
Petitioner: Crowley, Paul
Minor: Paige, E, Guardian Ad Litem, Christensen, John
Attorney: Crowley, Lawrence Paul
24-4-00247-5, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Brown, Danielle R
Deceased: Brown, Kristopher M
Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
24-4-00248-3, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Spence, John
Deceased: Johnson, Karlene Ruth
Attorney: Valdez, Marie Nicole
24-4-00249-1, 01/30/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship, Guardian, Anchor Guardianship & Case Managment Services Inc
Respondent: Smith, Michael R
Attorney: Wininger, Elizabeth Thompson Suzanne
24-4-00251-3, 01/30/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Wells, Troy
Petitioner: Wells, Monique
Respondent: Wells, Hunter, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Valdez, Nicole
Attorney: Niehaus-Rivers, L. Jennifer
Attorney: Quinlan, L Brenna
24-4-00252-1, 01/30/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor
Deceased: Mueller, Frank N, Involved Party, Terry, Theresa
24-4-00253-0, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Malquenny, Janet
Petitioner: Manke, Lennard Kristofer
Deceased: Manke, Lennard K.
Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert
24-4-00255-6, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Burbank, Christine
Deceased: Burbank, Roberta
Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert
24-4-00256-4, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Guizzetti, Joseph D
Deceased: Guizzetti, Cheryl A
Attorney: Julius, Rochelle Daelyn
24-4-00257-2, 01/31/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Wickre, Jacinta Mwihaki, Deceased, Wickre, Michael Irwin, Attorney, Jones, Adrian James,