SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 20, 2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00748-4, 03/20/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: George, Dino; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00750-6, 03/20/2024, Robbery in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Simmons, Van
24-1-00751-4, 03/20/2024, Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mckellar, Shane Michael; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00752-2, 03/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hunt, Keion Amoje’ Emaury; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek
24-1-00753-1, 03/20/2024, Child Molestation In The Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Soden, William Patrick
24-1-00754-9, 03/20/2024, Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Shaw, Antione De’maury; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00755-7, 03/20/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Boyd, Merissa Kaitlyn
24-1-00756-5, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Denigris, III, Robert Peter
24-1-00757-3, 03/20/2024, Voyeurism in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Sanford, Lawrence Edward
New civil cases
24-2-00973-1, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sanchez Rodas Jose Salomon; Respondent: Velazquez Abril Yuliana
24-2-00974-0, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Penney, Ice’shay; Respondent: Molina, Eustacio
24-2-00975-8, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Johnson, Megan Nicole; Respondent: Johnson, Garrett Joseph
24-2-00976-6, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Booth, Todd; Respondent: Hanson, Mandi Marie
24-2-00977-4, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Davis, Linda; Respondent: Johnson, Artie
24-2-00978-2, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kresser, Valarie Jean Juraszek; Respondent: Kresser, Benita Lynn
24-2-00979-1, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ware, Monique; Respondent: Trent, Antione
24-2-00980-4, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hollingshead, Kori Marie; Respondent: Mangum, Jason Matthew
24-2-00981-2, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Osborne, Malia Rae; Respondent: Thiery, Tyler Anthony
24-2-00982-1, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Olsen, Kristina Marie; Respondent: Slater, Brandon James
24-2-00983-9, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gordon, Jontaa Denise; Respondent: Gordon, Mickeal Anthony Rene
24-2-00984-7, 03/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Pacheco, Heather Marie; Respondent: Pacheco, Steven
24-2-00985-5, 03/21/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hammond, Mia L; Respondent: Mason, Daekwon T
24-2-06684-1, 03/18/2024, Foreign Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Quick Bridge Funding LLC; Defendant: Amarh Logistics LLC; Defendant: Amarh, Ebenezer; Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin
24-2-06698-1, 03/18/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Guidry, Saconia L; Defendant: Mack, Yvonne
24-2-06739-1, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Spanish Hills Apartments Llp; Defendant: Boyle, Kayla R; Defendant: Clark, Jayden M; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06740-5, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Spanish Hills Apartments Llp; Defendant: Wingwood, Robert E.; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06741-3, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Spanish Hills Apartments Llp; Defendant: Mboyo, Brell Ndombo; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06742-1, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management; Defendant: Rishel, Cory Lee; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06743-0, 03/20/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Lippman, Kerrie C; Defendant: Wright, Karissa; Defendant: Wright, Kevin; Attorney: Baner, A. Jonathan
24-2-06744-8, 03/20/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Harvey, Laurie; Plaintiff: Shaw, Mary; Defendant: Mallouf, Michael L; Attorney: Delaat-Maher, Ann Kelly
24-2-06745-6, 03/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Adams, Oran; Defendant: Mobilitas General Insurance Company; Attorney: Linane-Booey, Casey
24-2-06746-4, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cjk Property Management; Defendant: Scott, Devin; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-06747-2, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Stanislawski Ralph And Sandra Living Revocable Trust; Defendant: Song, Amanda; Defendant: Thorton, Khmaiyah; Attorney: Dabling, David Joshua
24-2-06748-1, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Mhc Holding, LLC DBA Glendale; Defendant: Chavez, Lindi; Attorney: Hanemann, W. Jack
24-2-06749-9, 03/20/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Cote, Carol; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06750-2, 03/20/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Kamenev, Andrey Aka Kamenev, Andrey V; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06751-1, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sage-Lakewood LLC; Defendant: Shabazz, Malekk; Defendant: Et. Al. Walker, Stanley; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-06752-9, 03/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Gard, Jonathan; Defendant: Burg, Reho; Attorney: Jones, Steven Dylan
24-2-06753-7, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management; Defendant: Lucas, Jadelynn; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06754-5, 03/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.; Defendant: Semeli, Joe; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-06755-3, 03/20/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Saccomanno, Asia; Defendant: Johnson, Jody; Defendant: Johnson, Mary; Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor
24-2-06756-1, 03/20/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Tice, Christopher G; Defendant: Curtis, Brenda J; Defendant: Walters, Nikki L; Defendant: Walters, James Lee; Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel
24-2-06757-0, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Br Bst Wa I Pkg 1, LLC; Defendant: Terpening, Andrea; Defendant: Sanders, Solomon; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-06758-8, 03/20/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Wyatt Elliott, Guardian Ad Litem, Wilson, John; Attorney: Pruitt, Chase Christopher
24-2-06759-6, 03/20/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Yuo, Haesook; Plaintiff: Fukuda, Kenneth; Defendant: Karim, Aziz; Defendant: Karim, Habiba; Defendant: Karim, Zarina; Defendant: Azeeshan LLC; Defendant: Burke, Naomi; Defendant: Schatz, Patrick; Defendant: Bci Properties
24-2-06760-0, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Renew Tacoma Housing Lllp; Defendant: Robinson, Janice; Attorney: Cordell, Jo Hannah
24-2-06761-8, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC; Defendant: Teske Bartels, Terri; Defendant: Blahm-Bartels, Megan; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06762-6, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Domatac Housing, LLC; Defendant: Larson, Steve; Defendant: Larson, Patricia; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-06763-4, 03/21/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC; Defendant: Johnson, Savion; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06764-2, 03/21/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.; Defendant: Norman, Lawneattra H.; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-06765-1, 03/21/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.; Defendant: Iosefa Tuigmala; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
New domestic cases
24-3-00890-9, 03/19/2024, Annulment-Invalidity; Petitioner: Walker, Natrice E; Respondent: Sims, Danny
24-3-00894-1, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Tindall, Donnielle Aleen; Respondent: Holt, Jayson Michael
24-3-00895-0, 03/19/2024, Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Sevaaetasi, Ponaivao General; Respondent: Sevaaetasi, Boana; Minor: Sevaaetasi, Pona Jr; Minor: Sevaaetasi, Asiasiga M; Minor: Sevaaetasi, Amora Kalani; Minor: Sevaaetasi, Aurora Ato Rose
24-3-00896-8, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hill, Katherine Marie; Respondent: Hill, James
24-3-00898-4, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Montiel Sanchez, Ramon Salvador; Respondent: Bautista, Petra A
24-3-00901-8, 03/20/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Hansen, Lester Robert; Respondent: Yi, Susan; Minor: Hansen, Lester Zane Robert; Minor: Yi, Zander; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-00902-6, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Ford, Uinise Tiona; Respondent: Ford, Emmanuel James
24-3-00903-4, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Penson, Chelsea Marie; Respondent: Penson, Joshua Michael
24-3-00904-2, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Phy, Krystal Ann; Respondent: Phy, Chan Ratana
24-3-00905-1, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jacobs, Alisha Dawn; Respondent: Jacobs, Willy Eugene
24-3-00906-9, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Leon, Richard Antonio; Respondent: Tongue, Deshayne Kim; Attorney: Rho, C. Julie
24-3-00907-7, 03/20/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Estrada, Alan Miguel; Respondent: Garcia Domingez, Adriana; Minor: Estrada-Garcia, Emiliano Eliseo
24-3-00908-5, 03/20/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Tran, Trang Thu; Respondent: Wilburn, Brandon Martez; Minor: Tran Wilburn, Amiera Janiya
24-3-00909-3, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Alexander, Lora May; Respondent: Alexander, Michael; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00913-1, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Debra D. Naglee; Respondent: Peter D. Naglee; Attorney: Cook, N Daniel
24-3-00914-0, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Candaso, Emery Darrell Cruz; Respondent: Candaso, Rosanna Adeline Perez; Attorney: Johnson, Lafe Jason
24-3-00918-2, 03/20/2024, Modification of Custody; Petitioner: Andujar, Marcos; Respondent: Andujar, Amanda; Minor: Andujar, Marcos Jr.; Minor: Andujar, Noah; Attorney: Inos, Agulto Elaine
24-3-00919-1, 03/21/2024, Modification of Custody; Petitioner: Bell, Nicholas; Respondent: Bell, Malia; Minor: Bell, Lydia; Attorney: Franz, R Nicholas
24-3-00920-4, 03/21/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cohoe-Napelenok, Jessica Raylene; Respondent: Napelenok, Alexander Victor
24-3-00921-2, 03/21/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Matthew,Tristan; Respondent: Mccoy,Maia; Minor: Matthew,Brooklynne
New probate cases
24-4-00711-6, 03/19/2024, Emergency Minor Guardianship; Petitioner: Chamberlain, Gilbert; Parent: Chamberlain, Erica Leeann; Parent: Hannon, John; Minor: Hannon, Aaliyah; Petitioner: Sutton, Terri
24-4-00716-7, 03/19/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Obrovac, Christopher; Petitioner: Obrovac, Saadia; Respondent: Evans, Jennifer, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Givens, Becky
24-4-00724-8, 03/20/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Kennison, Leslie; Petitioner: Hall, Tyrone; Parent: Crisostomo, Julia; Parent: Reyes, Jearim; Minor: Crisostomo, Mayven; Minor: Reyes, Junipe
24-4-00725-6, 03/20/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Kennison, Leslie; Petitioner: Hall, Tyrone; Parent: Crisostomo, Julia; Parent: Doe, John; Minor: Crisostomo, Aiden
24-4-00727-2, 03/20/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Stephenson, Jennifer; Deceased: Schwartz, Debby Ann; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-4-00728-1, 03/20/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Anderson, James W; Deceased: Anderson, Tara S; Attorney: Luton, Jane Emma
24-4-00729-9, 03/20/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Taraya Iv, Florencio Jesus; Deceased: Taraya III, Florencio Jesus; Attorney: Keller, Dawn
24-4-00730-2, 03/20/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Suzuki, Prescott; Deceased: Suzuki, Paul K; Attorney: Burns, Martin
24-4-00731-1, 03/20/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Schafer, Lori; Deceased: Catlett, Jap Junior; Attorney: Webley, S. Gregory