New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New criminal cases

24-1-00190-7, 01/22/2024, Vehicular Assault-DUI

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Millen, Kayle Katherine

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00191-5, 01/22/2024, Vehicular Assault-DUI

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Billups, Examus Stanley

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00192-3, 01/22/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Davis, Tayler Duane

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00193-1, 01/22/2024, Reckless Burning in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Nikula, Alison Ruth

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00194-0, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dowell, Ryan Patrick

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00195-8, 01/22/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Freeman, Jason Carey

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00196-6, 01/22/2024, Assault in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Bridges, Devante Antoine Rae

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00197-4, 01/22/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gefeller, Audrianna Marie

Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00198-2, 01/22/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mcconnell, Gregory Lee

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00199-1, 01/22/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Wilson, Luke Alan

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00200-8, 01/22/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lewis, Terry Lamar

Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.

24-1-00201-6, 01/22/2024, Rape in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Jackson, X’zavier Alexander

Prosecutor: Zink, Nathan

24-1-00202-4, 01/22/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mathis, Timothy Andrew

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00203-2, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hunter, Colton Reo

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00204-1, 01/22/2024, Burglary in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cronn, Anthony Michael

24-1-00205-9, 01/22/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Rutledge, Bashime Lamar, Codefendant: Moore, Teron Anthony, 24-1-00206-7

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00206-7, 01/22/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Moore, Teron Anthony, Codefendant: Rutledge, Bashine Lamar, 24-1-00205-9

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00207-5, 01/22/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Maae, Faafetai Rodney, Codefendant: Harvey, Michelle Latrice, 24-1-00208-3

24-1-00208-3, 01/22/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Harvey, Michelle Latrice, Codefendant: Maae, Faafetai Rodney, 24-1-00207-5

New Civil Cases

24-2-00244-3, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Johnson, Nicole Elaine

Minor: Johnson, Nature Elaine

Respondent: Kotalik, John

Minor: Johnson-Workman Rosy Elaine

24-2-00245-1, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Tate, Timothy Wayne

Respondent: Faucher, Christine Ann

24-2-00246-0, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Fields, Kyle Micheal

Respondent: Fields, Michele Rose

24-2-00247-8, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Meyers, Camden Archer

Respondent: Lowry, Tabatha Lauren

24-2-00248-6, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rice, Samantha Edilou

Respondent: Rice, Michael Lynn

24-2-00249-4, 01/22/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Miller, Nadia Gene

Respondent: Crawford, Kaitlyn Marie

24-2-00250-8, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Copeland, Leah Christine

Respondent: Jackson, X’zavier Alexander

24-2-00251-6, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Childers, Linda Louise

Respondent: Borders, Nicholas Allen

24-2-00252-4, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: King, Stephanie

Respondent: Miles-Johnson, David

24-2-00253-2, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Moody, Deborah

Respondent: Haines, Lindee

24-2-00254-1, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rice, Jarod Ray

Respondent: Rice, Danielle Nicole

24-2-00255-9, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Welch, Dakota Welch

Respondent: James, Joesph

24-2-00256-7, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Childers, Linda Louise

Respondent: Phillips, Amanda

24-2-00257-5, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lerdahl, Blake

Respondent: Langham, Michele

24-2-00258-3, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Moody, Deborah

Respondent: Haines, Lindee C

24-2-00259-1, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Kodis, Nicole Paige

Respondent: Buckley, Mark

24-2-00260-5, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Roberts, Briana

Respondent: Butler Steven Darnell

24-2-00261-3, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Saunders, Cheryl

Respondent: Arneberg, Kevin

Attorney: Doctor, Erica

24-2-00262-1, 01/22/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Taylor, James

Petitioner: Burdick, Shawna M

24-2-00263-0, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rice, Danielle Nicole

Respondent: Rice, Jarod R

24-2-00264-8, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Williams, Brandon Michael

Respondent: Williams, Julia Danielle

24-2-00265-6, 01/23/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Arneberg, Robert

Respondent: Arneberg, Kevin, Involved Party, Arneberg, Daniel

24-2-00266-4, 01/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rhodes, Brooke Nicole

Respondent: Clepper, Tyler J.

24-2-00267-2, 01/23/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Ochoa Laura Teresa

Respondent: Leonard, Colin

Minor: Sandoval Ochoa, Izaak

24-2-05425-7, 01/22/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: Eric Hernandez

Defendant: Sunrise Master Association

Attorney: Gale, Patrick Shane

24-2-05426-5, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Willows Wpig LLC

Defendant: Jensen, Kassia

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05428-1, 01/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Treanton, Bryan

Defendant: Taylor, Myrtle

Defendant: Doe, John

Defendant: Davis, Connor

Attorney: Young, Anne Rebekah

24-2-05429-0, 01/22/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Sherman Adcox, Sherri

Plaintiff: Sherman, Robert H

Plaintiff: Sherman Jr., Raymond E

Defendant: Sherman, Kathleen C

Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-2-05430-3, 01/22/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Rogers, Donald

Plaintiff: Corey-Rogers, Rachel

Defendant: Hudson Insurance Company

Defendant: Bernhoft Woodworks, LLC

Defendant: Bernhoft, Justin

Defendant: Bernhoft,

Attorney: Gallagher, F Thomas

24-2-05431-1, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Valle, Isabel

Defendant: Canty, Michael

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-05432-0, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Thai Investments, LLC

Defendant: Burke, Angelica

Defendant: Mills, Trevor

24-2-05433-8, 01/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Bryant, Breon

Defendant: Garretson, Stephanie M.

Attorney: Weinmaster, T Douglas

24-2-05434-6, 01/22/2024, Employment

Plaintiff: Glijin, Veaceslav

Defendant: Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC

Attorney: Moody, R. Rodney

24-2-05435-4, 01/22/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Elavon Inc

Defendant: Ellingsworth, Rebecca Aka Ellingsworth, Rebecca Katherine Aka Nelson,

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05436-2, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kwmf LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.

Defendant: Jones, Abria

Defendant: Jones, Angela

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial

24-2-05437-1, 01/22/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Puglia, Kristina

Defendant: Plattner, Nicole

Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey

24-2-05438-9, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Jc Higgins & Associates

Defendant: Ioane, Mike

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05439-7, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Juniper Court Wpig LLC

Defendant: Smith, Travis

Defendant: Mccusker, Alyssa

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05440-1, 01/22/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Moll, Kristin

Defendant: Washington Dental Corporation D/B/A Puyallup Smiles Dentistry And Orth

Defendant: Merriman, Kristy

Defendant: Reese, Benjamin

Defendant: Truong, Cassie

Defendant: Tran, Dennis

Attorney: Kesling, John Peter

24-2-05441-9, 01/22/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Merchants Credit Corporation

Defendant: Shaw, Richard Deane II

24-2-05442-7, 01/22/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Alliance Funding Group

Defendant: Becker Homes LLC

Defendant: Becker, Roger

Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-05443-5, 01/22/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Tyler Rental Inc

Defendant: Greenscapes Inc

Defendant: Lexon Ins Co Contractor’s Bond No 9829081

Defendant: Weza, Tyler

Attorney: Atkission, Joseph Aaron

24-2-05444-3, 01/22/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: LLC, Sumner Plains 84

Defendant: Ansola III, Maximo

Attorney: Wolf, S Bradley

24-2-05445-1, 01/22/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Roland, Kymian

Defendant: Lennar Northwest, LLC

Defendant: Dillion, Bret Justin

Defendant: Dillion,

Attorney: Wallace, E John

24-2-05446-0, 01/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Kim, Sueyeon

Defendant: Layman, Katherine Denise

Attorney: Kim, S Andrew

24-2-05447-8, 01/22/2024, Miscellaneous – Atty Appt

Petitioner: Olsen, Michaela

Petitioner: Young, Michael

24-2-05448-6, 01/22/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Appc Investments, LLC

Defendant: Rodgers, Raymond M.

Defendant: Rodgers, Nola F.

Attorney: Burns, Martin

New Domestic Cases

24-3-00214-5, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Ott, Katy Marie

Respondent: Ott, Matthew Alan

24-3-00215-3, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Salazar, Jessica Candelaria

Respondent: Jimenez, Jose Tomas

24-3-00219-6, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Herrera, Gerardo

Respondent: Stewart, Chelsea Marie

24-3-00220-0, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Myers, Alexzandra Elizabeth Cayla

Respondent: Myers, Christopher Anthony

24-3-00221-8, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Baker, Alexus Nashae

Respondent: Richardson, Davious Marqueze

24-3-00222-6, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Bullis, Ashley Ann

Respondent: Bullis, David Brandon

24-3-00224-2, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Denaro, Tovah Elizabeth

Respondent: Denaro, Aytch Ashton

24-3-00225-1, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Thomas, Andrea Shanice

Respondent: Uyeki, Andrew Ray

24-3-00227-7, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Osburn, Caleb Lavarne

Respondent: Becerra, Natalie Ravae

24-3-00232-3, 01/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Richter, Janice Annette

Respondent: Richter, Scott Lincoln

Attorney: Swann, M Jeremy

24-3-00234-0, 01/22/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Wimbles, Christina Theresa

Respondent: Wimbles, Shane William

Attorney: Morfitt, Dyann Kelsey

24-3-00235-8, 01/22/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Martin, Ashley

Respondent: Martin, Tierra

Attorney: Dickinson, Paul Andrew

New probate cases

24-4-00155-0, 01/19/2024, Will Only, Testator, Blow Jr, Chester

24-4-00156-8, 01/19/2024, Will Only, Testator, Blow, Krisana

24-4-00165-7, 01/22/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Koste, David D

Deceased: Vallier, Marsha J

Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00166-5, 01/22/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Nagra, Manjinder

Petitioner: Kaur, Daljeet, Parent, Maan, Gurbachang, Parent, Maan, Sukhwant K

Minor: Mann, Japneet K

24-4-00167-3, 01/22/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Beggerly, Cathy E

Deceased: Beggerly, Stephen Wayne

Attorney: Kraft, M.W. Shannon

24-4-00172-0, 01/22/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Schaefer, Angela Rose

Parent: Schaefer, Grace Lynn

Parent: Stevens, Anthony

Minor: Stevens, Katiya Iva

24-4-00173-8, 01/22/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sharp, Douglas

Deceased: Johnston, Thea S

Attorney: Crawford, L Heather

24-4-00174-6, 01/22/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sethe, Kara

Deceased: Ruffier, David Paul

Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey

24-4-00175-4, 01/22/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Early, David J.

Deceased: Early, Lila Elizabeth

Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura

24-4-00176-2, 01/23/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Colenso, David T.

Deceased: Colenso, Richard

Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey

