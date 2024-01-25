Superior Court
New criminal cases
24-1-00190-7, 01/22/2024, Vehicular Assault-DUI
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Millen, Kayle Katherine
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00191-5, 01/22/2024, Vehicular Assault-DUI
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Billups, Examus Stanley
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00192-3, 01/22/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Davis, Tayler Duane
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00193-1, 01/22/2024, Reckless Burning in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Nikula, Alison Ruth
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00194-0, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dowell, Ryan Patrick
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00195-8, 01/22/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Freeman, Jason Carey
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00196-6, 01/22/2024, Assault in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Bridges, Devante Antoine Rae
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00197-4, 01/22/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gefeller, Audrianna Marie
Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton
24-1-00198-2, 01/22/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mcconnell, Gregory Lee
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00199-1, 01/22/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Wilson, Luke Alan
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00200-8, 01/22/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lewis, Terry Lamar
Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.
24-1-00201-6, 01/22/2024, Rape in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Jackson, X’zavier Alexander
Prosecutor: Zink, Nathan
24-1-00202-4, 01/22/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mathis, Timothy Andrew
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00203-2, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hunter, Colton Reo
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00204-1, 01/22/2024, Burglary in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cronn, Anthony Michael
24-1-00205-9, 01/22/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Rutledge, Bashime Lamar, Codefendant: Moore, Teron Anthony, 24-1-00206-7
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00206-7, 01/22/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Moore, Teron Anthony, Codefendant: Rutledge, Bashine Lamar, 24-1-00205-9
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00207-5, 01/22/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Maae, Faafetai Rodney, Codefendant: Harvey, Michelle Latrice, 24-1-00208-3
24-1-00208-3, 01/22/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Harvey, Michelle Latrice, Codefendant: Maae, Faafetai Rodney, 24-1-00207-5
New Civil Cases
24-2-00244-3, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Johnson, Nicole Elaine
Minor: Johnson, Nature Elaine
Respondent: Kotalik, John
Minor: Johnson-Workman Rosy Elaine
24-2-00245-1, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Tate, Timothy Wayne
Respondent: Faucher, Christine Ann
24-2-00246-0, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Fields, Kyle Micheal
Respondent: Fields, Michele Rose
24-2-00247-8, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Meyers, Camden Archer
Respondent: Lowry, Tabatha Lauren
24-2-00248-6, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rice, Samantha Edilou
Respondent: Rice, Michael Lynn
24-2-00249-4, 01/22/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Miller, Nadia Gene
Respondent: Crawford, Kaitlyn Marie
24-2-00250-8, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Copeland, Leah Christine
Respondent: Jackson, X’zavier Alexander
24-2-00251-6, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Childers, Linda Louise
Respondent: Borders, Nicholas Allen
24-2-00252-4, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: King, Stephanie
Respondent: Miles-Johnson, David
24-2-00253-2, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Moody, Deborah
Respondent: Haines, Lindee
24-2-00254-1, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rice, Jarod Ray
Respondent: Rice, Danielle Nicole
24-2-00255-9, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Welch, Dakota Welch
Respondent: James, Joesph
24-2-00256-7, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Childers, Linda Louise
Respondent: Phillips, Amanda
24-2-00257-5, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lerdahl, Blake
Respondent: Langham, Michele
24-2-00258-3, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Moody, Deborah
Respondent: Haines, Lindee C
24-2-00259-1, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Kodis, Nicole Paige
Respondent: Buckley, Mark
24-2-00260-5, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Roberts, Briana
Respondent: Butler Steven Darnell
24-2-00261-3, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Saunders, Cheryl
Respondent: Arneberg, Kevin
Attorney: Doctor, Erica
24-2-00262-1, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Taylor, James
Petitioner: Burdick, Shawna M
24-2-00263-0, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rice, Danielle Nicole
Respondent: Rice, Jarod R
24-2-00264-8, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Williams, Brandon Michael
Respondent: Williams, Julia Danielle
24-2-00265-6, 01/23/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Arneberg, Robert
Respondent: Arneberg, Kevin, Involved Party, Arneberg, Daniel
24-2-00266-4, 01/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rhodes, Brooke Nicole
Respondent: Clepper, Tyler J.
24-2-00267-2, 01/23/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Ochoa Laura Teresa
Respondent: Leonard, Colin
Minor: Sandoval Ochoa, Izaak
24-2-05425-7, 01/22/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Defendant: Eric Hernandez
Defendant: Sunrise Master Association
Attorney: Gale, Patrick Shane
24-2-05426-5, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Willows Wpig LLC
Defendant: Jensen, Kassia
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05428-1, 01/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Treanton, Bryan
Defendant: Taylor, Myrtle
Defendant: Doe, John
Defendant: Davis, Connor
Attorney: Young, Anne Rebekah
24-2-05429-0, 01/22/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Sherman Adcox, Sherri
Plaintiff: Sherman, Robert H
Plaintiff: Sherman Jr., Raymond E
Defendant: Sherman, Kathleen C
Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-2-05430-3, 01/22/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Rogers, Donald
Plaintiff: Corey-Rogers, Rachel
Defendant: Hudson Insurance Company
Defendant: Bernhoft Woodworks, LLC
Defendant: Bernhoft, Justin
Defendant: Bernhoft,
Attorney: Gallagher, F Thomas
24-2-05431-1, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Valle, Isabel
Defendant: Canty, Michael
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-05432-0, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Thai Investments, LLC
Defendant: Burke, Angelica
Defendant: Mills, Trevor
24-2-05433-8, 01/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Bryant, Breon
Defendant: Garretson, Stephanie M.
Attorney: Weinmaster, T Douglas
24-2-05434-6, 01/22/2024, Employment
Plaintiff: Glijin, Veaceslav
Defendant: Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC
Attorney: Moody, R. Rodney
24-2-05435-4, 01/22/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Elavon Inc
Defendant: Ellingsworth, Rebecca Aka Ellingsworth, Rebecca Katherine Aka Nelson,
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05436-2, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kwmf LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.
Defendant: Jones, Abria
Defendant: Jones, Angela
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial
24-2-05437-1, 01/22/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Puglia, Kristina
Defendant: Plattner, Nicole
Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey
24-2-05438-9, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Jc Higgins & Associates
Defendant: Ioane, Mike
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05439-7, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Juniper Court Wpig LLC
Defendant: Smith, Travis
Defendant: Mccusker, Alyssa
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05440-1, 01/22/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Moll, Kristin
Defendant: Washington Dental Corporation D/B/A Puyallup Smiles Dentistry And Orth
Defendant: Merriman, Kristy
Defendant: Reese, Benjamin
Defendant: Truong, Cassie
Defendant: Tran, Dennis
Attorney: Kesling, John Peter
24-2-05441-9, 01/22/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Merchants Credit Corporation
Defendant: Shaw, Richard Deane II
24-2-05442-7, 01/22/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Alliance Funding Group
Defendant: Becker Homes LLC
Defendant: Becker, Roger
Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin
24-2-05443-5, 01/22/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Tyler Rental Inc
Defendant: Greenscapes Inc
Defendant: Lexon Ins Co Contractor’s Bond No 9829081
Defendant: Weza, Tyler
Attorney: Atkission, Joseph Aaron
24-2-05444-3, 01/22/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: LLC, Sumner Plains 84
Defendant: Ansola III, Maximo
Attorney: Wolf, S Bradley
24-2-05445-1, 01/22/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Roland, Kymian
Defendant: Lennar Northwest, LLC
Defendant: Dillion, Bret Justin
Defendant: Dillion,
Attorney: Wallace, E John
24-2-05446-0, 01/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Kim, Sueyeon
Defendant: Layman, Katherine Denise
Attorney: Kim, S Andrew
24-2-05447-8, 01/22/2024, Miscellaneous – Atty Appt
Petitioner: Olsen, Michaela
Petitioner: Young, Michael
24-2-05448-6, 01/22/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Appc Investments, LLC
Defendant: Rodgers, Raymond M.
Defendant: Rodgers, Nola F.
Attorney: Burns, Martin
New Domestic Cases
24-3-00214-5, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Ott, Katy Marie
Respondent: Ott, Matthew Alan
24-3-00215-3, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Salazar, Jessica Candelaria
Respondent: Jimenez, Jose Tomas
24-3-00219-6, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Herrera, Gerardo
Respondent: Stewart, Chelsea Marie
24-3-00220-0, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Myers, Alexzandra Elizabeth Cayla
Respondent: Myers, Christopher Anthony
24-3-00221-8, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Baker, Alexus Nashae
Respondent: Richardson, Davious Marqueze
24-3-00222-6, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Bullis, Ashley Ann
Respondent: Bullis, David Brandon
24-3-00224-2, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Denaro, Tovah Elizabeth
Respondent: Denaro, Aytch Ashton
24-3-00225-1, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Thomas, Andrea Shanice
Respondent: Uyeki, Andrew Ray
24-3-00227-7, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Osburn, Caleb Lavarne
Respondent: Becerra, Natalie Ravae
24-3-00232-3, 01/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Richter, Janice Annette
Respondent: Richter, Scott Lincoln
Attorney: Swann, M Jeremy
24-3-00234-0, 01/22/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Wimbles, Christina Theresa
Respondent: Wimbles, Shane William
Attorney: Morfitt, Dyann Kelsey
24-3-00235-8, 01/22/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Martin, Ashley
Respondent: Martin, Tierra
Attorney: Dickinson, Paul Andrew
New probate cases
24-4-00155-0, 01/19/2024, Will Only, Testator, Blow Jr, Chester
24-4-00156-8, 01/19/2024, Will Only, Testator, Blow, Krisana
24-4-00165-7, 01/22/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Koste, David D
Deceased: Vallier, Marsha J
Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert
24-4-00166-5, 01/22/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Nagra, Manjinder
Petitioner: Kaur, Daljeet, Parent, Maan, Gurbachang, Parent, Maan, Sukhwant K
Minor: Mann, Japneet K
24-4-00167-3, 01/22/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Beggerly, Cathy E
Deceased: Beggerly, Stephen Wayne
Attorney: Kraft, M.W. Shannon
24-4-00172-0, 01/22/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Schaefer, Angela Rose
Parent: Schaefer, Grace Lynn
Parent: Stevens, Anthony
Minor: Stevens, Katiya Iva
24-4-00173-8, 01/22/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sharp, Douglas
Deceased: Johnston, Thea S
Attorney: Crawford, L Heather
24-4-00174-6, 01/22/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sethe, Kara
Deceased: Ruffier, David Paul
Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey
24-4-00175-4, 01/22/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Early, David J.
Deceased: Early, Lila Elizabeth
Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura
24-4-00176-2, 01/23/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Colenso, David T.
Deceased: Colenso, Richard
Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey
,