New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/08/2024

New criminal

24-1-00643-7, 03/08/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Quintana, Jr, Eduardo; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00644-5, 03/08/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Howard, Sierra Alexis; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00645-3, 03/08/2024, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Wicklander, Austin Kane; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00646-1, 03/08/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Morales, Carlos Antonio

24-1-00647-0, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Morales, Carlos Antonio

24-1-00648-8, 03/08/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Batchelor, Gary Lee; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00649-6, 03/08/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Castorena, Leroy James Wayne; Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.

24-1-00650-0, 03/08/2024, Vehicular Homicide; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Wentz, Meagan Elizabeth; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00651-8, 03/08/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Duckworth, Christian Jerrison, Codefendant: Mcgrath, Marcus Anthony, 24-1-00652-6; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00652-6, 03/08/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mcgrath, Marcus Anthony, Codefendant: Duckworth, Christian Jerrison, 24-1-00651-8; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00653-4, 03/08/2024, Drive-By Shooting; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Short, Markiese Diondrea

24-1-00654-2, 03/08/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Weeks, Henry Dean; Prosecutor: Yu, Wesley

New civil

24-2-00825-5, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Murphy, Katherine; Respondent: Rivera, Crystal

24-2-00826-3, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wolff, Mark Randolph; Respondent: Kanipe, Ffaaupu

24-2-00827-1, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Oclinaria, Grace; Respondent: Dawson, Chase

24-2-00828-0, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Simes, Treasure Hazel; Respondent: Gamble, Christopher Maurice

24-2-00829-8, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Johnson, Anthonette Y; Respondent: Brown Jr., Daniel

24-2-00830-1, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Brown, Danette Devine; Respondent: Brown, Daniel

24-2-00831-0, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hurst, Michael Gene; Respondent: Hurst, Caselyn Escober; Attorney: Arend, Randall Mark

24-2-00832-8, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hopkins, Hope Maishalee; Respondent: Hawes, Tatiana Blane

24-2-00833-6, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Reveles, Joseph Edward; Respondent: Loftus, Kymberli

24-2-00834-4, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Busteed, Amanda; Respondent: Busteed, Cory

24-2-00835-2, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Grigsby, Shayann Marie; Respondent: Murphy, Alexander Michael

24-2-00836-1, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Solce, Christopher Edward; Respondent: Barnes, Niki

24-2-00837-9, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lorella, Christina Rose; Respondent: Terry, Darius Daniel

24-2-00838-7, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Schauer, Victoria Young; Respondent: Schauer, Steven Frederick

24-2-00839-5, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Joslin, John Norman; Respondent: Schultz, Rache Shaloi

24-2-00840-9, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Copeland, Heidi Elizabeth; Respondent: Copeland, Garnet Delroy

24-2-00841-7, 03/08/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Washington, Paige Marshaye; Respondent: Crocklam, Ladericka

24-2-00842-5, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Owen, Hope Rohanna; Respondent: Owen, Jacob Nathanel

24-2-06484-8, 03/07/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Halterman, Daniel; Defendant: Rose L Motors LLC

24-2-06492-9, 03/08/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: Niebel, Heidi; Defendant: Smith, Zabrina

24-2-06493-7, 03/08/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Sanchez, Homero Gonzales; Defendant: Solis, Jose Leonides; Defendant: Solis, Jane Doe; Attorney: Han, J Yong

24-2-06494-5, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gams Creekside Apartments LLC; Defendant: Nicholson, Charlene; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06495-3, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments LLC; Defendant: Freeman, Dillon Thomas; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06496-1, 03/08/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Plumb Ridge Homeowner’s Association; Defendant: Dang, Kim T; Defendant: Kim Thu Dang Trust; Attorney: Eklund, Lee Gregory

24-2-06497-0, 03/08/2024, Minor Settlement; Minor: Helgerson, Ian; Minor: Helgerson, Anya

24-2-06498-8, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gfs Sedona LLC; Defendant: Cavanaugh-White, Cody; Defendant: Ward, Alisa; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06499-6, 03/08/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Rios, Adriana; Plaintiff: Fernandez, Danzel; Defendant: Melnyk, Olha; Attorney: Meyers, Anthony John

24-2-06500-3, 03/08/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Madden, Mariann; Plaintiff: Lamm, Bethany; Defendant: Usaa Casuality Insurance Company; Defendant: Usaa Insurance; Attorney: Stirbis, a David

24-2-06501-1, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Mccarter, Genevieve; Defendant: Myers, Naomi; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06502-0, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Prometheus Real Estate Group; Defendant: Mateo, Martin; Defendant: Gomez, Steven; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher; Attorney: Swearengin, Andrew Brendan

24-2-06503-8, 03/08/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Department of Revenue; Defendant: Casswell, Helen

24-2-06504-6, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Deer Creek LLC; Defendant: Benson, Nathan; Defendant: Benson, Sandra; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06505-4, 03/08/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Minor, Cheryl; Defendant: Sanchez, Rosemary

24-2-06506-2, 03/08/2024, Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Koch, Jamie; Plaintiff: Koch, Bryan; Defendant: Sunset Chevrolet Inc; Defendant: American Guardian Warranty Services Inc; Defendant: Global Credit Union; Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-06507-1, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Ih4 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Cline, Ray; Defendant: Cline, Shiloh; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06508-9, 03/08/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Kurhan, Dogukan; Defendant: Cornell, Emily; Defendant: Cornell, John Doe; Attorney: Montes, Ismael

24-2-06509-7, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Garcia, Garry; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06510-1, 03/08/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Onda, Nichole; Plaintiff: Onda, Troy; Defendant: The Humane Society For Tacoma And Pierce County; Attorney: Chaloupka, Warren Michael

24-2-06511-9, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona, LLC; Defendant: Peele-Rice, Crystal; Defendant: Rice, Cody; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06513-5, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: LLC, Ah4r Management-Wa; Defendant: Graham, Felicia; Defendant: Murray, Allen; Defendant: Et Al; Attorney: Dickerson, Makratzakis Athena

New domestic

24-3-00728-7, 03/04/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Corey, Candace Jeanine; Respondent: Valencia, Ruben Joseph; Minor: Corey-Valencia, Maverick Scott; Minor: Corey-Valencia, Phoenix Jo; Minor: Corey-Valencia, Ryker Normina

24-3-00760-1, 03/06/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Merrill, Aliysa Taylir; Respondent: Person, Michael Lee Jr; Minor: Person, Gianna Cassandra

24-3-00769-4, 03/07/2024, Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Mcchristian, Jael A; Respondent: Mcchristian, Arthur R

24-3-00771-6, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Tolmich, Lourdes Liam; Respondent: Tolmich, Thomas Michael

24-3-00773-2, 03/07/2024, Relative Child Visitation; Petitioner: Johnsonbyrd, Carijo Emotion; Respondent: Faaitu, Nofoalii; Respondent: Faaitu, Kome Sr; Minor: Faaitu, Izreal

24-3-00777-5, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Gocken, Gerald Allen III; Respondent: Gocken, Melissa Ashlee

24-3-00778-3, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Morken, Brian Michael; Respondent: Garin, Gina Marie

24-3-00781-3, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Gee, Regina Dutton; Respondent: Gee, Bryan Arthur

24-3-00783-0, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Manantan, Merlita Ordona; Respondent: Manantan, Nicanor Soriano

24-3-00784-8, 03/08/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington On Behalf of State of Oregon; Respondent: Yrineo, Robert V Aka Chris Williams; Respondent: Ashley, Lauren; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00785-6, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Bennett, Nayara; Respondent: Bennett, Daniel Fisk

24-3-00787-2, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Han, Dong Ku; Respondent: Kim, Yong A

24-3-00788-1, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Severance, Chad; Respondent: Severance, Kyle; Attorney: Olson, Jean Leslie

24-3-00791-1, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Young III, Earnest; Respondent: Rhodes, Burgundy; Attorney: Schweinler, Colin Roger

24-3-00792-9, 03/08/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Saldana, Anayensie; Respondent: Harrell, Christopher; Minor: Harrell, Christopher Jr.; Attorney: Brown, Earl Stuart

24-3-00793-7, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Bradbury, Thomas Allen; Respondent: Bradbury, Jennifer Marie; Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie

New probate

24-4-00595-4, 03/06/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Dshs; Respondent: Gordon, Kenneth, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Crawford, Heather; Attorney: Smitley, Kaye Amanda

24-4-00614-4, 03/07/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Anderson, Ay’yanah; Respondent: Stanley, Mseka Zaire Shuron, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Freeborn, Sue

24-4-00617-9, 03/08/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Able Guardianship Services LLC; Respondent: Westerman, Robert Ronald; Attorney: Bates, James

24-4-00618-7, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mcdonald, Eiko; Deceased: Spice, Kenneth; Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea

24-4-00619-5, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mcdonald, Eiko; Deceased: Spice, Tokunan; Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea

24-4-00623-3, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Glesne, Mona J.; Deceased: Johnson, Mary L.; Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline

24-4-00624-1, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Golden, Brian M.; Deceased: Taylor, Susan Lynn; Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David

24-4-00626-8, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Evans, Tiffany; Deceased: Tice, Bonnie; Attorney: Pizarro, Eduardo Daniel

24-4-00627-6, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Galvin, Danielle; Deceased: Thomas, Patricia; Attorney: Crowe, Walston Daniel

24-4-00628-4, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Madison, Todd J.; Deceased: Madison, Gerald W.; Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan

24-4-00629-2, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Collison, Jessica; Deceased: Collison, Marla; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James

24-4-00630-6, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Souder, Christopher; Deceased: Souder, Robert Dean; Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00631-4, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Dolan, Deborah Lynn; Deceased: Gregorius, Margaret Arlene; Attorney: Mccarthy, Emery Conor

24-4-00632-2, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mcroy, Eva P; Deceased: Sallinger, Alice Irene; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James

24-4-00633-1, 03/08/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Krumins, Justin A; Deceased: Krumins, Atis Walter; Attorney: Kraft, M.W. Shannon