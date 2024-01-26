Superior Court

Judgments

2-09991 Khan Tran et al vs Brilliant Bryants LLC, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,100

2-10334 VBT Scenic Pines LLC vs Rachel Mounday et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $10,659 plus costs and fees

2-09385 Progressive Direct Insurance vs Denys Korinets, pltf recovers jdgmt of $76,598 plus costs and fees

2-09746 Connect by American Family Insurance vs Easla J Harvie, pltf recovers jdgmt of $123,389 plus costs and fees

2-05492 Qualstar Credit Union vs Miles E Wood, pltf recovers jdgmt of $25,056 plus costs and fees

2-05287 Dimension Townhouses LLC vs Kelly Brooks et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $29,387

2-08149 Discover Bank vs Reginald K Blackman, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,727

Marriages Dissolved

3-00964 Lee E Dalton & Dawn M Dalton

3-03421 Amber Blanchard & Kyle Blanchard

3-03227 Nenita A Gonzalez vs Ricardo Gonzalez

3-01873 Kellie Larson & Sean Larson

3-00616 Kourtney M Broadwell & Keith J Broadwel

Orders

1-03599 State vs Ronald E Steen, ord dissmissing count 2

1-00535 State vs Dimitri J Powell, ord to suppress evidence

1-01635 State vs Alexis M L Alexander, ord issue bench warrant

1-00011 State vs Timothy J Bard, ord issue bench warrant

1-00186 State vs Jeremy J Gwaltney, ord issue bench warrant

1-00185 State vs Trisha A Dixon, ord issue bench warrant

1-01398 State vs Lamar A Ball, ord issue bench warrant

1-00522 State vs Tom YC Pan, bench warrant quashed

1-02302 State vs Connor D Lamb, bench warrant quashed

1-02865 State vs Christine J Gonzalez, bench warrant quashed

1-00216 State vs Carlos R Justiniano, ord est conditions of release

1-00029 State vs Detric L Pettus, ord est conditions of release

1-00549 State vs Detric L Pettus, ord est conditions of release

1-03067 State vs Jabari A Jones, ord est conditions of release

1-00811 State vs Jabari A Jones, ord est conditions of release

1-00215 State vs Peter N Garcia Jr, ord est conditions of release

1-03193 State vs Tino-Mariw F Palesoo, ord est conditions of release

1-03017 State vs Calvin Ferguson, ord est conditions of release

1-03461 State vs Alexander W Berry, ord est conditions of release

1-02778 State vs Alexander W Berry, ord est conditions of release

1-00217 State vs Richard T Lee, ord est conditions of release

1-00205 State vs Bashine L Rutledge, ord est conditions of release

1-00193 State vs Alison R Nikula, ord est conditions of release

1-00197 State vs Audrianna M Gefeller, ord est conditions of release

1-03599 State vs Ronald E Steen, ord est conditions of release

1-02940 State vs Vernon LT Ferrer, ord est conditions of release

1-00550 State vs Tayler D Davis, ord est conditions of release

1-00198 State vs Gregory L McDonnell, ord est conditions of release

1-00196 State vs Devante A R Bridges, ord est conditions of release

1-00195 State vs Jason C Freeman, ord est conditions of release

1-02410 State vs Marcellus V Island, ord est conditions of release

1-00201 State vs Xzavier A Jackson, ord est conditions of release

1-02853 State vs Lee M Felton Jr, ord est conditions of release

1-02410 State vs Marcellus V Island, ord est conditions of release

1-01539 State vs Brandon Y V Poirier, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03672 State vs Damen T Rascom, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00638 State vs Joel C Waters, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03675 State vs Jabez J Jackson, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03146 State vs Anthony D Burch, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00788 State vs Brandon Clinton, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01134 State vs Oscar V Meraz, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01534 State vs Michael M Byas, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-03922 Amanda DiAmbrosio vs Matthew Rippely, ord to modify procection ord

2-05452 Willows WPIG LLC vs Michael Bradley et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05450 Alpine IV vs Sean Mickkelsen et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05438 JC Higgins & Associates vs Mike Ioane et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05439 Juniper Court WPIG LLC vs Travis Smith et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05436 KWMF LLC vs Abria Jones et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 21 as to writ of restitution

2-05426 Willows WPIG LLC vs Kassia Jensen et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05322 Northwood Apartments vs Justin Deaver et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 2 as to writ of restitution

2-05456 Pacig=fic Pointe TNC LLC vs Corey Markovich, defts ord to show cause Feb 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05454 Boylston WPIG LLLC vs Kadesha Jones et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 7 as to writ of restitution

2-07671 MAllory Shephard vs Mark Mullins, decision on appeal

3-01907 Francisco S Zepeda vs Amanda C Garibay, ord to enforce decree

3-03190 Alexander Carrero vs Meralys M Carrero, ord to modify parenting plan

3-00745 Cherie Lynd Wilson vs Seth Wilson, resp ord to show cause Feb 14 as to contempt

3-01369 Daniel A Buzzelli vs Lisa M Anderson, peti ord to show cause Feb 20 as to contempt

3-03933 Charlene M Thomas vs Christopher Y Wells, ord of dismissal

3-04212 Shelley J Davis vs Charles J Davis, ord on hearing

3-00228 Emily E Christiansen vs Dustin P Lahr, restraining order and hearing notice

1-01837 State vs Tammi Jo Rhyner-Zimmerman, ord issue bench warrant

1-04668 State vs Tammi Jo Rhyner-Zimmerman, ord issue bench warrant

1-02776 State vs Marcus E Falealii, ord issue bench warrant

1-02578 State vs Shelby M Jackson, ord issue bench warrant

1-03350 State vs Reymundo Agosto, ord issue bench warrant

1-02973 State vs Reymundo Agosts, ord issue bench warrant

1-00214 State vs Marcus Simpson, ord issue bench warrant

1-00204 State vs Anthony M Cronn, ord issue bench warrant

1-00015 State vs Ashley N Macon, ord issue bench warrant

1-00002 State vs Andrew Swiatek, ord issue bench warrant

1-02789 State vs Wayne L Morris, ord est conditions of release

1-00794 State vs Calvin J Winns, ord est conditions of release

1-02836 State vs Calvinj Winns, ord est conditions of release

1-03579 State vs Nicolas J Miller, ord est conditions of release

1-01140 State vs Kyle Harrington, ord est conditions of release

1-00223 State vs Aidan L Broseman, ord est conditions of release

1-00220 State vs Garrett D Symm, ord est conditions of release

1-00221 State vs Kevin M Roth, ord est conditions of release

1-02988 State vs Alan S Spurrell, ord est conditions of release

1-03642 State vs Heidi L Rodriguez, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00096 State vs Garrett D Symm, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-05535 Paul & Maureen Croft vs Jonathan E Bielanin, ord to dismiss

2-05494 Ewa Investments vs Deloris S Robinson et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 14 as to writ of restitution

2-05486 El Popo Apartments vs Verda Holder et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 14 as to writ of restitution

2-05489 Thomas J Tull vs Beth Kirk et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 14 as to writ of restitution

2-05497 Cedar One LLC vs Kelli Lopez et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 14 as to writ of restitution

2-05502 GFS Monterra LLC vs Amanda Anthony et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 15 as to writ of restitution

2-05505 GFS Monterra LLC vs Caitlin Seward et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 15 as to writ of restitution

2-11891 GRE Eagles Landing LLc vs Ioane Savaii et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 9 as to writ of restitution

2-05480 Bernie Larson et al vs Kris Friesz et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 14 as to writ of restitution

2-05496 Westside Estates Apartments vs Genovia Mitchell et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 8 as to writ of restitution

2-05519 KWMF LLC vs Shirley Thompson et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 29 as to writ of restitution

2-05522 GRE Sunrise Ridge LLC vs Vicki Mack et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 16 as to writ of restitution

2-05521 4H4R Management vs David Naputi et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 7 as to writ of restitution

3-01925 Thereas Gonzales vs Francisco Garcia, resp ord to show cause Feb 15 as to contempt

3-01859 Rachel Kalunal vs Julius Nganga, resp ord to show cause Feb 15 as to contempt

3-02142 Nandita S Koodie vs Daniel Mydlowski, peti ord to show cause Feb 28 as to contempt

3-02142 Nandita S Koodie vs Daniel Mydlowski, ord to compel paymnet

3-04458 Amy P Brooke vs Matthew C Brooke, ord to modify parenting plan

3-01090 Charles Quist vs Crystal Wiltfong, ord for dismissal

3-00243 Michael Valentine vs Jessica Wilson, restraining order and hearing notice

Probate

4-00084 Est Diane R Mattis, will probated, Peter T Erickson apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A M Nathan atty

4-00147 Est Johnny L Sanchez, will probated, Angela R Sanchez apptd pers rep, ord of solv, P A Curiale atty

4-00140 Est Maureen K Atkinson, will probated, William V Perdue III apptd pers rep, ord of solv, W C Wambold atty

4-00122 Est Michael Cohen, ord approving report

4-02160 Est Lucy Smith, ord granting letters of admin

4-00016 Est Maureen J Driggers, ord granting letters of admin

4-02508 Cnsrvshp Michael Ehlke, conservatorship inventory

4-00036 Est Monika Maneva-Ruiz, will probated, Timothy R Riiz apptd pers rep, ord of solv, S Kraft atty

4-00152 Est William R Stambaugh III, will probated, Barbara Stambaugh apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Balsam atty

4-00153 Est Mary Ann Lowenberg, will probated, Timothy J Lowenberg apptd pers rep, ord of solv, M B Smith atty

4-00179 Est Esther L Dunn, will probated, William M Bremer apptd pers rep, ord of solv, S W Fisher atty

4-00173 Est Thea S Johnston, will probated, Douglas E Sharp apptd pers rep, ord of solv, H Crawford atty

4-00307 Est Chieko Farrell, inventory

4-00167 Est Stephen W Beggerly, granting letters of admin, S Kraft atty