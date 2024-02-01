New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00281-4, 01/30/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gerideau, Cortez Joseph

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00282-2, 01/30/2024, Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged In Sexua

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Yingling, Christian Joseph

24-1-00283-1, 01/30/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Isaac, Daynard

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00284-9, 01/30/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Evans, Trevonquane Zahattibrava

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00285-7, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Smith, Angetina Evon

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00286-5, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ward, Jessie Ra, Codefendant: Halliday, Leah Lynn, 24-1-00287-3

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00287-3, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Halliday, Leah Lynn, Codefendant: Ward, Jessie Ra, 24-1-00286-5

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00288-1, 01/30/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pennington, Zakkary Konrad

24-1-00289-0, 01/30/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pok, Anatara

24-1-00290-3, 01/30/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pok, Anatara

New Civil Cases

24-2-00359-8, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Young, Kiara

Respondent: Castle, Manuel Deshawn

24-2-00360-1, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Castle, Manuel D

Respondent: Young, Kiara Michelle

24-2-00361-0, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ireland, Michael Ray

Respondent: Raum, Joanna

24-2-00362-8, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Batres, Magali Alejandra

Respondent: Garcia Arguello, Carlos Alberto

24-2-00363-6, 01/30/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Rodriguez, Angeliza Josefina

Respondent: Simmons, Anthony Lewis-Jarvis

24-2-00364-4, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Meyer, Crystalann

Respondent: Lee Luna, Jorge

24-2-00365-2, 01/30/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Stevens, Kylee Jeanne

Respondent: Pina, Michael

24-2-00366-1, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mostrom Laflamme, Tamiko Renee

Respondent: Torres, Rafael Rodriguez

24-2-00367-9, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lindsey, Andrew Jonathan

Respondent: Garcia, Leonard

24-2-00368-7, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ragland, Malinda Katherine Mae

Respondent: Alvis, Justin Eli

24-2-00369-5, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Berntsen, Kalaya Jaye

Respondent: Berntsen, Kala Micheal

24-2-00370-9, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Floreno, Talia E.

Respondent: Nguyen, Terry Ton

24-2-00371-7, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Canty, Shannon Marie

Respondent: Wright, Joshua Warren

24-2-00372-5, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Scott, Bryan

Respondent: Reeves, Keith

24-2-00373-3, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Vellmure, Alexandria

Respondent: Neal, Christopher

24-2-00374-1, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Eddo, Joshua James

Respondent: Arellano, Elizabeth Ann

24-2-00375-0, 01/30/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Martin, Mariah Rose

Respondent: Cummings, Nathan Deshawn

24-2-00376-8, 01/31/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Terwilleger, Caressa

Respondent: Terwilleger, Andre

24-2-05617-9, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Mishra, Chandrama

Defendant: Louden, William

24-2-05619-5, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Patino, Paul

Plaintiff: Patino, Kim

Defendant: Lott, Nichole

Defendant: Rodriguez, Levi

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05620-9, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Neeb Enterprises Ltd

Defendant: Reyes, Jose Lemus

Defendant: Reyes, Lorena Zuniga

Defendant: Lemus, Atziri

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05621-7, 01/30/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Sprague, Jackie

Defendant: Davis, John C

Defendant: Davis, Yvonne

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05622-5, 01/30/2024, Injunction

Plaintiff: Hrenko, Ashley

Defendant: Hrenko, Kenneth

Defendant: Hrenko, Dianne

Attorney: Bolan, Nicole

24-2-05623-3, 01/30/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Walker, Antoinette

Defendant: Olga, Shawn Patrick

Defendant: Olge, J Doe

Attorney: Carr, D. Harold

Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-05624-1, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: The Sherwin Williams Company

Defendant: Abode Investment Group LLC

Defendant: Hamer, Brian Scott

Defendant: Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05625-0, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: The Sherwin Williams Company

Defendant: Jhs Insulation & Construction LLC

Defendant: Smith, Jesse Hayes

Defendant: The North River Insurance Company

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05626-8, 01/30/2024, Injunction

Plaintiff: Department of Labor And Industries of The State of Washington

Defendant: Geo Secure Services LLC

Attorney: Sandstrom, R. Anastasia

24-2-05627-6, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC DBA Woodmark Apartments

Defendant: Hych, Mitchell

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05628-4, 01/30/2024, Property Damage

Plaintiff: Julie a Acheson

Defendant: Jeffery R Shields

Defendant: Arnold J Thomas And Son, Inc

24-2-05629-2, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Silverwood Alliance Apartments LLC

Defendant: Declouette, Gerranisha

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05630-6, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Defendant: Bowers Plumbing LLC

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05631-4, 01/30/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Verity Credit Union

Defendant: Null, Thomas

Defendant: Null, Jane Or John Doe

Attorney: Cardoza, Ruben Dylan

24-2-05632-2, 01/30/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Verity Credit Union

Defendant: Wimer, Lynall

Defendant: Wimer, Mitzi

Attorney: Cardoza, Ruben Dylan

24-2-05633-1, 01/30/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: H.d.

Defendant: State of Washington, Department of Children, Youth, And Families

Attorney: Fuller, Thomas Evan

24-2-05634-9, 01/30/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Murphie, Katherine M.

Defendant: P.m. Testing Laboratory Inc.

Defendant: Walden, Gerald B.

Defendant: Walden, Christine R.

Attorney: Dial, Armstrong Neil

24-2-05635-7, 01/30/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Pierce County

Defendant: 16121 119th Avenue E Puyallup Wa 98374-9714

Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-05636-5, 01/30/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Defendant: M&H Painting LLC

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05637-3, 01/30/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Blankenship, Vicky Sue

Defendant: Mccleary, Jennifer

Defendant: Mccleary, John Doe

Attorney: Zimmerman, Brandon Guy

24-2-05638-1, 01/30/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Guzman, Jorge

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05639-0, 01/30/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Gochanour, Thomas

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05640-3, 01/30/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: The Bluffs Condominium Association

Defendant: Fanshier, Erin

Defendant: Fanshier, John/Jane Doe

Defendant: Banker, Patsy

Defendant: Banker, John/Jane Doe

Defendant: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Attorney: Chicoine, Ryan Christopher

24-2-05641-1, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Silverwood Alliance Apartments LLC

Defendant: Cruz, Maelynn

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05642-0, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Smith, Jocelynne

Defendant: Rogers, Justin

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05643-8, 01/30/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Ettenhofer, Joseph

Defendant: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton

24-2-05644-6, 01/30/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: S.w.

Defendant: State of Washington, Dcyf

Attorney: Fuller, Thomas Evan

24-2-05645-4, 01/30/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Jc Higgins & Associates

Defendant: Smith, Kourtney

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05646-2, 01/30/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Minor: Xu, Anthony

Minor: Xu, Mingrui

Attorney: Roess, Christopher

24-2-05647-1, 01/30/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Proctor, Cameron Brandon

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher

24-2-05648-9, 01/30/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Minor: Ramsey, Kynsley

Attorney: Myhra, C. Kasey

24-2-05649-7, 01/30/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Puget Sound Plants Inc.

Defendant: Cz Prolandscaping LLC

Defendant: American Contractors Indemnity Company

Attorney: Mccafferty, J. Matthew

24-2-05650-1, 01/30/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Wetzel, Dave

Defendant: Dm Home Solutions, LLC

Attorney: Gunderson, Brianne Skyler

24-2-05651-9, 01/30/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Harvey, Laura Ann

Defendant: Sean Michael Harvey

Defendant: Harvey, Warrenette Rose

Defendant: Harvey, John Michael

Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey

24-2-05652-7, 01/31/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Stageberg, Joseph R. And Stageberg, Kari L.

Minor: Stageberg, Lincoln J. And Stageberg, Sawyer B.

Attorney: Buskirk, A. Bruce

24-2-05653-5, 01/31/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Reyes Morales, Reyneth

Defendant: Fox, Theresa M

Defendant: Fox, J. Doe

Attorney: Allen, S Robert

24-2-05654-3, 01/31/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: The Bluffs Condominium Association

Defendant: Rice, Harold Douglas

Defendant: Rice, John/Jane Doe

Defendant: Movement Mortgage LLC

Attorney: Chicoine, Ryan Christopher

24-2-05655-1, 01/31/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Suji Senthil And Kumar Senthil D.b.a. Sujisenthil Rentals LLC,

Defendant: Hope Stevens, Andrew Stevens, Elizabeth Smith Stevens, Shawna Stevens,

Attorney: Young, Ann Lin

New Domestic cases

24-3-00305-2, 01/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: Pierce, David A

Respondent: Pierce, Ottilie

24-3-00307-9, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Appia, Stefania Michelle

Respondent: Gray, William Adam

24-3-00309-5, 01/30/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Dunn, Shawna Lee

Respondent: Carter, Jarrod Allen

Minor: Carter, Jasper Kai

24-3-00310-9, 01/30/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Melton, Lillian Hanna

Respondent: Melton, Dave Andrew

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00311-7, 01/30/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Alonso, Suleima Vargas

Respondent: Chavez, Jose Antonio Villalobos

Minor: Vargas, Yorley Villalobos

Attorney: Schwartz, Elizabeth Brittan

24-3-00312-5, 01/30/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Cornelison, Erik

Respondent: Dehnert, Marcy

Minor: Cornelison, Dezi Lynnae

Minor: Cornelison, Averi Kay

Attorney: Bradshaw, Eugene Chad

24-3-00313-3, 01/30/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Stanfill, Alisha Breonne

Respondent: Stanfill, Nolan Scott

24-3-00314-1, 01/30/2024, Legal Separation No Children

Petitioner: Delmage, Alia

Respondent: Lane, Robert Casey Jr

24-3-00315-0, 01/30/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Brinkman, Taylor Rae

Respondent: Brinkman, Alec Thomas

24-3-00316-8, 01/31/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Swain, Isiah William

Respondent: Harris, Nicole Leanne

Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

24-3-00317-6, 01/31/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Barnes, Alvin

Respondent: Barnes, Terri Bernette

Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

New Probate Cases

24-4-00236-0, 01/29/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Flores, Reina

Petitioner: Flores, Cesia Cordero

Respondent: Cordero, Marlon Oswaldo, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Shea, Terrye

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00239-4, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hamilton, Masako

Deceased: Hamilton, Richard L

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00240-8, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mosich, Mark

Deceased: Mosich, Jesse

Attorney: Bates, James

24-4-00241-6, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Gargurevich, Lewis

Deceased: Gargurevich, Wanda

Attorney: Wichmann, Thomas Brian

24-4-00242-4, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mccarty, Eileen Kramer

Deceased: Mccarty, Mark Thomas

Attorney: Braswell, C. David

24-4-00243-2, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Turnbull, Michael T

Deceased: North, Janice M

Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael

24-4-00244-1, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Jones, Joe N

Deceased: King, Faye J

Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael

24-4-00245-9, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hendrix, Mack P

Deceased: Hendrix, Laurie Jane

Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan

24-4-00246-7, 01/30/2024, Minor Settle With Guardianship

Petitioner: Crowley, Paul

Minor: Paige, E, Guardian Ad Litem, Christensen, John

Attorney: Crowley, Lawrence Paul

24-4-00247-5, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Brown, Danielle R

Deceased: Brown, Kristopher M

Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan

24-4-00248-3, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Spence, John

Deceased: Johnson, Karlene Ruth

Attorney: Valdez, Marie Nicole

24-4-00249-1, 01/30/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship, Guardian, Anchor Guardianship & Case Managment Services Inc

Respondent: Smith, Michael R

Attorney: Wininger, Elizabeth Thompson Suzanne

24-4-00251-3, 01/30/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Wells, Troy

Petitioner: Wells, Monique

Respondent: Wells, Hunter, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Valdez, Nicole

Attorney: Niehaus-Rivers, L. Jennifer

Attorney: Quinlan, L Brenna

24-4-00252-1, 01/30/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor

Deceased: Mueller, Frank N, Involved Party, Terry, Theresa

24-4-00253-0, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Malquenny, Janet

Petitioner: Manke, Lennard Kristofer

Deceased: Manke, Lennard K.

Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00255-6, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Burbank, Christine

Deceased: Burbank, Roberta

Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00256-4, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Guizzetti, Joseph D

Deceased: Guizzetti, Cheryl A

Attorney: Julius, Rochelle Daelyn

24-4-00257-2, 01/31/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Wickre, Jacinta Mwihaki, Deceased, Wickre, Michael Irwin, Attorney, Jones, Adrian James,