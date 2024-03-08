SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal and Civil Case List
Report for: 03/05/2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00593-7, 03/05/2024, Vehicular Assault-, Rm/
DUI/DSO
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Brandon, Kiara Thadle
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00594-5, 03/05/2024, Assault in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Winston, Napoleon Glen Alen
Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00595-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Robinson, Rasjon Andre
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00596-1, 03/05/2024, Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Greenhouse, Shontelle Monique
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00597-0, 03/05/2024, Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Smith, Darren Michael
Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00598-8, 03/05/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Parfitt, Thomas Patrick
24-1-00599-6, 03/05/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Silva, Connie Marie
24-1-00600-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Marzittie, Woodrow Charles
24-1-00601-1, 03/05/2024, Forgery
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Alcantar, Kaelynne Michelle
24-1-00602-0, 03/05/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Abdullah, Patrick Adam
New civil cases
24-2-00781-0, 03/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Reyes, Colleen Renee Castaneda
Respondent: Clement, John Joseph
Minor: Reyes Clement, Jaylynn Elizabeth
24-2-00782-8, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gray, James Lee
Respondent: Long, Suzanne Michelle
24-2-00783-6, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Smith, Brittney Nicole
Respondent: Smith, Oakley Warren
24-2-00784-4, 03/05/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Covington, Charles
Petitioner: Fowler, Anne Marie
Respondent: Mason, Robert Stephen
24-2-00785-2, 03/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Abundis, Dawn Victoriann
Respondent: Siddall, Daniel David
24-2-00786-1, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Zepeda Beltran, Jocelyn Evonne
Respondent: Griffith, Alexander Scott
24-2-00787-9, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Alfonso, Jasmine
Respondent: Alfonso, Peter
24-2-00788-7, 03/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Ager, Rose Andrea
Respondent: Gonzales, Trever
Minor: Smith, Cedar Jeffrey
24-2-06381-7, 03/04/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Buls, Stephanie
Defendant: Hull, Matthew F
Attorney: Maybrown, Perry
24-2-06384-1, 03/04/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Johnson, Ebony
Defendant: Valley Vista Apartments LLC
24-2-06395-7, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Christensen, Aaron
Defendant: Smith, Hannah
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-06396-5, 03/05/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Progressive Direct Insurance Company
Minor: Brito, Ashley
Minor: Brito, Brenda, Guardian Ad Litem, Keay, Christopher
Attorney: Globa, Denis
24-2-06397-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC
Defendant: Cormany, Brooklyn
Defendant: Thomas-Ford, James
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06398-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Jackson, Larente
Defendant: Chambliss, Philandra
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06399-0, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC
Defendant: Reid, Michelle
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06400-7, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC
Defendant: Talbot, Ericka
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06401-5, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Petrigrew, Catherine
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06402-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Altom, Rhoda
Defendant: Chancellor, Donna
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
Attorney: Li, Gaoyan
24-2-06403-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Jevons Property Management
Defendant: Graham, Joe
Attorney: Hildebrand, Emmett Scott
24-2-06404-0, 03/05/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Ka Capital 2020 LLC
Defendant: Urban Lifestyle 10 LLC
Defendant: Yi, Deniel
Attorney: Duggan, Fitzgerald Drew
Attorney: Thompson, Marie Elena
24-2-06405-8, 03/05/2024, Administrative Law Review
Petitioner: Barlow, Levena O
Respondent: Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings
24-2-06406-6, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Willows Wpig LLC
Defendant: Sherman, Nizhole
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06407-4, 03/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Hwang, Hyunsuk
Defendant: United Services Automobile Association
Attorney: Ye, Hae Chong
24-2-06408-2, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Fairway Collections LLC
Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc
Defendant: Benavides, Jose
Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy
24-2-06409-1, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc
Defendant: Alvarado, Richard
Defendant: Pease, Kandra
Defendant: Pease, Dawn
Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy
24-2-06410-4, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A
Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L
Defendant: Mcgee, Amy
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06411-2, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc
Defendant: Mclain, Braeden
Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy
24-2-06412-1, 03/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Insurance Company
Defendant: Harrison, Zachariah E
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-06413-9, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc
Defendant: Ruston, Cody
Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy
24-2-06414-7, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc
Defendant: Miller, Cindy
Attorney: George, David Samuel
Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy
Attorney: Yonek, G. Jeffrey
24-2-06415-5, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A.
Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L.
Defendant: Threlkeld, Amanda
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06416-3, 03/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Insurance Company
Defendant: Mcdaniel, Maurice
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-06417-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A.
Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L.
Defendant: Barnett-Clark, Gail
Defendant: Young, Larry
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06418-0, 03/05/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Hair, Travis
Plaintiff: Hair, Elizabeth
Defendant: The Travelers Casualty Company
Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy
24-2-06419-8, 03/05/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association
Defendant: Edwards, William L Aka Edwards, William L Jr
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06420-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Boisture, Michael
Plaintiff: Boisture, Deborah L.
Defendant: Andino, Adrian
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06421-0, 03/05/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association
Defendant: Reid, Vincent L Aka Reid, Vincent L Jr
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06422-8, 03/05/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association DBA Elan Financial Services
Defendant: Temple, Lloyd D
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06423-6, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: 143 Puyallup House, LLC
Defendant: Hall, Mike
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06424-4, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: LLC, Pointe East, Fife 124
Defendant: Aldan, Carmen
Defendant: Aldan, Darlene
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-06425-2, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: LLC, Pointe East, Fife 124
Defendant: Mixon, Renorldo
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-06426-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Nwi R1
Defendant: Et. Al., Piatt Billie
Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
New domestic cases
24-3-00702-3, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Lindberg, Ryanne Termini
Respondent: Lindberg, Jedamiah David
24-3-00703-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Sisco, Trenia Elnee
Respondent: Lane, Reginald Henry Jr
24-3-00704-0, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Lecuyer, Lauren Abadie
Respondent: Lecuyer, Benjamin
24-3-00709-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Calkins, Errin Elaine
Respondent: Calkins, Justin Kyle
24-3-00710-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Ries, Daniel Christopher
Respondent: Ries, Bogdana Ilieva
24-3-00711-2, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Woods, Kassidy Rebekah
Respondent: Woods, Tristan Alexander
24-3-00714-7, 03/04/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Knoblauch, Shelby Dawn
Respondent: Keeler, Jordon Zachary
Minor: Keeler, Waylon Jordon
Minor: Keeler, Wiley Don
24-3-00715-5, 03/04/2024, Legal Separation With Children
Petitioner: Hendrickx, Ryan Joseph
Respondent: Hendrickx, Marrianna
Minor: Hendrickx, Anna Victoria
Minor: Hendrickx, Sofia Rianna
24-3-00717-1, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Tiller, Vernon Wayne
Respondent: Tiller, Susan Aeye
24-3-00718-0, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Trotter, Dru Thomas
Respondent: Workman, Christina
24-3-00720-1, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Lester, Jordyn Meadow
Respondent: Davis Williams, Jordan Westley
24-3-00723-6, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Harris, Terrance D
Respondent: Matthews, Karla Rene
24-3-00724-4, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Barker, Andrew Jordan Lee
Respondent: Barker, Shelby Lynn
24-3-00727-9, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Conway, Thomas Alan
Respondent: Palma, Adriana Renalda
24-3-00730-9, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Do, Lam
Respondent: Doan, Nghia
24-3-00731-7, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Lopotosky, Jill Elizabeth
Respondent: Lopotosky, Nicholas John
Attorney: Wilson, Kendall Lily
24-3-00736-8, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Bradley, Thomas Edward
Respondent: Bradley, Jaguar Agostini
Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin
24-3-00738-4, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Pariente, Elsa
Respondent: Romero, Daniel Amilcar
24-3-00740-6, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Angela Yvonne Allen
Respondent: Sean Michael Allen
Attorney: Han, J Yong
24-3-00741-4, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Krist, Heather Brittany
Respondent: Krist, Barrett Anthony
Attorney: Swann, L Heather
24-3-00742-2, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Njau, Graham Wambaa
Respondent: Deborah, Dominion
Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin
24-3-00744-9, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Kenney, Jessica R
Respondent: Kenney III, John
Attorney: Swann, L Heather
New probate cases
24-4-00565-2, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Vig, Lucille C
24-4-00566-1, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Vig, James E
24-4-00570-9, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Watson, Elizabeth
24-4-00571-7, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Walsh, Martin Thomas
24-4-00573-3, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Koch, Frances D
24-4-00575-0, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Hangas, Glenda Jo
24-4-00576-8, 03/04/2024, Will Only
Testator: Bone, Dale G
24-4-00581-4, 03/05/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor
Deceased: Englehartson, Margrit, Involved Party, Englehartson, Evelyn
24-4-00582-2, 03/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Boyt, Daniel O.
Deceased: Boyt, Virgil Leroy
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00583-1, 03/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Skaught, Melinda G.
Deceased: Willis, Marvin F.
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00584-9, 03/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Stephenson, James Henry
Deceased: Stephenson, Natsue Kemnochi
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00585-7, 03/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mohamed, Hawaa Ibrahim
Deceased: Harun, Hamza Osman
Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey
24-4-00586-5, 03/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Roe, Julie Ann
Deceased: Acosta, Edith Lee
Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather
24-4-00587-3, 03/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Cook, Kayla Ann
Parent: Cook, Nikki Marie
Parent: Matson, Jesse Patrick
Minor: Matson, Tatem Patrick Ray
24-4-00588-1, 03/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Horsley, Lynette K.
Deceased: Walker, Noreen Ann
Attorney: Alvestad, Paul L.,
24-4-00589-0, 03/05/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Miskowitz, Theresa, Deceased, Miskowitz, Michael, Attorney, Letexier, Marie Bishop Kiaya,
24-4-00590-3, 03/05/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Harris, Shara L, Deceased, Rasmussen, Robert T,
24-4-00591-1, 03/05/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Poteet, Angela Mari, , Petitioner, , Kysar, Linda, , Deceased, , Gerber, Rosie Lee, , Attorney, , Posey, Clayton Terrence,
24-4-00594-6, , 03/06/2024, , Estate, , Petitioner, , Lawrence, A Patricia, , Deceased, , Nelson, Elma P, , Attorney, , Tracy, Phillip Lawrence,