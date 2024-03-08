Superior Court

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

March 8, 2024 1:30 am

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal and Civil Case List

Report for: 03/05/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00593-7, 03/05/2024, Vehicular Assault-, Rm/

DUI/DSO

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Brandon, Kiara Thadle

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00594-5, 03/05/2024, Assault in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Winston, Napoleon Glen Alen

Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00595-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Robinson, Rasjon Andre

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00596-1, 03/05/2024, Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Greenhouse, Shontelle Monique

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00597-0, 03/05/2024, Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Smith, Darren Michael

Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00598-8, 03/05/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Parfitt, Thomas Patrick

24-1-00599-6, 03/05/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Silva, Connie Marie

24-1-00600-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Marzittie, Woodrow Charles

24-1-00601-1, 03/05/2024, Forgery

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Alcantar, Kaelynne Michelle

24-1-00602-0, 03/05/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Abdullah, Patrick Adam

New civil cases

24-2-00781-0, 03/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Reyes, Colleen Renee Castaneda

Respondent: Clement, John Joseph

Minor: Reyes Clement, Jaylynn Elizabeth

24-2-00782-8, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gray, James Lee

Respondent: Long, Suzanne Michelle

24-2-00783-6, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Smith, Brittney Nicole

Respondent: Smith, Oakley Warren

24-2-00784-4, 03/05/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Covington, Charles

Petitioner: Fowler, Anne Marie

Respondent: Mason, Robert Stephen

24-2-00785-2, 03/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Abundis, Dawn Victoriann

Respondent: Siddall, Daniel David

24-2-00786-1, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Zepeda Beltran, Jocelyn Evonne

Respondent: Griffith, Alexander Scott

24-2-00787-9, 03/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Alfonso, Jasmine

Respondent: Alfonso, Peter

24-2-00788-7, 03/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Ager, Rose Andrea

Respondent: Gonzales, Trever

Minor: Smith, Cedar Jeffrey

24-2-06381-7, 03/04/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Buls, Stephanie

Defendant: Hull, Matthew F

Attorney: Maybrown, Perry

24-2-06384-1, 03/04/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Johnson, Ebony

Defendant: Valley Vista Apartments LLC

24-2-06395-7, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Christensen, Aaron

Defendant: Smith, Hannah

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06396-5, 03/05/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Minor: Brito, Ashley

Minor: Brito, Brenda, Guardian Ad Litem, Keay, Christopher

Attorney: Globa, Denis

24-2-06397-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC

Defendant: Cormany, Brooklyn

Defendant: Thomas-Ford, James

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06398-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Jackson, Larente

Defendant: Chambliss, Philandra

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06399-0, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC

Defendant: Reid, Michelle

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06400-7, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC

Defendant: Talbot, Ericka

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06401-5, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Petrigrew, Catherine

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06402-3, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Altom, Rhoda

Defendant: Chancellor, Donna

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

Attorney: Li, Gaoyan

24-2-06403-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Jevons Property Management

Defendant: Graham, Joe

Attorney: Hildebrand, Emmett Scott

24-2-06404-0, 03/05/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Ka Capital 2020 LLC

Defendant: Urban Lifestyle 10 LLC

Defendant: Yi, Deniel

Attorney: Duggan, Fitzgerald Drew

Attorney: Thompson, Marie Elena

24-2-06405-8, 03/05/2024, Administrative Law Review

Petitioner: Barlow, Levena O

Respondent: Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings

24-2-06406-6, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Willows Wpig LLC

Defendant: Sherman, Nizhole

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06407-4, 03/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Hwang, Hyunsuk

Defendant: United Services Automobile Association

Attorney: Ye, Hae Chong

24-2-06408-2, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Fairway Collections LLC

Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc

Defendant: Benavides, Jose

Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-06409-1, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc

Defendant: Alvarado, Richard

Defendant: Pease, Kandra

Defendant: Pease, Dawn

Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-06410-4, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A

Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L

Defendant: Mcgee, Amy

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06411-2, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc

Defendant: Mclain, Braeden

Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-06412-1, 03/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Defendant: Harrison, Zachariah E

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-06413-9, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc

Defendant: Ruston, Cody

Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-06414-7, 03/05/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc

Defendant: Miller, Cindy

Attorney: George, David Samuel

Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

Attorney: Yonek, G. Jeffrey

24-2-06415-5, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A.

Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L.

Defendant: Threlkeld, Amanda

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06416-3, 03/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Defendant: Mcdaniel, Maurice

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-06417-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A.

Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L.

Defendant: Barnett-Clark, Gail

Defendant: Young, Larry

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06418-0, 03/05/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Hair, Travis

Plaintiff: Hair, Elizabeth

Defendant: The Travelers Casualty Company

Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy

24-2-06419-8, 03/05/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association

Defendant: Edwards, William L Aka Edwards, William L Jr

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06420-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Boisture, Michael

Plaintiff: Boisture, Deborah L.

Defendant: Andino, Adrian

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06421-0, 03/05/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association

Defendant: Reid, Vincent L Aka Reid, Vincent L Jr

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06422-8, 03/05/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association DBA Elan Financial Services

Defendant: Temple, Lloyd D

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06423-6, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: 143 Puyallup House, LLC

Defendant: Hall, Mike

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06424-4, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: LLC, Pointe East, Fife 124

Defendant: Aldan, Carmen

Defendant: Aldan, Darlene

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06425-2, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: LLC, Pointe East, Fife 124

Defendant: Mixon, Renorldo

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06426-1, 03/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Nwi R1

Defendant: Et. Al., Piatt Billie

Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

New domestic cases

24-3-00702-3, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Lindberg, Ryanne Termini

Respondent: Lindberg, Jedamiah David

24-3-00703-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Sisco, Trenia Elnee

Respondent: Lane, Reginald Henry Jr

24-3-00704-0, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Lecuyer, Lauren Abadie

Respondent: Lecuyer, Benjamin

24-3-00709-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Calkins, Errin Elaine

Respondent: Calkins, Justin Kyle

24-3-00710-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Ries, Daniel Christopher

Respondent: Ries, Bogdana Ilieva

24-3-00711-2, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Woods, Kassidy Rebekah

Respondent: Woods, Tristan Alexander

24-3-00714-7, 03/04/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Knoblauch, Shelby Dawn

Respondent: Keeler, Jordon Zachary

Minor: Keeler, Waylon Jordon

Minor: Keeler, Wiley Don

24-3-00715-5, 03/04/2024, Legal Separation With Children

Petitioner: Hendrickx, Ryan Joseph

Respondent: Hendrickx, Marrianna

Minor: Hendrickx, Anna Victoria

Minor: Hendrickx, Sofia Rianna

24-3-00717-1, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Tiller, Vernon Wayne

Respondent: Tiller, Susan Aeye

24-3-00718-0, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Trotter, Dru Thomas

Respondent: Workman, Christina

24-3-00720-1, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Lester, Jordyn Meadow

Respondent: Davis Williams, Jordan Westley

24-3-00723-6, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Harris, Terrance D

Respondent: Matthews, Karla Rene

24-3-00724-4, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Barker, Andrew Jordan Lee

Respondent: Barker, Shelby Lynn

24-3-00727-9, 03/04/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Conway, Thomas Alan

Respondent: Palma, Adriana Renalda

24-3-00730-9, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Do, Lam

Respondent: Doan, Nghia

24-3-00731-7, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Lopotosky, Jill Elizabeth

Respondent: Lopotosky, Nicholas John

Attorney: Wilson, Kendall Lily

24-3-00736-8, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Bradley, Thomas Edward

Respondent: Bradley, Jaguar Agostini

Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

24-3-00738-4, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Pariente, Elsa

Respondent: Romero, Daniel Amilcar

24-3-00740-6, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Angela Yvonne Allen

Respondent: Sean Michael Allen

Attorney: Han, J Yong

24-3-00741-4, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Krist, Heather Brittany

Respondent: Krist, Barrett Anthony

Attorney: Swann, L Heather

24-3-00742-2, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Njau, Graham Wambaa

Respondent: Deborah, Dominion

Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

24-3-00744-9, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Kenney, Jessica R

Respondent: Kenney III, John

Attorney: Swann, L Heather

New probate cases

24-4-00565-2, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Vig, Lucille C

24-4-00566-1, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Vig, James E

24-4-00570-9, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Watson, Elizabeth

24-4-00571-7, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Walsh, Martin Thomas

24-4-00573-3, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Koch, Frances D

24-4-00575-0, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Hangas, Glenda Jo

24-4-00576-8, 03/04/2024, Will Only

Testator: Bone, Dale G

24-4-00581-4, 03/05/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor

Deceased: Englehartson, Margrit, Involved Party, Englehartson, Evelyn

24-4-00582-2, 03/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Boyt, Daniel O.

Deceased: Boyt, Virgil Leroy

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00583-1, 03/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Skaught, Melinda G.

Deceased: Willis, Marvin F.

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00584-9, 03/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Stephenson, James Henry

Deceased: Stephenson, Natsue Kemnochi

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00585-7, 03/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mohamed, Hawaa Ibrahim

Deceased: Harun, Hamza Osman

Attorney: Allen, Michael Jeffrey

24-4-00586-5, 03/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Roe, Julie Ann

Deceased: Acosta, Edith Lee

Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather

24-4-00587-3, 03/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Cook, Kayla Ann

Parent: Cook, Nikki Marie

Parent: Matson, Jesse Patrick

Minor: Matson, Tatem Patrick Ray

24-4-00588-1, 03/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Horsley, Lynette K.

Deceased: Walker, Noreen Ann

Attorney: Alvestad, Paul L.,

24-4-00589-0, 03/05/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Miskowitz, Theresa, Deceased, Miskowitz, Michael, Attorney, Letexier, Marie Bishop Kiaya,

24-4-00590-3, 03/05/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Harris, Shara L, Deceased, Rasmussen, Robert T,

24-4-00591-1, 03/05/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Poteet, Angela Mari, , Petitioner, , Kysar, Linda, , Deceased, , Gerber, Rosie Lee, , Attorney, , Posey, Clayton Terrence,

24-4-00594-6, , 03/06/2024, , Estate, , Petitioner, , Lawrence, A Patricia, , Deceased, , Nelson, Elma P, , Attorney, , Tracy, Phillip Lawrence,